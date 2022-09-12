We firmly believe that there is an anime especially connected to everybody including you and I. With compelling and convoluted storylines, they often keep us hooked. No matter what, the popularity of such anime will never get vaned. They will forever be a smash piece that occupies a special spot in our hearts. Even today, animated videos, be it web series or movies are venturing into new milestones.

For many of you, the term “anime” may be unfamiliar. However, it has achieved a breakthrough in penetrating sections of mainstream culture over the past few decades. Anime is the Japanese word for “animation,” and anime refers to all animation that originates in Japan. The etymology of anime is “ah-nee-may.” It is a condensed form of the term “animated drawings,” which is an accurate description of the art genre. Basically, it is a hand-drawn or computer-generated animation originating from Japan.

Every once in a while, there is an anime that holds our eyeballs. In this piece of article, we have included the Top 10 Anime of the week, which has the potential to be described as the best ever even after decades.

Most Popular Anime Of The Week- Check It Out!!

It is not a wonder that you people are sitting on the edge of your seats and reading this carefully because we know that you have been following anime recently. Who binge on them? After all, they must be loving under the rock if they have still not realized what an anime actually is and how capable it is to emotionally engage its fans. Without further ado, let us get into the list of Top 10 Anime of the Week, or in other words, the best anime ever created.

10. Classroom Of The Elite (Season 2)

Yes pals, you read it right. The tenth best anime of the top 10 is Classroom of the Elite Season 2. Classroom of the Elite is an anime series based on light novels of the same name written by Shgo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose.

The season will be directed by Yoshihito Nishiji, with Kishi and Hashimoto once again serving as the major directors of the program, Hayato Kazano filling in for Akashiro as the scriptwriter, and Morita as the character designer. Masaru Yokoyama and Kana Hashiguchi have taken Takahashi’s place as the music’s composers.

The closing theme from “Hito Jibai” and the opening theme from “Dance in the Game” is performed by ZAQ and Mai Fuchigami, respectively. It debuted on July 4th, 2022.

9. Rent-A-Girlfriend (Season 2)

Kanojo, Okarishimasu is the full title of the anime “Rent-A-Girlfriend.” Reiji Miyajima is the author and illustrator of the Japanese manga series Rent-A-Girlfriend (Season 2). Since July 2017, it has been published as a serial in Kodansha’s Weekly Shnen Magazine. As of July 2022, it has been collected into twenty-seven volumes. Kodansha USA, who holds the North American rights to the series, published the first volume in English in June 2020.

Kazuya Kinoshita, Chizuru Mizuhara, Mami Nanami, Ruka Sarashina, and Sumi Sakurasawa are the primary characters in the anime. There are a few supporting characters as well, including Harumi Kinoshita, Kazuo Kinoshita, and Nagomi Kinoshita. There are 12 episodes in Season 1 and only 10 in Season 2 of this anime.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 is the second last from the top 10 best anime of the week. We have shortlisted all the best anime of the season under this head and fingers crossed, let us move on to the last one.

8. My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex

Japanese romantic comedy light book series My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex was created by Kysuke Kamishiro and Takayaki. The anime is known by its full title, Mamahaha no Tsurego ga Motokano Dutta.

In August 2017, the series started appearing in serial form on the novel website Kakuyomu. A print edition of the series began to circulate in December 2018 under the Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko brand of Kadokawa Shoten. J-Novel Club has granted the light novel a digital license in North America.

In April 2019, the Dra Sharp and Dra Flat brands of the Fujimi Shobo website started serialising an online manga adaption by Rei Kusakabe. Project No.9’s adaptation of an anime television series debuted in July 2022.

7. A Harem In The Labyrinth Of Another World

Isekai Meijyuu de Harem wo is the official title of the anime series “A Harem in the Labyrinth of another planet.”

Shachi Sogano and Shikidouji are the authors of the light book series Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World. The website Shsetsuka ni Nar, which publishes user-generated novels, was serialised online from 2011 until 2019. Later, Shufunotomo bought it, and under their Hero Bunko imprint, they have released twelve volumes since December 2012.

A version of the manga with drawings by Issei Hyju has been serialised in Kadokawa Shoten’s monthly shnen manga publication Monthly Shnen Ace since April 2017. It has been compiled in eight tank-bon volumes. Passione released its take on an anime television show in July 2022.

In the anime series “Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World,” there are seven main characters: Michio Kaga, Roxanne, Sherry, Milia, Vesta, Rutina, and Allen.

So, when someone asks you which is the best anime in 2022, be right back into the article and point out these if you too agree with us.

6. Overlord (Season IV)

We are now heading to the second half of the top 10 best anime of the week. Overlord is an anime adaptation of the corresponding light book series by Kugane Maruyama and so-bin. On May 8, 2021, a fourth season was officially announced, and the cast and crew will return. It began on July 5, 2022.

