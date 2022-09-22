Lou Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More!

Lou is an upcoming American film exploring the genres of action, thriller, and drama. The movie is directed by Anna Foerster and written by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley. The movie is Produced by J.J. Abrams, Jon Cohen, and Hannah Minghella. The production house involved is Bad Robot with the online streaming service Netflix as its original Distributor. Lou streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Netflix on 23rd September 2022.

The country of origin is the United States with English as its official language. The movie features a mysterious loner living a quiet and sober life with just one companion, who happens to be her dog. Trying to battle the elements and fighting her way through her own dark and gruesome past when a little girl from her neighborhood gets kidnapped during a violent storm.

Lou Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

The movie’s main cast members include Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Logan Marshall-Green, Ridley Asha Bateman, and Matt Craven. Allison Janney will be seen playing the role of the movie’s main character Lou, she was cast in the year 2019.

Later, on April 28, 2021, Jurnee Smollett joined the cast and was given one of the leading roles alongside the movie’s protagonist Allison Janney (playing the role of Lou). The two are also serving as the movie’s executive producers.

The film started its production in June of the year 2021 and finally ended in August of that same year. However, earlier it was scheduled that the production of the film would start from May and continue till July of the year 2020 and primarily to be done in Vancouver, Canada, all of this was scheduled when the movie was set up at Paramount but later it was decided that Bad Robot would be producing the film that too independently and later landed with the famous online streamer Netflix. The movie’s entire filming schedule was changed. Lou streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Netflix on 23rd September 2022.

Movie Lou Creator Jemaine Clement Stars Jurnee Smollett, Allisson Janney, Logan Marshall Green Genres Action, Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Writers Maggie Cohn, Jack Stanley Director Anna Foerster Release date September 23, 2022 Country of origin United States Production companies Bad Robot Filming locations Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Language English Official site NetFlix Site Filming Location Vancouver, Canada, British Columbia

Lou Expected Release Date

Lou’s release date is 23rd September 2022. The action-thriller film will be released on the online streaming platform Netflix. As of now, no information has been provided by the makers of the movie as to where else the movie will be released apart from Netflix. It is highly unlikely that Lou will be having a theatrical release.

Lou Plot

Lou plot revolves around the movie’s two main characters Lou (played by Allison Janney) and a young mother (played by Jurnee Smollett). Lou happens to be a strong-headed woman with some remarkable tracking skills, who also happens to be the landlady of the young mother whose little daughter gets kidnapped.

The young mother teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Lou) to save the little girl and pursue the kidnapper. Thus, going on a scary journey to test their limits and abilities. During locating the little girl, the two women will also be unfolding some old dark secrets from each other’s past.

Where To Watch Lou?

The 2022 movie Lou will be available to watch on the online streaming service Netflix. It has not yet been revealed by the makers of the movie as to whether the film will also be released in theatres or not.

It is highly unlikely that it will follow a theatrical release but what is sure is that soon after its official release on Netflix, the movie will be available to stream on various other online streaming websites such as movies, Just watch, Dailymotion, and many more.

Lou Cast

Lou cast includes the movie’s main character Lou, which will be played by Allison Janney.

The other cast members include Jurnee Smollett, Logan Marshall-Green, Ridley Bateman, Matt Craven, Greyston Holt (who will be seen playing the role of Chris).

Lou The Talk On Social Media

Fans are readily excited to witness this upcoming action thriller movie by Netflix. It will be a treat for all the action and suspense lovers out there. The released trailer of the film has created a buzz, the acting, plot, and displayed themes look quite promising and appealing to the audience.

What To Expect From Lou

The upcoming 2022 movie Lou will be displaying a variety of different genres including action, drama, suspense, and thriller. It will be following the story of a young woman and her landlord named, Lou (played by Allison Janney). Lou will be seen helping the young mother (played by Jurnee Smollett), to track down her little girl who happens to have been kidnapped by her estranged husband during a raging storm.

It is expected that Lou (played by Allison Janney) will be displayed as a hard-shelled, strong-minded, and rule-breaker woman having an impressive number of skills and remarkable tracking abilities. The duo will be seen going through all the hardships to emerge victorious towards the end trying their best to save the little girl.

Lou Episode Guide

The episode guide for Lou is not there because it is not a series but a film. The movie is expected to have an average run length of about one hour and forty-seven minutes. The filming has primarily been done in the English language, but it will also be available to stream in other dubbed versions as well.

Lou Trailer In Detail

Lou’s trailer was released on 23rd August 2022. The two-minute and thirty seconds long trailer opens with an image of an old lady walking outside into the rain accompanied by her dog, who happens to be the movie’s protagonist Lou (played by Allison Janney). She says, “I wish I could say that some good came from what I did”. She seems to be reliving some of her memories, where she dugs up the ground, opens a sealed box, and burns some pages.

The trailer then changes focus to the movie’s other cast members, a little girl, and her mother. The mother-daughter duo comes in front of the old lady’s car where Lou tells the young mother that the world is not a playground, and she should teach her child to look out for herself.

It was right after then the little girl gets kidnapped in the middle of a raging storm, and the young mother went to seek help from Lou. The duo then went through the jungle in the middle of the storm, there were a few action scenes as well between Lou and a man. The two women were seen going through a lot of hardships and action. The trailer ended with Lou making a reference to the past and hidden secrets.

