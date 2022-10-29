Paul Francis Pelosi is a famous American businessman. With a highly successful business venture under his ownership, Paul Pelosi net worth is around of $120 million as of 2022. Paul Pelosi owns and operates Financial Leasing Services Inc, which is a firm that is associated with real estate, venture capitalist investment, and consultation. The firm is based in San Francisco. The name Paul Pelosi was earlier known to many football fans as he was the owner of the football team named Sacramento Mountain Lions. The team used to play in the United Football League. Today, Paul Pelosi is a successful businessman with multiple successful ventures. Paul Pelosi is married to Nancy Pelosi, who is the current speaker of the United State House of Representatives.

Who is Paul Pelosi?

The 82-year-old businessman was born and raised in San Francisco on April 15, 1940. H was the youngest son in the family with two elder brothers before him. Paul Pelosi completed his high school education at St Ignatius High School and graduated from Malvern Preparatory School, Pennsylvania. For his higher education, Paul Pelosi enrolled at Georgetown University where he studied foreign science, for which he has his bachelor’s degree. It was during his time at Georgetown University that he met his future wife Nancy D’Alesandro. Paul Pelosi also holds an MBA degree which he acquired from the Stern School of Business at New York University. From 2009 onwards, Paul Pelosi served as the chair of the Foreign Service Board at Georgetown.

Paul Pelosi Net Worth

According to the most recent reports, Paul Pelosi net worth is around of $120 million as of 2022. Financial Leasing Services is a business venture owned and operated by Paul Pelosi. The firm deals with multiple branches in financing. They deal with real estate, venture capital investment, and consulting. The San Francisco-based firm is a successful venture and it is the major source of Paul Pelosi’s income. Reports say that Paul and his wife Nancy have acquired a total of $100 million worth of personal profit from their business venture alone.

Being the husband of the current speaker of the United State House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the details regarding the financial asset of the couple are always under the watch of the government, media, and also the public. As per a recent disclosure made by Nancy Pelosi, the total worth of the couple falls under a range between $43 million to $202 million. The actual Paul Pelosi net worth can vary depending on the real estate assets, stock investments, and other possessions.

Paul Pelosi and his wife Nancy Pelosi own different real estate properties mostly in San Francisco and Napa, California. The complete value of their real estate properties alone can reach around $25 million. Paul Pelosi and his wife Nancy Pelosi share a home and vineyard which is estimated to be worth between $5 million and $25 million. The property is in St Helena, California. They also own additional properties like two commercial buildings in San Francisco and also a townhome in Norden.

Another important source of Paul Pelosi’s income other than his firm is through investments. According to different reports, Paul Pelosi holds major shares in some of the biggest companies in the world. Paul Pelosi has acquired major shares in companies like Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Comcast, Nvidia, Russel Ranch, and Walt Disney. All the mentioned companies are some of the most successful and profitable enterprises in the world and a share of those companies can only mean another huge sum of profit into Paul Pelosi’s personal account. Among his investment ventures, the biggest one happened in 2021. In June 2021, Paul Pelosi purchased shares in Alphabet. Alphabet is the parent company that owns the internet giant Google. The share is approximated t be worth $4.8 million.

Another important investment made by Paul Pelosi includes the one that he made in football. Paul Pelosi invested in United Football League (UFL) and he purchased the team California Redwoods in 2009. It cost Paul Pelosi a sum of $12 million. The Redwoods later moved to Sacramento and the team was renamed Sacramento Mountain Lions. Unfortunately in 2012, the United Football League was discontinued due to financial shortcomings. This resulted in a $5 million loss for Paul Pelosi from his fortune.

Paul Pelosi Wife and Personal Life

Paul Pelosi got married to Nancy on September 7, 1963. They got married at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Maryland. Paul and Nancy met at n early age when they were students. Nancy graduated from Trinity College in Washington. Today, Nancy serves as the 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Paul and Nancy had been together ever since their marriage. The couple has five different children together which include four girls and a boy. The names of the children are Nancy, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul, and Alexandra.

Out of the five children, their daughter Christine Paule Pelosi is a democratic party political strategist who is based in California. Also, Alexandra Corinne Pelosi is a journalist, writer, and documentary film director. Alexandra is known for some of her works like ‘Diary of a Political Tourist,’ ‘Fall to Grace,’ and ‘The Trias of Ted Haggrid.’ All these works were produced for HBO. Their son Paul owns a company named Natural Blue Resources which is mainly involved in communication services. In the year 2014, Paul Pelosi Jr. was charged with securities fraud relating to his company. In May 2022, Paul Pelsoi Jr. was arrested on charges of driving under influence. He had to serve five days in prison for a crash at an intersection while he was driving. He also had to pay a fine of $6,800.

October 2022 Paul Pelosi Attack

Paul Pelosi again made headlines on October 28, 2022, for an unfortunate incident that took place at his San Francisco residence. Paul Pelosi was attacked by an assailant who broke into his house with a hammer. Paul Pelosi had to suffer attacks from the stranger with the hammer. According to different media reports, the assailant screamed, “Where is Nancy?” while attacking Paul Pelosi with his hammer. Paul was immediately rushed to a hospital where he underwent skull surgery immediately. The doctors expect him to make a full recovery and he is safe as of now. Paul’s wife Nancy was out of town, in Washington during the time of the attack, The attacker was immediately arrested by the police and was charged with attempted homicide. The motive behind the attack is still unknown.