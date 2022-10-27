Jeffrey Dahmer Polaroid Photos of His Victims – The Tiktok Challenge

The latest Netflix series, “Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story about the notorious serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer has paved the way to a stomach-churning trend on TikTok. As it is, the show has received major backlash for being too harsh and insensitive to the families of the victims.

Jeffrey Dahmer Polaroid Photos of His Victims

Apparently, the show has broken records and sparked controversy since its Sept. 21, 2022 release. It has triggered a significant part of the audience who is accusing the creators of coming up with something excessively gruesome. In short, the content was quite disturbing to some viewers.

The Milwaukee Monster, who was active from 1978 to 1991, during which he ruthlessly strangled and dismembered 17 boys and young men, was arrested by the Milwaukee police shi discovered horrifying polaroid shots and decayed organs around his home.

While many of us find it hard to even read about Dahmer’s pathetic crimes, some social media users have relished watching the real-life images.

The horrendous TikTok challenge, the so-called ‘Jeffrey Dahmer Challenge’ has prompted many TikTokers to search for online pictures so that they can film their reaction to them.

Evidently, the search term, “Jeffrey Dahmer victim polaroids” have gained around 531.2 million views, hinting at the public’s morbid fascination.

TikTok has been seemingly removing certain explicit content from its platform, however, it turns out to be nearly impossible to delete each and every post relating to Jeffrey Dahmer polaroids. The users have continued to egg each other on, making it complicated for TikTok to take necessary actions.

A true crime TikToker, @dostor.vile, had initially posted a video, clearly showing what was in the polaroid. However, TikTok spotted the activity and removed the video, which prompted the guy to repost it, but this time with a blurred image. It doesn’t matter what is visible and what is not, any video coming in this particular niche has been garnering tons of views with the former one managing to achieve 4.7million views.

One of the creators even posted a video entitled “Jeffrey Dahmer polaroids,” with the caption, EDITED REPOST! In just 2 days, the video has been viewed by more than 2.8 million viewers.

Fortunately, a number of social media users have criticized the dreadful craze, with countless of them raising questions about the existence of such photos online.

A user tweeted, “The latest Jeffery Dahmer show is so fu* grisly. I can’t believe it happened and what happened to all those victims. He was such a sick man. What is even worse is that Dahmer took a couple of real Jeffrey Dahmer polaroids and posted them on the Internet.”

Another said, “People on TikTok are disappointed because they couldn’t find the real Jeffrey Dahmer polaroids he took.??? What the f*** Is it wrong with them? I’m sick to my stomach.”

The user quoted their dissatisfaction as many were spotted penning about how they tried to find all the real pictures., but only managed to get a few. A person said, “I don’t think they have released it but by now they know they might have,” with another chiming in “They have more on Reddit.”

Meanwhile, another group of users is asking why people choose to look at those weird pictures if they are anyway going to describe their weirdness. They want no one to have a look at the real Jeffrey Dahmer polaroids until and unless they can accept it. If not, “Why would they consider them in the first place?”

“The TikTokers are shocked about Jeffrey Dahmer polaroids… like excuse me! He ate people’s insides and kept the leftovers in his apartments, so what did you expect the Jeffrey Dahmer polaroids to look like?” one user asked.

So, ultimately, the trend has brought divided opinions on Tik Tok, with many doing their part by participating in it whereas others criticize those who do.

A disgusted TikTok user even took a video into the platform where he requested people to not let their curiosity land before the real Jeffrey Dahmer polaroids as it was too disturbing for him.

Another said, “Please don’t search for those Jeffrey Dahmer polaroids, instead, let the victims and their families rest.”

Despite the trend bringing lots of hate comments, many are still continuing to film it.

But in the first place, why did Jeffrey Dahmer polaroid Photos of his victims are famous

Apparently, the psycho killer had a single motive behind saving polaroid pictures of his victims at each stage of their pathetic death, which was solely to “relive the experience.”

“It was my unique way of remembering their appearance, their bodily structure and if I could not keep it as a whole, then I at least had to keep their skeleton.”

The role of Jeffrey Dahmer polaroids in his arrest

Although Dahmer managed to stay undercover for 13 years, killing 17 innocent men, he was finally handcuffed by Milwaukee police after the supposed 18th victim, Tracey Edwards managed to escape his captivity.

Once Edward informed the police, they went to Dahmer’s apartment and discovered a bedside drawer. That was his storage shelf, where he had saved tons of polaroids of his victims as well as their dismembered bodies.

Those photos enabled police to identify the dead, whose corpses were not found. It was David Thomas, Dahmer’s ninth victim, who remained a mystery as none of his body parts were recovered from the spot.