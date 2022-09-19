The Bling Empire is an American reality television show on the online streaming platform Netflix. The executive producers of the show are Jess Jenkins, Brandon Panaligan, Ross Weintraub, Elise Chung, Ben Eisele, Kelly Mi Li, and Christine Chiu.

When Will Bling Empire Season 3 Going To Release On Netflix?

The production company that is involved in the reality show is Jess Jenkins Productions. Season 1 of the reality show originally came out on January 15, 2021, and there have been two seasons of the reality show till now.

Its The Bling Empire Season 2 premiered on Netflix on May 13, 2022. Netflix has now renewed the reality show for its third season.

Who Is Richest On Bling Empire?

The Bling Empire is a reality show that is focused on the life of many rich and object-oriented East and South East Asians and South East Asian-Americans, living in Los Angeles, United States of America.

The original language of the reality television show is English. The third season of the reality show is set to start off where it was last left off, where the viewers will be witnessing the consequences of the feud that took place in the second season of the reality show.

Series Name Bling Empire Genre Reality-TV Director Paris Dylan Writer Qiydaar Foster Production Company Jeff Jenkins Productions Composer Greg Debonne Country of Origin United States Original Language English Number of Seasons 3 First Episode Date January 15, 2021 Final Episode Date May 13, 2022 Upcoming Season Release Date October 5, 2022 Episodes in Upcoming Season 8 Main Cast Anna Shay

Cherie Chan

Christine Chiu Where to Watch Netflix Filming Location Angeles

Bling Empire Season 3 Release Date

The episodes of the The Bling Empire Season 3 of the much-awaited reality show, The Bling Empire Season 3, are expected to release on October 5, 2022, on the online streaming platform Netflix. The show’s last season, which was season 2, was released on May 13, 2022.

Season 4 of the reality show kept the audience hooked to their screens with all the drama and feuds, which has made them even more excited for the upcoming season, which is season 3.

Bling Empire Season 3 Plot

After the show’s Season 2 premiered in May of 2022, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming season holds in store for them. Netflix, on its official page, has revealed that viewers will finally learn the reason why an ex (Andrew Gray) is coming back with a bouquet of flowers in hand.

Amid all the tensions and the feud in this very wealthy friend group, they won’t be missing out on the opportunity to party hard and live their best lives.

From Christine and Anna confronting each other over a rumor to Kevin’s failed attempt to capture Kim’s heart in the previous season, it will be very interesting to see what happens in the upcoming season.

Where To Watch Bling Empire Season 3?

Viewers can watch the new season of the reality show, The Bling Empire, on the online streaming platform Netflix.

However, since The Bling Empire is an original Netflix series, those viewers that are interested in watching the much-awaited reality show need to have a subscription in order to stream it online. There is no other information available about where else viewers can watch the reality show.

Bling Empire Season 3 Cast

Since the reality show focuses on a group of rich people, the actors who have been a part of the reality show and have played a vital role throughout the series are expected to still remain a part of the show.

The Bling Empire Season 3 cast includes:

Anna Shay(Self-made entrepreneur and film producer born in China), Christine Chiu( Philanthropist, couture collector and co-founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery inc.), Kane Lim (Real estate developer and investor from Singapore), Kevin Kreider(Male model born in South Korea), Kim Lee(DJ and former model), and Kelly Mi Li(Self-made entrepreneur and film producer in China).

The upcoming Season 3 will also feature fashion star Jaime Xie and Dr. Gabriel Chiu, husband of Christine Chiu. Don and Mimi Morris, who were initially seen in the second season, are also expected to be part of the reality show.

Bling Empire Season 3 The Talk On Social Media

Considering all the drama and tensions that the audience witnessed in the previous season (season 2), the buzz about its third season is extremely high.

Season 3 of the reality show is expected to be more dramatic and the audience may even get to witness more back stabbing than the previous season. Dorothy Wang, who also featured in the show, revealed that “The Feuds get feudier and there’s a lot of deep-rooted things that come out.”

What To Expect From Bling Empire Season 3?

In the upcoming season of Bling Empire, it is expected that Kane Lim will be starting a new career. This season will be focused on Kevin Kreider’s love life and his attempt to find love again in the city of love, Paris, after his failed attempt to woo Kim Lee in the previous season.

It is also expected that the viewers will get to witness more of Christine and Anna’s beef about a rumor that did not make a lot of sense to the audience. The season will also bring back Andrew Gray, who showed up at Anna’s house in the season finale of the second season.

The third season will be an interesting watch for the audience as it will be full of drama, romance, and, of course, fashion.

Bling Empire Season 3 Episode Guide

As of now, the makers of the show have not yet released the official episode guide for the upcoming third season of the show, but the season is expected to have 8 episodes, as in the previous seasons. The duration of each episode of the upcoming season is likely to be of 28 to 47 minutes. The third season of the show is set to be released on October 5, 2022. The episode guide of the second season of the show is given below:

Season 2, Episode 1: Diamonds and Deception

Season 2, Episode 2: Rumor Has It

Season 2, Episode 3: Adieu ma Cherie

Season 2, Episode 4: No Friend Zone

Season 2, Episode 5: From Glowup to Blowup

Season 2, Episode 6: Royalty Over Loyalty

Season 2, Episode 7: The Truth Hurts

Season 2, Episode 8: Battle Royale

Bling Empire Season 3 Trailer In Detail

The trailer for the third season of the reality television show Bling Empire has not been released yet by the makers of the show. However, the show’s most anticipated season is set to be released on October 5, 2022 on the online streaming platform Netflix.

If the viewers wish to watch the trailer for the upcoming season, they can watch it on the official YouTube channel of Netflix to get a sneak peak of the season as and when it comes out.

