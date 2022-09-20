American artist and filmmaker Viola Davis is born on 11th August 1965. She is the sole African-American person to have won the Triple Crown of Acting, other than that she also won awards which include the Academy Award, two-time winner of Tony Awards, and the Primetime Emmy Award.

In both 2012 and 2017, Time magazine ranked her a part of the Hundred highly influential individuals around the world, and in the year 2020, The New York Times placed her ninth among the top artists of the twenty-first century. American actress Viola Davis seems to have a net worth of 25 million US dollars.

How Much Is Viola Davis Worth?

American actress Viola Davis seems to have a net worth of 25 million US dollars. Davis started out as a renowned theatre performer but eventually switched to movies and television. Viola has a lot of accomplishments as a filmmaker in addition to her acting career.

She is also an activist who seems to be fervent about problems with child hunger and other human rights. She was among the highest-paid celebrities in the world between September 2019 and September 2020, taking home about 15 million US dollars approximately.

Full Name Viola Davis Profession American Actress Sources of Income Movie Actress Residence Toluca Lake ,California

Date of Birth 11 august 1965 Age 57 Gender Female Marital Status Married Education Rhode Island College, Juiliard School

Children genesis tennon Spouse Name Julius tennon Nationality American Net Worth 25 million US dollars

Viola Davis Net Worth

Viola Davis net worth is estimated to be around 25 million US dollars. She earned this net worth through her career as an actress in Hollywood as well as a producer of JuVee production company which she owned with her spouse Julius Tennon.

Apart from that Davis paid $5.7 million for a magnificent mansion in Toluca Lake in 2016. The opulent, two-story home has 7,500 square feet of interior quarters and a number of high-end amenities. Viola Davis received $1.15 million for the sale of her Los Angeles home in 2017 which has five bedrooms and five baths and is situated in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Granada Hills. Documents showed that Davis had actually paid $1.7 million for the land back in 2005.

Thank you to our wonderful cast, director, and producers, as well as family and friends, for showing up and showing out at @TIFF_NET! ❤ pic.twitter.com/2ga4CTQZeg — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 12, 2022

Viola Davis Early Life

In St. Matthews of South Carolina, on August 11, 1965, Viola Davis was born. She is the child of Dan Davis and Mae Alice Davis. She was raised on the Singleton Plantation’s land that belonged to her grandma. Her mother worked as a house helper, a factory worker, and a housewife, while her father trained horses.

She has a brother and four sisters, making her the second youngest of six kids. Her parents relocated to Central Falls of Rhode Island, shortly after her birth with Davis and her two eldest siblings, placing her remaining brothers and sisters with her grandmother.

Her mother participated in the Movement for Civil Rights as well. Davis was brought to prison with her mother when she was two years old after being detained during one of the civil rights demonstrations. She has claimed that during her adolescence, she “lived in terrible poverty and disarray,” recalling residences in “rat-infested and abandoned” flats. Davis is a distant cousin of Luke Cage from the Marvel Universe, played by actor Mike Colter.

Davis studied at Central Falls High School, and she attributes some of her passion for stage acting and her interest in the arts to her time there.

She participated in the government TRIO Upward Bound and TRIO Student Assistance programs when she was a teenager. Davis’s skill was discovered while she was a student at the Minor People’s Academy for the Arts Program in West Warwick by the program’s administrator, Bernard Masterson.

Viola Davis Career Beginnings

In 1996’s “The Substance of Fire,” Viola had her first paid acting appearance in a supporting part. Viola Davis won her first Tony Award in 2001 for her performance as Tonya in the Broadway production of “King Hedley II.” She played the lead in an off-Broadway play “Intimate Apparel” in the year 2004.

She was only a supporting character in “Antwone Fisher.” She appeared in a number of movies, including “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Kate & Leopold,” “Traveler,” “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “Century City.” She made several cinematic appearances, such as “Traffic,” “Out of Sight,” and “Syriana.” Her most illustrious performance is thought to have been in the movie “Far From Heaven.”

She garnered numerous nominations for her portrayal in the movie “Doubt,” despite appearing in just one shot. In 2010, Viola made a comeback on stage and won a Tony Award for her work in “Fences.” In 2011, she appeared in “The Help,” a movie that was particularly meaningful to her parents. She was a cast member of the television series “How to Get Away With Murder,” for which she was nominated for an Emmy and became the first woman of color to win the award for Best Lead Actress in a Series.

Davis received a star on the Hollywood Fame Walk in 2017. She also made appearances in the movies “Custody” and “Suicide Squad,” among others. In the year 2020, she served as an executive director on the film “Giving Voice.” In a one-hour television drama called The First Lady for Showtime, Davis was featured as former First Lady Michelle Obama and also served as the producer of the show and the series will debut in 2022.

In 2021, Davis appeared in The Unforgivable, a dramatic movie, and The Suicide Squad, a comic book movie, in which she reprised her character as Amanda Waller.

Viola Davis Earnings by Year

The earnings by year of Viola Davis are not exactly estimated yet but according to rumours, her yearly income is approximately 4,00,000 US dollars with a monthly income of 32,000 dollars and weekly around 8,000 US dollars.

Viola Davis Personal Life And Relationships

In June 2003, Viola Davis wed the actor Julius Tennon and the duo adopted a baby girl called Genesis in 2011. In addition, Davis is the stepmother of Tennon’s previous wife’s two kids.

Davis routinely visits meetings at the Oasis Cathedral in Los Angeles since she is a Christian.

Viola Davis Awards And Honors

Viola Davis has been recognised for her career as an artist and filmmaker with 139 awards and 309 nominations to this date.

These awards include the Triple Crown of Acting, an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, three Drama Desk Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, six The Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Tony Awards.

Viola Davis The Talk On Social Media

In the year 2014 to 2020, Viola Davis played the role of Annalise Keating and after watching the ABC series, the viewers made a joke about Annalise Keating’s signature walk.

A TikTok challenge was also made on that walk and millions of people imitate that walk. And on 23rd October 2021, Viola Davis responds to that TikTok where she explains to everyone that she knows about the ongoing joke. She posted a video where she says “I see y’all” with five laughing emojis.

Also Read:

PewDiePie Net Worth 2022, Youtube Income, Wife, Cars & Much More!