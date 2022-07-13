Demon Slayer Season 3: Official Trailer, Release Date, And Everything We Know So Far

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese anime television series based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga series of the same name, which he wrote and drew. On June 4, 2018, the anime television series adaptation by Ufotable was revealed in Weekly Shnen Jump. The series will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, and BS11 from April 6 to September 28, 2019. The series is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, with Akira Matsushima designing the characters. Hikaru Kondo produced the program, which was authored by numerous Ufotable employees. Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina composed the show’s soundtrack. An official release date for Demon Slayer season 3 has not been disclosed yet. However, production will begin on February 13, 2022.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episodes, Release Date Trailer, And More

Aniplex of America owns the rights to the series, which can be seen on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and FunimationNow.

The series is being broadcast in Australia and New Zealand by AnimeLab.

The manga was adapted from the beginning of the first volume to the first chapters of the seventh in this 26-episode series.

Prior to the screening, the first five episodes of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Kydai no Kizuna were shown theatrically in Japan for two weeks beginning March 29, 2019.

On March 31, 2019, Aniplex of America showed the film at the Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles.

On April 2, 2019, Madman Entertainment’s AnimeLab played the film in select Australian theatres.

The English dub of the anime was revealed in July 2019 and will premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block on October 13, 2019.

On October 16, 2020, a sequel film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, was released, featuring the same cast and crew.

On February 14, 2021, a second season was announced, covering the “Entertainment District” storyline, with the staff and actors from the previous season and film returning.

Haruo Sotozaki returns as director, alongside Akira Matsushima’s character designs and Ufotable’s animation. It was revealed in September 2021 that the second season will run over two seasons in the Fall and Winter.

Following the presentation of the Mugen Train film on Fuji TV on September 25, it was reported that the “Entertainment District” arc would premiere on December 5, 2021, and would be followed by a television series recompilation of the “Mugen Train” arc, which would debut on October 10, 2021.

A third season, covering the “Swordsmith Village” storyline, would be made into a television anime, it was revealed at the end of the second season finale.

As of the most recent update, Shueisha, Aniplex, Ufotable, or any other business involved in the anime’s development has not officially confirmed the release date of Demon Slayer Season 3, nor had a release year or time frame been declared. The third season, however, will begin production on February 13, 2022.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date

Season 3 of Kimetsu no Yaiba has recently been revealed. It is now the most talked-about topic among anime lovers. The third season has been announced following the conclusion of the second. The production of Demon Slayer Season 3 has finally been confirmed, with a release date set for Spring 2023.

Season 3 of Demon Slayer: What to Expect

Season 3 of Demon Slayer will adapt the manga’s “Swordsmith Village” storyline, as previously stated. Tanjiro’s Nichirin sword, the sole weapon useful against demons, needs severe repairs after defeating Daki and Gyutaro — Upper Moon 6 — in Season 2.

As a result, he heads to the Swordsmith Village in order to seek the assistance of Hotaru Haganezuka, the swordsmith who has created all of Tanjiro’s weapons to this point. However, like with every Demon Slayer arc, adversaries lurk around every corner.

While the Hashiras were only briefly seen during a meeting in Season 1, Episode 21, as the tale develops, Tanjiro and his companions gradually become more familiar with each of them.

Hashiras have a habit of becoming fan favorites, from Giyuu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, and Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira, in Season 1 to Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train to Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, in Season 2.

With the third season approaching, a billboard teases the arrival of Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, and Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, who will each have their moments to shine.

Haruo Sotozaki and Akira Matsushima will return as director and character designer, respectively, according to the official Demon Slayer English Twitter account.

How old is Nezuko in Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’?

When the story began, Nezuko and Tanjiro were just 12 and 13 years old, respectively. Tanjiro attempted all he could to find a cure the instant he discovered she was a demon, even if it meant joining the Demon Slayers.

Nezuko took a break after two years of training to refresh her batteries. Her age would place her at 14 at the start of the series, but as demons don’t age, she should still be 12.

Nezuko’s life changed dramatically once she became a demon. Stiletto nails are becoming increasingly popular. Her hair was now a flaming orange tint below her waist, unlike before when it was plain black.

Nezuko, on the other hand, wore her usual pink kimono and dark brown hair for the day. When changed, it grows from her forehead and mimics veins on her skin.

Despite her changes, Nezuko remained the sweet girl she was as a human. Her caring character remained intact, despite the fact that she had lost all memories of her human self.

She was encouraged to continue caring for others as she did for her children and hubby after meeting Sakonji Urokodaki.

She may also experience basic emotions like joy and grief. She may appear emotionally detached from people since she is a demon, yet she is more collected than most of her fellow demons.

Related:

Miraculous Ladybug Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Official Trailer

Grantchester Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Plot

Demon Slayer Season 3 Official Trailer

Let’s enjoy the trailer of season 3 below,

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episodes

It will showcase the Upper Moon’s long-awaited rendezvous with Muzan Kibutsuji. Demon Slayer’s third season teaser announced that the Swordsmith Village Arc will be adapted. It should adapt to roughly 10-12 episodes and cover about 25 chapters of the manga.

Can I Watch Season 3 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba On Crunchyroll Or Netflix

The North American streaming rights to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc have yet to be determined. Seasons 1 and 2 of the show debuted on Crunchyroll and Funimation, respectively, while the first season of Demon Slayer was uploaded to Netflix soon before season 2 debuted.

With Funimation and Crunchyroll combining last year following Sony’s acquisition of the latter, the chance of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba releasing on Crunchyroll is becoming more likely.

However, we’re unlikely to hear a response to this question until closer to the show’s actual release date, and we’re even less likely to learn anything about it before the release date is revealed.