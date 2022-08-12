Heightening the anticipation of the public, the highest paid entertainer Eminem, and the massive American songster CeeLo Green has shared the soundtrack of Elvis’ musical biopic titled “The King and I”.

The duo, Eminem and CeeLo Green have shared their original contributions to the song which they created for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, which was released on June 24, 2022, by highlighting the growth of Elvis from zero to hero.

The intention behind the collaboration was to offer homage to the king of rock n’ roll, who rose to stardom within a blink of an eye. Eminem joined CeeLo with Presley’s Jailhouse Rock on his lips.

Just before Eminem shook hands with CeeLo, he shared that it was nothing new to the pair since they were cellmates before and hinted at the same reason for coming up with Jailhouse Rock. prior to the hooking, Eminem spilled that he does not give a …

In between, Eminem mentioned the Trap-a-Velli Tre rapper 2 Chainz and Rolling Papers Wiz Khalifa and he also reacted to the Eminem critics who have been shedding their blood and sweat for solely biting on the rapper. Sarcastically he referred to the naysayers and smoothly slide to pick out the parallels between Eminem himself and the 20th century’s cultural figure, Elvis Persley.

The controversial singer compared himself to the legend by pointing out the similarities in which the first being the pale appearance and the second being hailing as a king. Third, Eminem said that Elvis was dynamic at Jailhouse so he was in The Shelter.

However, the iconic song was released while the curtain was raised for Elvis’ biopic at the Cannes film festival this year. The red carpet premiere paved way for the tease of the track to release after a thong of effort.

The ‘Elvis soundtrack was co-produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre, in which they featured music from several artists from diverse cultures, with a group of them focusing on the composition and others covering the tracks throughout the catalog of the king, and of course, the biopic will also include some of Persley original tracks.

The track has a bevy of hitmakers including Austin Butler, who is seen in the reputed title role coupled with a few jaw-dropping performances of Doja Cat, Nardo Wick, Swae Lee, Tame Impala, Kacey Musgraves, Jack White, Steve Nicks, and Diplo.

The song was released on June 16, Thursday at noon on all streaming services followed by the announcement of Slim Shady.

Apart from directing the biopic, the multifaceted Luhrmann has also co-written the screenplay of the musical homage along with Sam Bromell who has a decade span experience in the particular field, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner.

In the tribute, the writers have set the story in such a way that they mainly focus on the life of Elvis, his fall, his growth, his romantic relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, his manager and so and so, also including his marriage to Priscilla Presley.

Luhrmann had already made it clear that he was not recreating the 2010 released book in the name of the legend, but he was obviously backed by The Colonel- Presley biography, where all his research found its origin. Also, the very same piece of proof is the basic source of information that speaks about the sweethearts Elvis and Parker.

Jackman on June 30 gushed about the essence of the movie after watching it from the theatre along with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and sought the attention of many fans as he could not contain his excitement which led to Jackman, 53, wheedling his fans in watching the Butler starred Elvis biopic.

Elvis is a true story that has its roots in both Africa and America that clearly depicts the impact of his unparalleled fame on his family that also offers a peek into the final years of the actor.

Elvis’ lavish Graceland mansion in Memphis Tennessee, on which the saga during his time spent plenty, has now developed into a tourist spot under the ownership of Lisa Mari Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla. Initially, the mansion was managed by Priscila who was by the time divorced from Elvis, but she managed to heighten its value by paying off the debts it had through her immaculate efforts which lasted for multiple years.

The legendary music icon is still honored by his family, preserving his furniture, wardrobe, cars, and awards.