Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari in the Indian crime thriller show The Family Man, which was produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. for Amazon Prime Video.

Srikant Tiwari is a middle-class man who discreetly works as an intelligence agent for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictionalized division of the National Bureau Of investigation. The script was written by Sumit Arora and Kumar, and the plot and screenplay were co-written by Raj & D.K. with Suman Kumar.

For season 2 of the show, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was signed as the primary adversary, marking her debut on the digital platform. Suparn S. Verma is directing this segment of the season.

Genre Action Fiction, Dark Comedy Director Raj & D.K. Writer Raj & D.K. Production Company D2R Films No. of seasons 2 No. of episodes 19 Cinematographer Season 1: Azim Moolan, Nigam Bomzan

Season 2: Cameron Eric Bryson Editor Sumeet Kotian Original language Hindi OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video Star Cast Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur Family Man 3 Release Date November 2022

The Family Man has the greatest fanbase of any television show and is the most watched. As a response, the audience gave the very first two seasons of the show quite positive reviews. We have come to deliver the happy news that the series’ producers will once more keep you entertained for hours.

There is a lot of buzz on media platforms about the upcoming launch of “The Family Man” season three. This page will be followed by details on the show’s release date, streaming service, and broadcast schedule.

What Will Be Family Man 3 Be About?

The very first season of the show began shooting together in Mumbai, Kerala, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and also in Ladakh in June 2018 after its announcement, and it was finished exactly in a year on May 2019. The sequel season’s production commenced in November 2019 and was finished in September 2020.

Azim Moolan and Nigam Bomzan oversaw the filmmaking for the initial season, and Cameron Eric Bryson was brought in for the following season. The series’ backdrop score was written by Ketan Sodha, while Sumeet Kotla edited them.

The following season, in which Samantha starred as Raazi, was the most successful one And the second season’s finale left many questions unanswered, and it is suspected that the secret will be solved in the upcoming season three.

Family Man 3 Expected Release Date

The release date for Family Man Season 3 has not yet been determined. However, according to insiders, it is planned to make its debut in November 2022, the precise day has not yet been determined. Rumour has said that Family Man Season 3 will be very action-packed, thrilling, and full of spying, much like the first season.

The initial edition of “Family Man” debuted on 20th September 2019. Nine episodes of season 2 were made available on June 4, 2021. Many believe that the third season of the series has already begun and has received approval.

Family Man 3 Plot

The Family Man’s debut season centers on Srikant Tiwari, a senior police officer inside the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Center (TASC), a division of the Central Bureau Of investigation of India, together with his closest friend and coworker JK Talpade.

Srikant has two children and is married. The first season chronicles his family’s relatively uneasy living as well as an inquiry into a possible terrorist assault. The television series is based on real-world newspaper headlines.

Additionally, the plot of the second season centres on a military rebellion similar to the Tamil Tigers of Sri Lanka and their intentions for a freedom struggle. It appears that there is a connection between the COVID-19 pandemic for the third season which was indicated at the finale of two.

Where To Watch Family Man 3?

The show, Family Man is the original release on the Amazon Prime platform and the upcoming, as well as previous episodes, can be streamed over there only.

Family Man 3 Cast

For the upcoming season, the principal cast will stay on as Manoj Bajpayee, who played the main character and received a major award for it, will reprise his portrayal as Srikant Tiwari, also referred to as Sri. He will serve as a special investigator and analyst with the National Investigation Agency’s Threat Analysis and Surveillance Center (TASC).

Other than the protagonist of The Family Man, the cast member includes:

Playing JK, Srikant’s friend and also coworker is Sharib Hashmi.

Priyamani plays Suchi who is Srikant’s wife.

Dhriti Tiwari is played by the actress Ashlesha Thakur.

Indra Tiwari is playing the role of Vedant Sinha.

Playing Arvind who is Suchi’s friend is our favourite Sharad Kelkar.

There will be some new additions in The Family Man season 3, however, we don’t yet know who they are.

The Talk On Social Media About Family Man 3?

The Initial seasons of the Family Man received quite an outstanding response from the audiences and critics. Both the season was given the title of blockbuster Indian series and was also the most viewed series worldwide on Amazon Prime.

The social media platforms were also shaken whenever some news of the Family Man become known. The newspapers like The Indian Express also commented

LetsOTT Exclusive: #TheFamilyMan renewed for SEASON 3 at Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/lTCmZHg9nw — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) May 21, 2021

“The dialogue is excellent, and so is Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi’s mind-blowing acting” whereas The Hindu stated “The steady Manoj Bajpayee and a feisty Samantha Akkineni are in charge of the latest season of “The Family Man,” which is entertaining and compelling”.

What To Expect From Family Man Season 3?

The storyline for the following season may focus on China and its connection to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to rumors. Sources claim that it would pit TASC against enemies from China at a time when the entire globe was battling the dangerous virus.

Srikant Tiwari’s agony as he tried to manage his life, as well as his profession, was shown in The Family Man Season 2 and with Raazi at its core, he eventually learns of an attempted assassination against the Prime Minister of India.

Prepare for Srikanth’s match versus China this season after he faced Pakistan in season 1 and Sri Lanka in season 2. It’s likely that Nagaland in the nation’s North-East served as the primary location for the majority of the third season’s production.

Any Episode Guide For Family Man 3?

The episode guide of the upcoming Family Man season 3 is yet not known to us but we are assuming it will also have 9 or 10 episodes just like the initial seasons. Season 1 of the Family Man had 10 episodes in total with a running time of 40 to 55 minutes whereas season 2 had 9 episodes with 40 to 60 minutes of running time.

Is There Trailer For Family Man 3?

You will just have to wait a bit longer to view the trailer for “The Family Man Season 3” because it hasn’t been released yet. The creators claim that the teaser will be made available within the upcoming week. For many followers, though, sitting around waiting for the teaser to be aired would be a challenging job.

The series season 3 release is set for 2022 itself and most probably in the month of November. We recognize how eager you are to learn when it will air. Additionally, the precise date is yet unknown; however, the producer will disclose it after the preview is released.

