Who is Lucianne Goldberg? Key Figure in Clinton’s Impeachment, Dies at 87

The literary agent Lucianne Goldberg, also known as Lucina Cummings, died at the age of 87 from her home in Weehawken, New Jersey. No cause of death has been revealed so far by her son, Jonah Goldberg, a political commentator and author.

Lucianne Goldberg Dies at 87

Very recently, Lucianna Goldberg garnered attention for advising one of her friends Linda Tripp to secretly record conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Tripp, who did exactly like how she was told, taped Lewinsky talking about her sexual trysts with President Bill Clinton. The 20-hour-long conversation was used in the investigation led by the prosecutor, Kenneth Starr. However, the indictment was Clinton impeached by the House of Representatives and further acquitted in a Senate trial.

Lucianne Goldberg previously met Tripp while working on a proposal for a book on the apparent death of Vince Foster by suicide, which has raised many questions. Lucianne Goldberg eventually persuaded Tripp to break Lewinsky’s trust by sharing the tape with Starr. Later, Lucianne Goldberg herself announced that she was glad Clinton had been finally caught “at something.”

After the disclosure of the Clinton- Lewinsky affair, Lucianne Goldberg received a huge backlash from the media and she even admitted that slurs about her character were already expected.

“I have never considered myself a victim in this,” she added, “Never, let them take their best shot (putting you down).”

Lucianne Goldberg’s literary agency which is famous for its brave writing prompted books that others would have shunned. In fact, the New York Times even described her as an “agent with a taste for the right wing,” in an article published amid the fallout from her tapes.

Additionally, Lucianne Goldberg was a ghostwriter for many celebrities and has written many novels.

In the third season of FX’s award-winning limited series, Impeachment: American Crime Story, Marco Martindale starred as Lucianne Goldberg, which ultimately focused on the sex scandal that rocked the Clinton presidency.

One of Goldberg’s sons Joshua Goldberg died back in 2011, resulting from deadly injuries caused by a fall. Josh wasn’t as popular as his mother or brother, instead, he quietly worked as an editor at several sites like The Connection, Lucainne.com, and BlogsLucainneLoves. He was definitely a man of ethics, secretly doing the right things and never at all seeking public credit for it.

After Josh’s demise, Goldberg, Jonah Goldberg ( her other son), and his wife Chantal were left in grief and now when the matriarch is dead, she is survived only by Jonah.

At the beginning of her career, Lucianne Goldberg co-founded a group called the Pussycat League that campaigned against the Equal Rights Amendment and feminism. She previously started her literary career by working at the Washington Post and at that time, she was only pursuing her secondary education. Goldberg then supported the campaign for Lyndon Johnson’s unsuccessful 1960 presidential run. But when John F. Kennedy won, she was honored with a respectable position at the Democratic National Committee and also received a spot on Kennedy’s Inaugural committee.

Although Lucianne Goldberg said that she was a White House staff, her name was not found on any staff records. When enquired about it, she elucidated that she served in the Old Executive Office Building and was assigned with opposition research. Eventually, she then worked out of the National Press Building in public relations.

The renowned literary agent was born in Boston Massachusetts to Lucy Jane and Dr. Raymond Leonard. However, the young Lucianne Goldberg spent most of her childhood in Alexandria, Virginia, outside of Washington DC, because her father was employed as a government physicist there and also her mother served as a physiotherapist.

She began to work at the age of 16 after quitting high school but married her high school lover, William Cummings. Sadly, the pair separated after three years of marriage, and sometimes in the future, they divorced. She was then married to a newspaper executive Sydney Lucianne Goldberg until his death in 2005. He was the father of her two children- Joshua and Jonah. Both of them were raised in the Jewish faith, like their father, but she remained in her Christain faith.

In the late 1990s, Lucianne Goldberg gained much attention from the public after writing under the name “Trixie” for the website Free Republic. After an unfortunate event at the website, Lucianne Goldberg went to find her own website, Lucianne.com. Also, she was a radio host at a national show that featured a Washington correspondent.