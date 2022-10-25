Who is Akshata Murty? All About The Wife Of UK Prime Minister

Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister-designate Rishi Sunak, is estimated to have a net worth of $1.2 billion. It is surprising to know that the net worth of the prime minister’s wife is speculated to be much more than that of King Charles III which is only around $600 million.

Who is Akshata Murty

Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire, Narayana Murthy. Narayana Murthy is the founder of Infosys which is the second-largest multinational IT company in India and one of the most successful tech-venture in India.

As per the reports, Infosys, which started out with an initial capital of $250 is worth more than $60 billion as of 2022. Narayana Murthy, who is the father of Akshata Murty and the founder of the company has been included on the list of 12 greatest entrepreneurs of our time and was also described as the ‘Father of Indian IT Sector’ by the Times magazine.

With the chances of Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of the UK strengthened, his family has also been put under tight scrutiny. Earlier there was a controversy regarding the status of his wife Akshata Murty as a non-domicile UK resident and the amount of tax that she pays to the government. It was said that she was using her status as a non-domicile UK resident to defend her earnings from ventures in India and save money without paying the tax. Later she agreed to pay extra taxes based on the allegations.

The major share of Akshata’s wealth comes from the IT empire bought by her father. According to reports, Akshata Murty holds a share of just 0.91 percent in her family business, but the share she holds is reportedly around $720 million. Even though she is known as a fashion designer, the fashion label which was started by her did not reach success as it was expected. Unable to fulfill the expectations, the label was closed down after three years of its establishment.

Currently, Akshata Murty is listed as the director of three different ventures in her LinkedIn profile. The first one is Catamaran Ventures which is a capital and private equity firm. She has been the director of the venture since May 2013 and she is the only shareholder and director of Britain’s branch. The company is based in Bengaluru, India, and describes itself as ‘a catalyst for creating innovative enterprises in India’. The second company is the famous high-end menswear dealer New & Lingwood, which also includes the name of Akshata Murty as one of their directors. Soroco is an IT venture co-founded by her brother Rohan Murty. Akshata Murty is also the director of the UK subsidiary of Soroco. She is also said to be the director of Digme fitness, which is also a UK-based company. Akshata Murty is speculated to own around 4.4 percent stake in the company.

The couple also owns some spectacular and million-worth properties in the UK and abroad. One of the most important is the lavish family manor house that sits on a land of 12 acres in Kirby Sigston, North Yorkshire. They also own a five-bedroom townhouse and a flat in Lond. The couple is expected to move to 10 Downing Street soon, thanks to the promotion in the position of her husband. Akshata Murty and Rishi met in California where she owns a $7.2 million penthouse apartment that has a beautiful view of the beach where Baywatch was filmed.

Akshata Murty used to work in finance and marketing. From there, she planned to focus on her career in the fashion field. She launched a label named Akshata Murty Labels. For her brand, she worked closely with artists from isolated, rural areas of India. “This is my passion and I couldn’t imagine being engaged in anything else but the business of this venture,” said Akshata Murty in an interview with the Times of India in 2009 after the launch of her business. The brand showcased its first collection in 2011 but the brand closed down after three years of its launch.

Akshata Murty got married to Rishi Sunak in the year 2009. They both met were both students at Stanford University, where both of them met. Akshata Murty enrolled at the University to study MBA and Rishi has won a Fullbright Scholarship. Four years after meeting, Rishi and Akshata Murty got married. It was an extravagant wedding that was held in Bengaluru. Eminent personalities like cricket player Anil Kumble and then captain of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid and his family were also present at the wedding.

The couple has two daughters together. They are named Krishna and Anoushka, who according to the words of Rishi Sunak, keep them busy and entertained. More about their kids is not known to the media s they are carefully kept away from the media.