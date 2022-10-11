Who is Clare Crawley Boyfriend? Is Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins?

Yes, it is true!! Clare Crawley is engaged to her boyfriend Ryan Dawkins. Their life journey is quite resplendent as Clare Crawley was the most deadly talented and exquisite single lady for quite a long time and finally, she had to say ‘yes’ in front of the handsome and nonchalant CEO of Masco Sports.

As well are well familiar with Clare Crawley as she is one of the astounding American television personalities and a highly talented hairstylist.

The two utterly amazing love birds were having an astounding romantic lantern release and out of the blue, our handsome CEO got down on one knee and proposed to her when approximately 7,000 attendees were witnessing at the RiSE Festival this Friday.

After this dream-come-true proposal scene, absolutely enamored by Ryan Dawkins Clare Crawley with a deep sigh, passionately with her cute blushing cheeks said that “ I am over the moon! This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It’s just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning”.

Who Is Ryan Dawkins, the Boyfriend of Clare Crawley?

Ryan Dawkins is one of the outrageously compelling and boisterous CEO of Mascot Sports. He has nothing to do with the entertainment industry and being into sports he is now the Chief Executive Officer. Much more details about Ryan is not quite in handy but now all the camera lenses are focusing into their lives to know more about this handsome gentleman. But as per his bio on Instagram, he identifies himself as a ‘girl dad’. So we could infer that he is the father of little girls. Albeit more details are not known yet, according to his bio in the Mascot Sports Wedsite he lives in Oakland, California.

More than just having a professional life Ryan Dawkins harbors a keen interest in sports and this deep passion for sports he had competed in several IRONMAN events and Ryan won second place in the 2019 race across America.

How Long Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins Have Been Dating?

According to sources, Clare Crawley announced this new beau via her Instagram account on September 5. But one among the comment on the post indeed suggested that this exquisite duo had been together for more than one year. Having a one-year sincere and committed relationship Ryan Dawkins and Clare Crawley had decided to take their relationship into another step by being engaged to one another truly and madly. Marriage is a sacrosanct space and taking each step toward it would be given time and space for the individuals.

Clare Crawley added that she was head over the heels for this man and further added that he is not in her life for any sort of notoriety. She vehemently quotes the intention behind this new relationship is purely mutual immaculate love and Ryan is here to conquer her heart. To have a permanent residence in her heart and according to the words Clare had said about him, Ryan is so consistent and stoic person. Ryan is so vocal about his felicity and his immense love for Clare. Clare is on cloud nine and she is inexplicably happy for having Ryan in her life. Everyone around them is absolutely happy for them and many of them conveyed their regard and applauded them for forever rooting for them.

Clare Crawley had other previous ephemeral relationships, but after having a rollercoaster of emotions and uncanny situations she finally met the man she truly loves and decided to get engaged and have a future with him.

Clare Crawley is at her 41 and Ryan Dawkins is at 47. Age is just a number and in spite of this they have been together for more than a month before making this relationship official Clare posted a video of Ryan and Clare laughing together and kissing in a car and the video was posted with the caption ‘Him’. Moreover, Clare shared a story on her Instagram describing Ryan as her perfect match. so Ryan Dawkins within the span of a year has managed to indwell in Clare’s mind and his spirit and effervescent personality have been engraved on every atom of her surroundings.

Must Read Who is James Holmes? Aurora Shooter’s Life Behind Bars

Who is Juliana Nalu? Juliana Nalu & Kanye West Dating?

According to Clare Crawley, Ryan Dawkins is the firefly in a raging war, he is the calm in the chaos, home in the jungle. She is definitely smitten by this fervent charming man and decided he is the one. Life had taught her many things over the course of time.

Just a few weeks after they went Instagram official, #TheBachelorette's Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins are engaged! 💍 https://t.co/OUMZVpcYc1 — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 11, 2022

Clare Crawley had a past relationship with Dale Moss and she was engaged after a brief period of time. But they split up and the decision was mutual. Later following this breakup she was in a brief relationship with Blake Manor, though they never confirmed their relationship publicly. But despite the odd reason they broke up and again Clare was committed to Benoit Beausejour-Savard but they also parted ways and but in spite of their separation they are still good friends.

A good relationship is not like I am gonna benefit from you, or you are gonna benefit from me. No ! it’s not! It should be a very natural process, where you are just every single day making each other better people and collectively becoming better people.

So Clare Crawley has found the man of her life and let us have a toast for her upcoming beautiful life together. Having a complaisant and trustworthy partner would be sufficient in a marital relationship and let them both live their life the way they wanted.