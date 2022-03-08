Robert Pattinson Girlfriend in 2022: Who Is This The Batman Star Dating Right Now!

Robert Pattinson is well-known for his crazy late-night interviews and manic celebrity profiles, but his personal life is normally cloaked in darkness.

However, the actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss his forthcoming picture, The Batman, and got unusually personal about seeing it with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. Despite the fact that he was “extremely afraid” to see his performance as the masked vigilante, Pattinson admitted that watching Waterhouse’s response “changed the entire thing.”

Who Is This The Batman Star Dating Right Now!

Waterhouse and Pattison have been dating since 2018. They fueled relationship speculations after E! received images of them at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill, London, in July 2018. The couple apparently saw Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again before heading to celebrity hotspot Soho House for cocktails. While they were pictured together multiple times after that, notably on Waterhouse’s 27th birthday in January 2019, neither celebrity officially commented on the relationship until April 2019, when Pattinson was questioned about Waterhouse by The Sunday Times. He remained silent, adding, “Do I have to [speak about her]?” “If you let others in, it devalues what love is,” the actor, who is no stranger to tabloid stories about his love life, explained. You’d think it was incredibly impolite if a stranger on the street inquired about your relationship. It’s better if you build a wall.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple was confined together, according to a May 2020 GQ interview of the actor, who was residing “with his girlfriend in the flat the Batman guys hired for him” in London. During the lockdown, it appears Pattison avoided the bread-baking fad, instead of utilizing a panini press to make his own pasta “you can hold in your hand,” nicknamed “Little Pillow.”

While it’s unknown if Waterhouse sampled the culinary masterpiece, she did recently have some fun with Pattinson’s boiler repairman. “He simply started talking about how much of a DC fan he is,” the celebrity turned superhero told GQ in 2022 for his most recent feature. “And I’m sitting there looking the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps talking to him.” And I’m gazing at her as if to say, ‘Shut the f*** up!’ ‘Why are you torturing me like this?’ She was quite entertaining. “I’m just talking to a die-hard fan.” Waterhouse also persuaded Pattinson to change the venue of his magazine interview. “I was chatting to my girlfriend last night, and she was like, ‘You know, people don’t really enjoy zoos…'” the actress revealed. “I’d been thinking about something figurative. But then I realized that’s just incorrect, a sorrowful bear wandering in circles.”

Who is Suki Waterhouse?

Waterhouse, who was born in Hammersmith, London, began her modeling career when she was 16 years old. Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Swatch, Pepe Jeans, H&M, and Marks and Spencer are among the brands she wears. She’s also graced the pages of Marie Claire, British, Korean, Thai, Taiwanese, and Turkish Vogue, Elle, and other publications.

She eventually pursued acting and made her cinematic debut in 2012 as the main character in the short film Rachael. She made her cinematic debut in 2014, co-starring in Love, Rosie with Lily Collins and Sam Clafin. Her most popular films were The Divergent Series: Insurgent, in which she starred as Marlene, and Detective Pikachu, in which she portrayed a genetically enhanced Ditto. She is going to feature in Daisy Jones & The Six, a miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name. The documentary-style series, which covers the growth of a rock band in the 1970s, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Waterhouse confessed to Vogue about her foray into music that she has been interested in music for a long time:

Her debut album, “I Can’t Let Go,” will be released in April 2022, and while she claims to have retired from modeling, her fashion background shows through in her music videos.

Is Robert Pattinson married?

No, not yet! Despite sparking engagement rumors on multiple occasions, Pattinson and Waterhouse are not married.

Is Robert Pattinson engaged?

After six months of dating, Robert Pattinson proposed to FKA Twigs in 2015, however, the couple divorced in 2017. In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, Pattinson allegedly answered, “Sure, yes,” when asked if he and his ex were still on good terms.

FKA Twigs reminisced on the internet remarks she experienced throughout their three-year engagement on Louis Theroux’s Grounded podcast in 2021. “It was really, really truly horrible, and I believe it happened at a time when I didn’t feel like I could really talk about it.” “I feel like if I was going through it right now, I’d be able to talk about it and make some good with it,” the singer remarked. “But I’m not sure if it was because of my age, or because of the social context, or because I’m Black… [but] people simply called me the most insulting, stupid, and disgusting slurs on the globe.”