Yet again, Netflix is going to treat us during the spooky season with a goofy yet exciting movie which is going to be titled “The Curse Of Bridge Hollow”. The movie was announced this month and we are here for this blend of spookiness and comedy. The Curse Of Bridge Hollow release date is officially confirmed on 14 October 2022.

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow Release Date, Plot, Cast & More

Netflix is famously known for bringing out content that is relevant according to the season and hence as the name suggests, this movie is going to be released in October, Halloween month.

Further in this article, we will get to know The Curse Of Bridge Hollow release date as well as its plot, where it will be streamed, and much more.

Will The Curse Of Bridge Hollow Be Release On Netflix?

The Netflix film The Curse of Bridge Hollow is directed by Jeff Wadlow. Among the producers of the film are Marlon Wayans, who will also be starring in the movie, Rick Alvarez and Nathan Reimann. According to the information received, this movie is going to be a comedy movie with a lot of spooky adventures.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow release date was announced recently and the movie is going to be released on October 14, 2022. October is officially known as the spooky month as it hosts Halloween. The first look of the film was also released and the audience is also waiting for an official trailer. “The Curse of Bridge” Hollow cast is a talented lot and the storyline is indeed catchy.

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow Release Date

The streaming platform Netflix knows how to satisfy its audience and also knows how to grab their attention. It sets the mood according to the atmosphere and events taking place in the world. Time and again it has provided us with not only relatable content but also relevant content. That being said, “The Curse of the Bridge Hollow” is a film that is a mixture of spookiness and humor.

What better month to be released than the spooky month itself and that is October, a few weeks before Halloween? The movie is going to be released on October 14, 2022, and we are here for it. The audience can add this movie to their spooky season watch list. The Curse of Bridge Hollow plot has grabbed the attention of the audience and it has also set their mood for the holiday season. It seems like a perfect family film to watch during the month of October.

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow Storyline

The Curse of Bridge Hollow plot seems like a very interesting, goofy, and exciting film that is going to be released during a very appropriate time, the month of October, a few weeks before our favorite holiday, Halloween. The storyline revolves around a father and his daughter who have a rather interesting yet brave task to do, during a very fun time. It is Halloween time and everybody is prepped accordingly.

An ancient spirit who was in the mood to cause trouble and create drama has cursed their town due to which, all the decorations that have been used to bring the town into Halloween mode have come to life. These new entities are obviously not angels, they are spooky decorations that will obviously include scary creatures who will definitely create trouble. The father and daughter make it their mission to free the town from the curse and save it.

Where To Watch The Curse Of Bridge Hollow?

The Curse of Bridge Hollow streaming will take place on the famous streaming platform, Netflix which has provided us with great content time and again. After the movie is officially released on Netflix on the 14th of October 2022, it might also be available on other online streaming platforms. As of now, it is set to release only on Netflix as an original film during the month of October.

The movie has given us Halloween vibes and no better time could have been chosen to release this film than the spooky month itself. We will see the father-daughter duo (Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson) in action, saving their town from the spooky Halloween decorations which have been brought to life by an ancient spirit.

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow Cast

The cast of the Netflix film The Curse of Bridge Hollow includes:

Marlon Wayans the character of Howard.

Priah Ferguson will be playing the character of Sydney.

Kelly Rowland plays the character Emily.

Lauren Lapkus will be playing the character of mayor Tammy.

Holly J. Barrett will be playing the character of Jamie.

Myles Vincent Perez plays the role of Mario.

Abi Monterey plays the character of Ramona

Helen Slayton-Hughes

Rob Riggle

John Michael Higgins

Nia Vardalos

The main characters of the film are Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson who will be portraying the father and daughter in the movie. Both these actors are well acclaimed and have done significant work in the past. Marlon Wayans is not only acting in the movie but is also one of the producers of the film. Priah Ferguson who is going to play the daughter has also worked in the famous Netflix show “Stranger Things”.

The Talk On Social Media About The Curse Of Bridge Hollow

The first look photos of the film The Curse of Bridge Hollow were released and the audience gets to feel the essence of the film. The main characters, father-daughter due played by Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson are seen in the photos standing in a shady dark alley which gives an eerie vibe.

The audience is getting “Ghostbuster” vibes from this horror comedy and is eagerly waiting for their holiday season to be spiced up by the same. The viewers think that they can very much add this movie to their Halloween movie list. They are also excited to see Priah Ferguson in this role as they have already had a taste of what she’s capable of in the famous Netflix series “Stranger Things”.

What To Expect From The Curse Of Bridge Hollow?

By now we know that The Curse of Bridge Hollow streaming will take place on Netflix on October 14, 2022. The film has a wonderful cast including Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, and the famous Kelly Rowland as well.

The storyline gives us Halloween vibes which is an added bonus. The film is a horror comedy, two genres that are very popular separately, and to see both genres blend will be an interesting thing for sure.

Jeff Wadlow is the director and he too has directed significant work in the past. It is only fair that we expect only good things from this movie since it not only has a good creative team, but also an amazing cast and exciting storyline.

The audience expects to see the father-daughter duo in action, in an attempt to save their town from an ancient spirit who was in the mood to create chaos. We can also expect a good laugh and adventure involving spooky creatures. The Curse of Bridge Hollow seems like a perfect pick for a family movie night during the holiday season.

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow Trailers In Detail

The Curse of Bridge Hollow trailer has officially been released.

