A Google-Made Watch is now available over a decade after Google announced its Android Wear wristwatch technology (now named Wear). It’s known as the Google Pixel Watch. The firm revealed all of the specifics at its Made by Google event in New York City (Google’s first in-person hardware event since the epidemic). The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones were unveiled with the wristwatch.

Since Google teased the Pixel Watch at its I/O developer conference in May, there’s been a constant flow of information about it, but you’re probably more interested in how much it costs. The Google Pixel Watch costs $349 for the Wi-Fi-only variant and $399 for the cellular-capable one. That is $50 and $100 less than the same Apple Watch Series 8 devices. In terms of Apple, these Pixel Watches are not iPhone-compatible. Google is following in Apple’s footsteps by restricting the Pixel Watch to work with Android phones only.

As one might anticipate, the Pixel Watch makes use of Google’s array of services, including Google Maps and Google Pay, as well as Google Assistant and YouTube Music. But that’s only half the story; fitness monitoring is totally supported by Fitbit, so users will get both basic activity statistics and access to Fitbit Premium’s holistic health features.

It’s too early to say how the Pixel Watch will compare to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the Fitbit Sense 2, or even the Apple Watch Series 8. We also don’t know if it lives up to the years of hype around Google’s in-house wristwatch.

Google Pixel Watch Release Date

On October 6, Google unveiled the Pixel Watch with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel Watch pre-order starts on the same day in nine countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, and Taiwan. The Google Pixel Watch release date is on 13 October 2022.

Apart from the three color options, the Pixel Watch is offered in two variants: a Bluetooth/WiFi-only device and a 4G LTE cellular model. The standard model costs $349.99 / £339 / AU$549, while the cellular variant costs $399.99 / £379 / AU$649.

Name Google Pixel Watch Storage 32GB RAM 2GB Dimensions 41mm diameter, 12.3mm high Weight 36g (without band) Battery 294mAh, “up to 24 hours” Display Custom 3D Gorilla Glass 5

320ppi AMOLED

Up to 1000 nits brightness boost

Ambient light sensor Software Wear OS 3.5 Durability 5ATM Price $350 (BT/Wi-Fi), $400 (LTE) Color options Matte Black with Obsidian Active band, Polished Silver with Charcoal Active band, Polished Silver with Chalk Active band, Champagne Gold with Hazel Active band

Google Pixel Watch Top Features

● Priced at $340 (£339 / AU$549), it is available in three colors: matte black, gold, and silver.

● There is a collection of custom straps available.

● Fitbit fitness tracking is fully integrated, and Fitbit Premium support is available.

● Google Maps, Google Pay, Google Calendar, Google Assistant, YouTube Music, Gmail, and Google Home are all part of the package.

● ECG, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor

● Detecting falls (coming in 2023).

● Battery life of 24 hours.

Google Pixel Watch Price

$349.99 / £339 for Wi-Fi alone and $399.99 / £379 for Wi-Fi + 4G LTE. Like the Apple Watch, there are two variants, with the option of spending extra for built-in 4G. That means you can use the Google Pixel Watch for phone calls and messages even if your phone isn’t nearby.

Unlike the Apple Watch, Google’s pricing is straightforward, with a single size (41mm diameter) and three stainless steel case colors for the same price. At launch, there are 20 bands to choose from, including woven, stretch, active, and leather types, with metal bands arriving in spring 2023. They begin at $49/£49.

Google Pixel Watch Specs

The new Wear OS experience that comes with the Pixel Watch, like Android 13, precedes the introduction of the Pixel 7 series. While Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 was officially the first wristwatch to have Google’s updated wearable operating system, it wasn’t until this summer’s Montblanc Summit 3 that we saw a clean take on the third iteration of Wear OS.

