Nene Leakes Son Recovering From Heart Failure

Through her Instagram story on Monday, actress Nene Leakes revealed that her son Brent was getting better after he was admitted to the hospital due to heart failure and a stroke. In the story that was posted as a video message, ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star thanked her 4.3 million followers for their support towards her and her son who was going through a rough patch.

Nene Leakes’ Son Brentt Recovering from Heart Failure

Nene Leakes son Brent who is 23 years old now was admitted to the hospital last week due to congestive heart failure and a stroke. In her video message, Nene Leakes makes clear that she wanted to make things clear for everyone and that she didn’t want any false or misleading information spreading about her son or his condition.

In her Instagram story that described the event, Nene Leakes tells that her son Brent is currently having some difficulty in speaking, but otherwise, his health has improved a lot from last week. She tells how happy and blessed they are, for the days before were scary and she was genuinely worried about the condition of her son. The reason behind the sudden illness of her son is still not clear. Nene Leakes worries thinking that he is just a 23-year-old boy. This should not be happening to him.’ Talking further about her son’s condition, Nene Leakes also mentions that the doctors have conducted a few tests and that they have ruled out the possibility of drugs, HIV or Covid.

Nene Leakes made clear that the doctors are yet to confirm the reason behind her son’s condition. In response to some of her DMs, Nene Leakes reassured that the condition was not due to Brent’s weight. According to the doctors, the sudden condition could be caused by genetic conditions. Nene Leakes also added that her son was under enormous stress as it was the first death anniversary of Gregg Leakes, Brent’s father. Nene Leakes also has a medical history of being treated for blood clots in her lungs back in 2013.

Nene Leakes is best known for her role in the reality television series ‘The real HouseWives of Atlanta’. She is an original cast member of the show. The star got married to Gregg Leakes in 1997. The couple had been in an on-again-off-again relationship. It was Nene Leakes who filed for divorce in 2010 and the divorce was finalized in 2011. A few years later in 2013, Nene Leakes and Gregg announced that they were getting back together and that they were engaged. Gregg and Nene remarried in June 2013. Later in 2018, Nene Leakes revealed that her husband Gregg was suffering from stage 3 colon cancer and that he was undergoing treatment. At the age of 66, in 2021, Gregg Leakes passed away and the cause of his death was the recurrence of cancer in his body.

'Shocked' NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke https://t.co/SvymiwEpN8 pic.twitter.com/ppCh8j0cqU — Page Six (@PageSix) October 10, 2022

Nene Leakes, in the video she posted on Instagram, says that Brent was under a lot of emotional stress in the past month as it was the passing month of his father. Nene Leakes says that Brent was close with his father and that the passing of his father has certainly affected Brent. She does not assert that this was the reason behind the sudden medical condition of his son but she thinks that there are chances that this might have something to do with her son’s condition. She wonders if the memories might have triggered something that led to the eventual event in her son’s case. She has not mentioned the exact location of Brent or the type of care that he is receiving in the video.

Another important thing that Nene Leakes shared was regarding the family business that was run by Brent. The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia is a successful family business run by Brent. Nene Leakes says that it is something that he is proud of. Nene Leakes put forward the thought that she was thinking about selling the lounge. She said that it was Brent who helped her to run the establishment properly but with him in such a difficult condition, the functioning of the lounge will not be as smooth as earlier. Nene Leakes says that the work at the lounge and its management is a little too much for her right now.

Nene Leakes is such an iconic and popular face in the field of entertainment. She had been a part of the industry since the early years of the 2000s. The television star is currently estimated to have a net worth of $14 Million. The ‘ Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star is said to be dating Nyonisela Sioh, who is the CEO of a North- Carolina-based luxury fashion brand that focuses mainly on apparel like men’s suits, hats, and button-up shirts. The star said that her late husband gave her his blessing to see other people before he died.