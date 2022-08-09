Who Are The Top 10 Most Handsome Men In The World 2022? Updated List

The first picture that comes to mind with beauty and charming personality is always that of a girl. But the men are also not behind, as you can see from this list of the Top 10 most handsome Men In the world of 2022.

World’s Top 10 Most Handsome Men 2022, Find Out More!!

The appearances of many male personalities are breathtaking, and the appealing looks can compel any girl to drool over them.

The following list is about only the Top 10 most handsome men in the World selected for 2022. Several factors have been taken into consideration during the undermentioned list. You will be glad to find the different criteria which helped in determining the names who topped the list of being handsome.

1. Paul Rudd

People Magazine declared Paul Rudd the “sexiest man” as per their studies in 2021. Thus, the list of the Top 10 most handsome men in the world of 2022 includes Paul’s name to be at the top. Almost all age groups are fans of this middle-aged classic actor of 52 years. Therefore, Rudd proved that age is just a number, and performance speaks the loudest when it comes to appreciation. The humble personality also gets immense love and attention for being a fabulous producer and screenwriter.

2. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson rose to fame by playing the character of Edward in the world-famous love saga Twilight. In every part, he was remarkable and portrayed the character very well. Presently, he is renowned for earning the highest in Hollywood. On May 13, 1986, the actor took birth as Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson. Coming from London, Pattinson is 1.85 meters tall and is an expert in playing the piano. Madame Tussauds has a wax statue of this handsome personality.

3. David Beckham

This incredible soccer player came to this planet on May 2, 1975, and belongs to London. The 1.8-meter tall man co-owns Salford City and Inter Miami CF. Furthermore, he occupies a prominent place among the top handsome persons of all time as per Times Magazine. Beckham has four children with Victoria Beckham and is a happily married person. His notable contribution to various philanthropic activities is also worth mentioning.

4.Kim Taehyung (V)

This young artist is a versatile performer from South Korea. Known by the name of V, the multi-talented actor is a fantastic songwriter and singer too. He already bagged the title of the Most Handsome Men of the World last year from two different well-known publications. The incredible artist’s birthdate is December 30 of the year 1995. He debuted in the music industry with the solo album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. YouTube also considered him one of the top-class handsome hunks of the year due to his charming personality and attractive looks.

5. Hrithik Roshan

Coming from Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan finds a place among the top 10 most handsome men in World. The guy with the hazel-nut eyes is a crush on millions of girls worldwide. Furthermore, over time, he has earned the title of the Greek God due to his amazing physique and height of 1.8 meters. The Maharashtra actor was born in 1974, and his birthday is on January 10. He married Suzanne Khan but is currently separated. The couple has two sons.

6. Omar Borkan Al Gala

Omar is a fabulous person from the Middle East and shares the name in the list of the 10 Most Handsome Men In The World. The Iraqi model took birth on September 23, 1989, and has a great craze among the ladies. Omar possesses beautiful hazel eyes with an incredible sex appeal. Currently, more than 1.3 million followers are present on his Instagram account. The talented model cum actor is also popular for his photography skills.

7. Chris Evans

Chris Evans is undoubtedly one of the most handsome men in the world His birthplace is Boston of Massachussettes. The fabulous actor won many hearts by performing brilliantly in the role of Captain America for the Marvel series. Moreover, the 39-year-old has a pleasant personality and even became the highest-paid actor. Christ, originally born Christopher Robert Evans, always wears a boyish smile and compels the viewers to fall for him.

8. Tom Cruise

Born in 1962, Tom Cruise is a famous American actor who got multiple recognition worldwide. Apart from acting, his skills as a producer are also remarkable. He celebrates his birthday on July 3 every year and interacts with his fans over social media. The dashing actor won the Academy Awards thrice and is popular for his lovely hairstyle.

9. Noah Mills

The attractive Canadian model is 1.88 meters tall and possesses very attractive eyes. In 2014, Vogue placed him on the 10 Most Handsome Men In The World list. This incredibly fashionable personality’s date of birth is April 26, 1983.

10. Idris Elba

The 1.89 meters tall English actor took birth in 1972 on the 6th day of September. He has been conferred the title of the Sexiest Man on the Earth for his masculine physique, extraordinary personality, and magnetic attraction. In addition, he is a great rapper, singer, and songwriter and has stunning body language.

This 10 Most Handsome Men In The World list will definitely help you analyze men's progress in the competition for beauty, charm, and sexual appeal.