The platform’s progression to the Google Pixel Watch appears to have changed little, but Wear OS 3.5 in this instance pairs access to the on-wrist Google Play Store, notification support (including Google apps like Gmail), contactless payment support via Google Pay and NFC, and Google Assistant support (with ‘OK, Google’ wake word functionality) with Fitbit integration never seen before on the platform. Google boasts that the Pixel Watch has ‘Fitbit’s most accurate heart rate tracking ever,’ and also includes six months of Fitbit Premium, which includes brand-specific features such as a Daily Readiness Score and Active Zone Minutes.

There’s also ECG technology (also seen on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5, as well as the Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, and Charge 5) to analyze your heart rhythm and diagnose atrial fibrillation. Sleep monitoring with sleep phases is included, and Google has promised fall detection with Emergency SOS support, which means the watch will alert emergency services if it detects a serious fall.



Google Pixel Watch Colours

The Google Pixel Watch is available in three colors: matte black, gold, and silver. This color scheme has some adaptability.

Google Pixel Watch Design

The Google Pixel Watch has been shown off several times since its initial public tease earlier this year at Google I/O 2022, so we were already familiar with the timepiece’s round, rounded form shape. Following its complete release, we now know that its front is protected by curved 3D Gorilla Glass 5, while the remainder of the 41mm body (yep, only one casing size) is made of 80% recycled stainless steel. It’s also water resistant up to 5ATM (50 meters), which means swim-tracking is a possibility, and it weighs 36 grams.

There are four available finishes: Champagne Gold with a Hazel Active Band, Matte Black with an Obsidian Active Band, Polished Silver with a Chalk Active Band, and Polished Silver with a Charcoal Active Band. The metalwork on the Pixel Watch, like the Pixel 7s, varies depending on the colorway; as the names suggest, the silver-bodied options feature polished stainless steel, as does the Champagne Gold option, while the matte black Pixel Watch has a lightly-textured finish that more readily diffuses light. According to Google, bands attach to the Pixel Watch using a unique locking mechanism “inspired by how a camera lens attaches to a camera body.”

Google Pixel Watch users will be able to pick from 20 band variations made of various materials such as woven cloth, leather, and metal, which are expected to debut in spring 2023. While the Pixel Watch only comes in one casing size, Google supplies two Active Band sizes in the box. The display has a pixel density of 320ppi (which means it doesn’t relatively equal the Apple Watch 8 for clarity, which is 326ppi), always-on capabilities, and can raise brightness up to 1000nits, so it should be easily visible in bright conditions.



Google Pixel Watch Battery Life

The battery life of the Google Pixel Watch is rated at 24 hours. That’s a little less than we were hoping for, especially since the Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch both received battery updates this year.

Google Pixel Watch Wear OS

The Pixel Watch will include Google’s Wear OS 3.5 platform, which comes as no surprise. But what will set the software apart, or should we say better? TicWatch and other third-party smartwatches running Wear OS provide continuous heart-rate monitoring through Google Fit, contactless payments with Google Pay, hands-free Google Assistant access, and a Google Play smartwatch shop.

Google Photos will also be used to fuel bespoke watch faces. Even better, you can use the Pixel Watch to remotely operate the camera on a Pixel smartphone. Aside from that, the Google Pixel Watch has traditional tile-based navigation and compatibility with third-party apps via the Google Play store.



Google Pixel Watch Compatibility

Google has outfitted the Pixel Watch with a 1.6-inch OLED screen with a pixel density of 320 ppi. The screen has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, which is the same as the Apple Watch Series 8. The Exynos 9110 chip from Samsung is combined with a Cortex M33 co-processor. Google has equipped the silicon component with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The battery capacity of the Google Pixel Watch is 294mAh, which Google believes is sufficient for 24 hours of use.Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, NFC, and UMTS are used for connectivity. GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo, on the other hand, are in charge of navigation.

Google states that the Pixel Watch is water resistant to 5 ATMs, which is only sufficient for up to 50 meters. Furthermore, it should only be subjected to shallow water activities rather than situations involving high-velocity or high-pressure water flow.

Read More:

Top 10 Best Fortnite Players in the World

10 Best Sniper Movies Of All The Time