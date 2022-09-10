The news about That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Scarlet Bonds movie came just after the ending of season 2 of this anime series, and ever since that fans have been eagerly waiting for its release in the US.

The isekai anime movie is based on a man who died and was reincarnated as a slime in the fantasy world. This movie is going to be the first anime movie in this series.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Movie Coming To Theatres Soon?

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is an isekai anime based on the light novel series illustrated by Mitz Vah and written by Fuse.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds is isekai anime movie based on the novel written by Fuse. Not much about the movie is known but the synopsis about this has been out since March 3, 2022. Some fans of this anime noticed that this movie does not start from where season two of this anime series ended.

Rimuru will be helping out the people of Razha, a country in the west. Rimuru (a slime) and Benimaru (former ogre) is put into quarrel with a powerful girl.

Movie That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Stars Miho Okasaki

Megumi Toyoguchi

Brittney Karbowski Genres Animation

Action

Fantasy Language Japanese Country of origin Japan Theatre release date Not yet confirmed

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Movie Expected Release Date

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime movie will be hitting the big screens in early 2023 in the US. The movie is set to be released on November 25, 2022, for Japan. The movie was first announced on 21 September, 2021, just after the season two conclusion.

Season one and two of this anime series are available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is very much likely to be in production soon.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Movie Plot

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime plot is pretty simple and is said to have an original story. This movie does not follow volume 7 of the manga.

According to the synopsis of the movie, Rimuru and Benimaru are playing the lead role. Razha (country in the west) is the country where this movie takes place. Rimuru will realised that he is getting caught up in a conspiracy about the queen. According to the queen conspiracy, the queen possesses some powers.

Hiiro, an ogre will also be having an appearance in this movie. The fans are in for an epic show as this movie will surely be ending with a fight.

Where To Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Movie?

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime movie will be released on theatres in early 2023. The anime series of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season one and season two have been streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll. So, it’s most likely that the movie will be streaming on this platform after some time of it being released, but that is not certain as of now.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Cast

The voice-over of Rimuru is done by Miho Okasaki. She is a Japanese voice-over artist. In 2017, Miho started her voice over and she has mostly been playing the background roles in anime series. It was in 2018 when she did her first ever main role in the anime series Ongaku Shojo as Miku Nishio. And now, in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime as Rimuru Tempest.

The voice-over of Benimaru is done by Makoto Furukawa. He is a Japanese singer and voice actor. In December 2018, he joined Toy’s Factory, a record label.

The voice-over of Raphael is done by Megumi Toyoguchi. She is a voice-over actress from Japan. Megumi has played several roles in both series and video games such as Revy in Black Lagoon, Aqua in Kingdom Hearts, Paine Final Fantasy X-2, Yukari Takeba in Persona 3, and many more.

The voice-over of Verudora is done by Tomoaki Maeno. He is a voice-over actor and is affiliated with Arts Vision. Maeno has attended the Japan Narration Actors Institute and the Amusement Media Academy.

The voice over of Shuna is done by Sayaka Senbongi. She is a Japanese voice-over artist. Japan Narration Institute is where Sayaka studied acting. She made her debut in Chronicles of the Going Home Club as Claire Kokonoe. She has done the voice-over of Mumei, who is the first main heroine in the anime show Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress.

The voice-over of Shion is done by Mao Ichimichi. She is a Japanese voice-over artist, an actor and a former gravure idol. Mao in 2011 made her major acting role in the Super Senati Series as Millfy/Gokai Yellow.

The voice-over of Souei is done by Takuya Eguchi. He is a Japanese singer and voice-over artist. Takuya has voiced many lead roles in anime series such as Gosick as Kazuya Kujo, My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong as Hachiman Hikigaya, The Ambition of Oda Nobuna as Yoshiharu Sagara, My Love Story as Takeo Goda.

The voice-over of Hakurou is done by Hochu Otsuka. He is a Japanese voice actor. Hochu is famous for his role in Heavy Metal L-Gaim as Kyao Mirao, Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam as Yazan Gable, Slam Dunk as Akira Sendo, Gintama as Abuto, and Gekisou Sentai Carranger as SignalMan. He is also known for his dubbing roles for Donnie Yen, Robert Patrick, Brent Spiner, Kiefer Sutherland, Jeff Goldblum and many more.

The voice-over of Diablo is done by Takahiro Sakurai. He is a Japanese voice-over artist. Since July 20, 2014, Sakurai has been attached to INTENTION, which was established by one of his good friends, Kenichi Suzumura. He was also a member of 81 Produce.

The voice-over of Hiiro is done by Yuma Uchida. He is a Japanese voice-over actor and singer. Yuma is famous for his roles in Classroom Crisis as Nagisa Kiryu, Jujutsu Kaisen as Megumi Fushiguro, The Asterik War as Eishiro Yabuki, and Mobile Suit Gundam as Ein Dalton. Yuma has won the Best Male Lead Actor in 2019 in the 13th Seiyu Awards.

Social Media Talk On That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Movie

On June 28, 2022, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime took to Twitter to announce the release of the anime series:

“We’re excited to announce that Crunchyroll will bring “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond” to theatres in early 2023!” that tweet read.

We're excited to announce that Crunchyroll will bring "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond" to theaters in early 2023!



💧 MORE: https://t.co/0wjDq581LL pic.twitter.com/3WhegMEyEX — That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (@SlimeAnime) June 28, 2022

What To Expect From That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Movie?

Rimuru and Benimaru will be seen helping out the people of Razha, a country in the west. Rimuru will realize that he has been caught in the conspiracy. Fans can expect a raging fight at the end of this anime movie.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Trailer

In the first trailer of this iskeai anime movie Rimuru Tempest can be seen giving a small recap of all the events which has gotten him in the position he is in now and what exactly is happening in the movie.

In the trailer Tempest can be seen saying:

“A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power known as “Queen” in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!”

