Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg does that name ring any bells? Thought so since he is actually famous for his Youtube ‘PewDiePie’. Felix is a popular Swedish YouTuber who is known for his funny videos and Let’s Play series.

PewDiePie is one of the most well-known online personalities and content producers because of his YouTube fame and considerable media coverage.

How Much Money Does PewDiePie Make On Youtube?

For a good part of the past few years, he has been depicted in the media as the biggest representative of YouTube and as being nearly exclusively associated with gaming on the site. With more than a 100 million subscribers he is one of the most influential content creators on the platform.

As of 2022, PewDiePie’s net worth is estimated to be roughly 56 million dollars. He has earned majority of his income by making videos on YouTube and various sponsorship deals that he has obtained throughout his career as a YouTube Content Creator.

Apart from this PewDiePie has also invested in several business opportunities some of them including massive game projects like ‘PewDiePie’s Tuber Simulator’ and ‘Poopdie’ both at times of their launch were highly anticipated and massive hits.

Full name Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg Profession Youtuber & Social media influencer Sources of Income Youtube videos, Advertisements Biggest Assets Youtube, Instagram Current Residence Japan Date of Birth October 24, 1989 Age 32 Gender Male Nationality Swedish Marital Status Married Education Chalmers University of Technology

Göteborgs Högre Samskola Children None Spouse Name Marzia Kjellberg Wealth Type Self-made Net Worth $56 Million

How Does PewDiePie Earn Money From Youtube?

PewDiePie also has his personal merch line that goes beyond clothing such as his famous gaming chair known for the unique remark ‘Only 399’ and custom Pewdiepie keyboards. He also runs a clothing brand called ‘Tsuki’ along with his girlfriend now turned wife Marzia Kjellberg.

It is estimated that he has a salary of over 5 million dollars per year with a monthly income of four hundred thousand dollars per month.

PewDiePie Early Life And Career Beginning

PewDiePie’s parents refused to provide financial support for him when he dropped out of Chalmers, so he had to work as a harbour captain, sell reproductions of his Photoshop artwork, and run a hot dog stand to pay for his early videos.

In December 2006, he first created a YouTube account with the username “Pewdie,” explaining that “pew” stands for the sound of lasers and “die” means to pass away. On April 29, 2010, after initially forgetting the password for this account, he created the “PewDiePie” YouTube channel.

According to Felix, having the ability to create videos is more significant to him than having a successful profession. He first specialized in video game commentary on YouTube, especially for horror and action titles. His initial videos included commentary on popular video games like Call of Duty and Minecraft, but he became best known for his Let’s Plays of Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

PewDiePie Earnings By Year

PewDiePie’s net worth has seen a massive increase over time period despite the various controversies notably the SJW’s accusations the youtuber has found himself in.

He has gone from a net worth of just 10 million dollars in 2017 to the presently almost 60million dollars of net worth.

PewDiePie Personal Life & Relationships

Apart from his parents Ulf Kjellberg and Lotta Kristine Kjellberg, he has a sister Fanny Kjellberg. However, he has long since moved out in pursuit of his career and is currently living with his wife Marzia Kjellberg and his two pet pugs – Edgar and Maya.

On August 19, 2019, PewDiePie/Felix Kjellberg got married to his longtime Italian lover Marzia Bisognin. In 2011, a friend of Bisognin’s introduced the two, and after they started dating online, Kjellberg traveled to Italy to meet Bisognin.

Before finally settling together in Brighton and Hove, England, the couple had to travel a lot between Sweden and Italy. The couple is currently staying in Japan after a 2018 trip inspired the YouTuber to permanently move there. Despite the various problems and delays caused by the covid 19 Pandemic, the couple has finally completely shifted to Japan in their new home.

PewDiePie Awards & Honours

PewDiePie has been nominated for and has won a variety of entertainment and Internet awards. Among many some of his most notable achievements are – The Streamy Award nomination (2014), he won the Red Diamond Creator award in the 2019 YouTuber Creator Awards and the Diamond Creator Award in 2016 YouTube Creator Awards.

PewDiePie Talks On Social Media

PewDiePie is massively popular across multiple social media platforms. Apart from being the highest subscribed Individual content creator on YouTube, he has a following of over 500k on Twitter and over 21Million followers on Instagram.

These numbers represent the massive influence he has on the internet. He also runs a massive subreddit called the Pewdiepie Submissions where he interacts with fan art and other creative works by his fans.

