Television Star Pablo Lyle Was Found Guilty of Manslaughter

The Mexican-born television star, Pablo Lyle was found guilty of the manslaughter charges filed against him in Miami, Florida.

The actor was proven responsible for the death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez which resulted from a ‘road rage’ incident. In her statement after the conviction, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle stated “two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and streets across the country”. The Miami-Dade State Attorney also congratulated the assistant state Attorneys Shawn Abuhoff and Gabriela Alfaro for their efforts in ensuring justice is served to the family of the victim Mr. Hernandez. The popular Mexican soap opera star could now face up to 15 years of imprisonment for the charges against him. The conviction took place in Miami, Florida on Tuesday.

The incident that led to the vile act and then later on to the conviction took place in late March 2019. Pablo Lyle was traveling in the passenger seat of the car driven by his brother-in-law. Pablo’s car cut off another car which was driven by Juan Ricardo Hernandez. The security footage of the violent encounter shows Herandez banging at the driver’s window of the car that cut him off. The act made both the driver, who was Pablo’s brother-in-law, and Pablo himself angry. They both got out of the vehicle. As the car was not parked, the car started rolling forward. While Pablo’s brother-in-law ran towards the car to stop it, Pablo was seen punching the man. He was knocked out from the punch and fell unconscious. According to the arguments of Assistant State Attorney Gabriela Alfaro, it was the unnecessary punch from Pablo Lyle that caused the victim to fall unconscious, hit his head, and crack open his skull, which became the reason that he passed away after four days of the incident. Pablo Lyle was under house arrest for his charges from 2019.

Born on 18 November 1986 in Mexico, Pablo Lyle did most of his education in his hometown. Upon completing his studies, Pablo started his career in show business through modeling. Later on, in 2005 Pablo took a change of path in his career and leaned more towards acting than modeling. With his major share of works in Soap Operas, Lyle received his big break in acting through the lead role of the male protagonist in the Mexican telenovela ‘La Sombra del Pasado’ or Shadows of the Past, which is the title of its English version. Lyle has also starred in a Mexican comedy film titled ‘Mirreyes contra Godinez’ which came out in 2019.

The film went on to be a huge success and the makers announced a sequel for the movie. The sequel came out on 21 July 2022. Pablo Lyle was also voted one of the ‘50 most beautiful’ by People en Espanol, a Spanish-language American magazine published by Dotdash Meredith which came out for the first time in the year 1996. Lyle was recently featured in a Netflix series ‘Yankee’, a series which revolves around the events of drug trafficking, as Malcolm Moriarty. With chances of being jailed for up to even 15 years, there is no doubt in saying that the acting career of Pablo Lyle is uncertain now.

In his response concerning the unfortunate incident that took place in March 2019, Pablo Lyle said that what he did was only an act to defend himself. It almost felt as if Hernandez was about to attack me, says Pablo. With his family in the car, Pablo reported that he was only being protective of his family including his kids who were in the car at that time. Lyle’s attorney Philip Reizenstein stuck with this argument during his closing. “This case is about fear” was the attorney’s statement to the jury. According to the affidavit of the brother-in-law, Hernandez walked up to their window and pounded on it with an open hand. He also reported to the detectives that he did not witness a physical confrontation between Hernandez and Pablo Lyle. But as per the reports of the Miami Herald, the video clearly shows visuals of the brother-in-law getting out of the car and arguing with Hernandez before he could bang on the window.

Jurors find Mexican actor Pablo Lyle guilty of manslaughter in 2019 death of man. WATCH: https://t.co/WwSiC9tbAe pic.twitter.com/dZcYLRwZWw — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) October 4, 2022

During her testimony, Arujo, who shared two kids with Pablo, who was also in the car with her kids at the time said that Hernandez was very violent when he came out of the car and said ‘inappropriate’ things to them. She said that the kids were very scared of his erratic behavior. Arujo also reported to the police that she had not witnessed the alleged punch which eventually led to the death of 63-year-old Hernandez. Before the death of Hernandez, Lyle was only charged with battery but upon the death of the victim, he was charged with manslaughter. Being on house arrest for almost three years now, the sentencing hearing of the actor is yet to be scheduled.