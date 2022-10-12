Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Complete Guide

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been available since early 2022 and is already making waves in the smartphone market. It is a force to be reckoned with, thanks to its premium design, super-powered Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, S Pen, and the finest screen on a smartphone. Even Samsung’s own Fold 4 is unable to entirely entice die-hard lovers of the original Note shape, which the S22 Ultra has now adopted.

But Google, the father of Android, has recently released the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is here to teach us how mobile photography should be done. At least, that’s what Google claims. With an upgraded photographic algorithm, a new custom Tensor G2 processor, and additional development expertise. And the cost is nothing to sneeze at. In the end, these two gadgets reflect the best of both Samsung and Google. However, there is a significant difference: the Pixel 7 Pro will cost far less than the Galaxy (beginning at $900 vs $1,200).

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Comparison

We compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which was released 8 months later and is powered by Google Tensor G2.

There are several reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, some of them are listed below:

The optical zoom on the back camera is 10x.

960FPS slow-motion recording.

AnTuTu Benchmark performance improved by 18%.

(950K vs. 804K).

There are two SIM card slots.

Single-core performance is 10% quicker. 1183 and 1072 scores on the GeekBench 5 test.

There are plenty of reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro, but the primary one is that it has a more latest OS version: Android 13 versus Android 12.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a dynamic Amoled Display, however the Pixel 7 Pro does not. The Pixel 7 Pro is 6.7 inches in dimension, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is 6.8 inches. Pixel 7 Pro outperforms the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in terms of resolution. The screen of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, whereas the Google Pixel 7 Pro is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Both phones have 5000mAh batteries, however their charging speeds differ. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 45 W charge power, while the Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 30 W charge power.

DESIGN AND DISPLAY

Google Pixel 7 Pro Design And Display

Google's new Tensor G2 processor will have far more intelligent processing capabilities, particularly in the areas of voice typing and natural speech interpretation, and will be capable of automatically transcribing voice notes. Call screening has been upgraded, and it is now more effective at filtering out spam calls.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is nearly identical to the Pixel 6 Pro, with the exception of being 0.1 inch shorter and thinner. The display is also 0.1 inch smaller, measuring 6.7 inches, but it still has a 3120 x 1440 resolution OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and owing to an LTPO panel, it can also scale down to conserve battery usage when a high refresh rate isn’t required. HDR content has a brightness of 1,000 nits and can reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. Victus Gorilla Glass is there to assist the screen withstand bumps and scratches.The selfie camera is located in the top centre and will not only shoot images but will also allow you to access the phone thanks to the reintroduction of Google’s Face Unlock function. However, it is not as secure as the fingerprint scanner, which is buried behind the display at the bottom. A triple camera array remains in the rear, but instead of being implanted in a black glass camera bar, the trio of lenses sit in a more colourful bar with a pill-shaped cutout for two of the cameras and an individual cutout for the third. In terms of colour, the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel; basically, black, white, and a dark green-brown.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design And Display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is both easy and gorgeous. I like the precise, squared-off angles, as well as the fact that the cameras aren’t contained in a honking hump. They are more flush with the handset’s rear. The overall appearance is clean and simple. Another advantage is that the 6.8-inch display is softly curved, which adds visual appeal without causing inadvertent screen presses. My only concern is that moving the pointer to the extreme left or right edge of the screen might be difficult at times. Despite having a slightly bigger display than Apple’s 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, the S22 Ultra weighs 8.07 ounces vs 8.5 ounces.With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung has raised the bar in terms of display quality. As previously said, the dynamic 120Hz refresh rate allows for seamless scrolling during our hands-on time. In addition, gamers will like the 240Hz touch sampling rate. A new Vision Booster function, which can change the screen’s brightness on the fly throughout the day, is the second display bonus. This implies that you should be able to use the S22 Ultra outside even in direct sunlight.

HARDWARE AND CAMERA

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera And Hardware

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is set to top our ranking of the best photography phones and dethrone Apple and Google. The S22 Ultra is a really good camera phone, according to our testing, but it’s quite the champ. The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a bigger 2.4um pixel sensor that captures more light and data, as well as a Super Clear Glass lens that captures nighttime movies without flares. A 12MP ultrawide lens is included, as well as two 10MP telephoto sensors that combine to provide 10x optical zoom and 100x spatial zoom.

Hardware for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra includes:

Snapdragon 8 Generation 1 (US), Exynos 2200 (UK)

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage are available.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Camera And Hardware

In contrast to the Google Pixel 7 Pro, on the hardware front, the Pixel 7 Pro retains the same trio of back cameras as the Pixel 6 Pro. The primary camera has 50 megapixels, 1.2 m pixel width, /1.85 aperture, and an 82-degree field of view. The primary camera does provide a 2x zoom due to a 12.5MP crop, all without the installation of an extra lens. The f/2.2 aperture 12MP ultrawide camera has the same narrative, only it now has a larger 125.8-degree field of view compared to its predecessor’s 114-degree FOV.The 48MP snapper has a 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and a Super Res Zoom of up to 30x, which will benefit from better image signal processing and computational photography from Google’s Tensor G2, particularly aiding stability when zoomed in at 30x.

Google Pixel 7 Pro hardware includes:

Tensor G2 Tensor with Titan M2 chip.

RAM: 12GB.

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

PRICE AND COLOURS

Galaxy S22 Ultra Price

The Galaxy S22 Ultra in 8GB/128GB version starts at $1,199. It costs $1,299 to upgrade to 256GB, $1,399 to upgrade to 512GB, and $1,599 to upgrade to 1TB.

Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, and Green are the colours available with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Price

The Google Pixel 7 Pro will cost $899 in the United States, £849 in the United Kingdom, and AU$1,299 in Australia. That implies it will cost the same as its predecessor, the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Colours

The Pixel 7 Pro comes in three colours: Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. Obsidian is a dark hue, Snow is (understandably) white, and the two other colours appear to represent this time’s hallmark colours.

SPECS

Galaxy S22 Ultra Specs

The best phone display to date: The AMOLED display of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is not only brighter than the competition, making it excellent for outdoor viewing, but it also has higher colour saturation.The S Pen is superior: Writing and sketching on the Galaxy S22 Ultra feels as fluid as pen and paper thanks to a 70% reduction in latency. There’s also a holster built in. Better photographs (particularly in low-light situations): The Galaxy S22 Ultra takes brighter photographs than the S21 Ultra thanks to a larger primary sensor, and the Night Mode works even better than the iPhone 13 Pro Max in some situations.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Specs

The Google Pixel 7 Pro’s appearance is similar to the Pixel 6 Pro’s, except the black camera visor has been replaced with a more colourful bar. Speaking of colours, the Pixel 7 Pro is available in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. Google’s new Tensor G2 processor will have far more intelligent processing capabilities, particularly in the areas of voice typing and natural speech interpretation, and will be capable of automatically transcribing voice notes. Call screening has been upgraded, and it is now more effective at filtering out spam calls.The Pixel 7 Pro now supports Cinematic Blur, which gives films a shallow depth of field. Tensor G2 also supports 10-bit HDR video.

Which Should You Buy?

in between Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, These two phones are priced differently. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money, go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.