The opening theme of the anime Overlord Season 4 “HOLLOW HUNGER” by OxT, and “No Man’s Dawn” by Mayu Maeshima serves as the closing theme of the anime. Momonga and Albedo are the anime’s primary characters, while Cocytus, Evileye, Demiurge, Bloodfallen, Shalltear, and many others serve as their supporting cast. The fourth season’s English dub was announced by Crunchyroll on July 18, 2022, and it started streaming on July 19.

5. Summer Time Rendering

Yasuki Tanaka is the creator of the Japanese manga series Summer Time Rendering. From October 2017 to February 2021, it was serialized in Shueisha’s digital magazine Shnen Jump+. In April 2022, OLM debuted its adaptation of an anime television series. Additionally announced were a real-life escape game and a live-action adaptation.

This anime series’ storyline is as follows. After his parents passed away, Shinpei Ajiro was fostered by the Kofune sisters Ushio and Mio. As an adult, Shinpei lives in Tokyo until he receives the horrifying news that Ushio drowned.

When he gets back to the isolated island settlement, he notices that Ushio’s body exhibits symptoms of strangulation, such as bruises around her neck. Shinpei, who is now tormented by Ushio’s ghost and is assisted by Mio, looks for the truth about what really happened to Ushio in an effort to shield the townspeople from a sinister dark mystery.

How lucky we are that we coexist in the same era as that of these animation series. We have the best anime ever. If you want to call these as the most popular anime of 2022, still there would be nothing wrong.

4. Uncle from Another World

An anime series called “Isekai Ojisan,” which is also known as “Uncle from Another World” in English is based on a manga series by “Hotondoshindeiru.” It was announced on June 17, 2021, and on July 6, 2022, it made its debut.

The anime’s storyline is set in the present day of Japan, where Takafumi Takaoka picks up his uncle who has just emerged from a coma that lasted 17 years after being struck by a truck.

Uncle demonstrates his magic-casting skills and says that he was truly transferred to a different planet. Takafumi permits his uncle to live with him, and together with Sumika Fujimiya, a friend from their youth, they spend their days assisting the uncle in adjusting to modern society and observing his dreams of the other world.

3. Lycoris Recoil

A Japanese original anime television program called Lycoris Recoil was made by Spider Lily and Asaura. A-1 Pictures, the company behind the production, released it in July 2022. On September 5, 2022, a manga version of Yasunori Bizen’s Lycoris Recoil will start running in the manga magazine Monthly Comic Flapper from Media Factory. There are a total of nine episodes in the anime.

Takina Inoue, a high school student working for an all-female squad of assassins and spies known as “Lycoris” sent to kill criminals and terrorists in Tokyo, is disciplined by her superiors at the DA agency for defying orders to save a colleague, according to the anime’s premise. She is moved to one of the agency’s outposts, which runs under the guise of a cafe called “LycoReco,” to work with the elite Lycoris agent Chisato Nishikigi.

Let us now say that the top 3 best anime of the week include Call of the Night, Vermeil in Gold, and Lycoris Recoil.

2. Vermeil In Gold

Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic is a Japanese manga written by Yko Umezu and illustrated by Kta Amana. Kinsou no Vermeil: Gakeppuchi Majutsushi wa Saikyou no Yakusai to Mahou Sekai wo Tsukisusumu is the official title of the anime series. It has been serialised in Square Enix’s shnen manga publication Monthly Shnen Gangan since August 2018. The anime television adaptation by Staple Entertainment premiered in July 2022. There are 9 episodes in all of this anime.

The characters in this anime include Chris Westland, Jessica Schwartz, Shinoji Tyuga, Vermeil, Lilia Kudelfeyt, Marx Parston, Francois, Cheryl Iridescence, Elena Kimberlight, Heliodor, Fatema, Iolite, Kohakumiya, and Obsidian.

The anime only comes second to the Call of the Night, otherwise, Vermeil in Gold is one of a kind. On the weekly anime ranking list, Vermeil in Gold has occupied the second position which would have been impossible if that wasn’t for its popularity.

1. Call Of The Night

The official title of the anime “Call of the Night” is Yofukashi no Uta. The Call of the Night manga series is written and illustrated by Kotoyama. The anime series is directed by Tomoyuki Itamura, with Tetsuya Miyanishi serving as chief director, Michiko Yokote writing the series’ scripts, Haruka Sagawa designing the characters, and Yoshiaki Dewa composing the music. Since August 2019, it has been serialised in the Weekly Shonen Sunday of Shogakukan. On the Noitamina channel of Fuji TV, the Liden Films-adapted anime television series debuted in July 2022.

The characters in this anime are divided into Main, Humans, and Vampires. In the anime, Ko Yamori and Nazuna Nanakusa are the primary protagonists. The human characters are Akira Asai, Kiyosumi Shirakawa, Mahiru Seki, and Akihito Akiyama. Seri Kikyo, Nico Hirata, Kabura Honda, Hatsuka Suzushiro, and Midori Kohakobe are the vampires. The anime has a total of 8 episodes as of now.

Without a second thought, we can assure you that Call of the Night is one of the best anime of the decade. No wonder, why the manga seurire is listed at the number 1 position on the top 10 best anime of the week.

Must Check: