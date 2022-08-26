Don’t Worry Darling Release Date, Plot, And Latest Updates

We all have seen Harry Styles rise to fame over the years. The audience is in for a treat as he is going to be a part of Olivia Wilde’s upcoming project which is soon going to be released. The movie is titled Don’t Worry Darling and the genre associated with the film is psychological thriller.

The plot of the film is going to revolve around a young couple who see their life escalating really quickly toward dark events. The Don’t Worry Darling release date was officially announced a while back the movie is going to be available to watch in the theatres near us soon.

Further in this article, we will get to know more about the Don’t Worry Darling plot, trailer, spoilers, and more.

Don’t Worry Darling Release Date, Plot, Cast, And Trailer

The highly anticipated movie Don’t Worry darling starring Harry Styles is directed by Olivia Wilde who is also going to be seen acting in the movie. The production companies for this upcoming American film are New Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment. The film is going to be distributed by the famous Warner Bros. Pictures.

The storyline of the film seems to be highly captivating with a lot of sexuality, violence, danger, language, etc, and hence is going to be R-rated.

The Don’t Worry Darling release date was officially announced a while back and the movie is going to be available for the audience to watch on September 23, 2022, in the theatres near us.

The movie is going to be available to watch on other platforms after its theatrical release.

Don’t Worry Darling Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling’s release date has been officially announced a while back. The movie is going to be available for the audience to watch on the 23rd of September 2022.

The movie is going to have a theatrical release after which it will also be available on famous streaming platforms. The Don’t Worry Darling plot is going to revolves around a young couple who is going to be played by Florence Pugh and the famous singer/actor Harry Styles.

The couple will be seen living an ideal life in an ideal town until sinister secrets start to come to the surface which makes the couple’s life difficult and challenging.

Along with directing the film, Olivia Wilde is also going to be seen in the movie playing the role of one of the protagonist’s best friends. The Don’t Worry Darling trailer was also officially released earlier this year followed by a second trailer as well which was recently released.

Don’t Worry Darling Plot

The Don’t Worry Darling plot has gained the attention of a large audience already. The plot of the film is intriguing and captivating and the setting of the film takes place in the 1950s. The story revolves around a young couple who lives in an experimental community which is called Victory.

The community provides its residents with everything they need. The men of the community are part of a project called the Victory Project which aims at something that the people are not aware of.

The protagonist soon starts questioning her husband’s work and discovers that nothing is as it seems and a lot of underlying sinister secrets are revealed.

The lavish lifestyle that the couple has been living is nothing but a façade to something strange and dark going on in the background. The wife sets out to find the truth about the community and reveal its secrets, risking everything she presently has.

Where To Watch Don’t Worry Darling?

As mentioned earlier, the Don’t Worry Darling release date has been officially announced and the movie is going to be available to watch in the theatres near us on 23rd September 2022. The film is exclusively going to be available to watch in the theatres at first.

After its theatrical release and streaming, the movie will later be available on the famous streaming platform HBO Max. according to reports, the Don’t Worry Darling streaming in theatres will take place for at least 45 days and will then be released on other platforms.

After the worldwide dreadful Pandemic, theatrical releases of movies are refreshing and the audiences greatly look forward to the same. The upcoming psychological thriller is going to be appropriate for a more mature audience since it has been rated R and has sexuality and violence.

Repost from @RollingStone via Instagram | See a never-before-seen clip from #DontWorryDarling, in theaters September 23, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/evjwMTOsM5 — Don’t Worry Darling (@dontworrydarlin) August 24, 2022

Don’t Worry Darling Cast

The Don’t Worry Darling cast has been officially announced and the upcoming movie is going to include the following actors:

Florence Pugh is going to be playing the character of Alice Chambers.

Harry Styles is going to be playing the character of Jack Chambers.

Olivia Wilde is going to be playing the character of Bunny.

Gemma Chan is going to be playing the character of Shelley.

KiKi Layne is going to be playing the character of Margaret.

Nick Kroll is going to be playing the character of Bill.

Chris Pine is going to be playing the character of Frank.

Sydney Chandler is going to be playing the character of Violet.

Kate Berlant will be playing the character of Peg.

Asif Ali will be playing the character of Peter.

Douglas Smith will be playing the character of John.

Timothy Simons will be playing the character of Dr. Collins.

Ari’el Stachel will be playing the character of Kevin.

Dita Von Teese will be playing the character of Gigi.

Sagar Sujata will be playing the character of James.

Marcello Julian Reyes will be playing the character of Fred.

Mariah Justice will be playing the character of Barbara.

The Talk On Social Media About Don’t Worry Darling

The movie Don’t Worry Darling has created hype among the audience who have expressed their views on social media. The film has an official Instagram page with the handle “dontworrydarling” and an official Twitter Page as well with the handle “@dontworrydarlin”.

These pages keep the audience updated about news related to the movie. The audience expressed that they are extremely excited to see Harry Styles in the movie and are highly captivated by the thrilling plot of the film.

After getting a glimpse of the movie, the audience also expressed how it took them a while to entirely grasp the concept of this psychological thriller. All in all, the audience is extremely keen to watch this movie once it releases in the theatres.

What To Expect From Don’t Worry Darling?

The Don’t Worry Darling cast is an extremely talented bunch and the movie has a very unique and captivating storyline. It is only fair that we expect good things from the film after having witnessed a glimpse of it which seemed highly promising.

Since the movie is taking place in the 1950s setting, we can expect a good vintage aesthetic from the film. The movie has also earned a Rating and hence It is definitely going to include steamy intimate scenes and thrilling drama. To sum it up, the movie seems promising and the audience can expect to be entertained by the same.

Don’t Worry Darling Have Any Episode Guide?

Don’t Worry Darling Episodes are not available since it is a psychological thriller film that is going to be released in the theatres in September 2022. The movie is said to have a runtime of 122 minutes.

Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

The first Don’t Worry Darling Trailer was released in the month of May and instantly attracted a large audience. A second official trailer was also released and both these trailers hint at the movie having a mysterious plot.

The trailer starts off with a lavish party and quirky music following intense chemistry between the young couple. Later the Victory Project is introduced in front of the community and soon a character is seen questioning what the men of the community are actually doing which makes the protagonist more curious. As the trailer continues, she is seen questioning a lot of things while facing weird and dark events around her.