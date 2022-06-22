Best Cricket Players

Cricket is undoubtedly one of the most followed sports in the world, yet the champions of this

In this article we want to highlight the three best cricketers in history, providing useful information for all those who want to understand this sport and learn about its modern history.

Viv Richards

Sir Viv Richards, considered one of the major phenomena of cricket between the 70s and the 80s was born in Antigua, contributing heavily to the rise of the West Indies teams worldwide. He is still considered by enthusiasts and experts to be Sir Viv Richards one of the most consistent and greatest all round players in the history of ODI cricket. As a top batter Richards can boast an average batting of 90.2.

Thanks to her class and incredible stats, Viv Richards managed to bring the West Indies to a famous World Cup victory over England in 1979, one of her best years as a cricketer. To consolidate his status among the best players in history, Richards held the fastest 100 records from 56 balls in the test for 40 years: only Brendon McCallum managed to do better, in 2015.

Ricky Ponting

When it comes to the “best cricketers of all time” there are so many factors to consider, but the statistics are always the focus of our analysis. Data in hand, Ricky Ponting and Ricky Ponting is the most successful cricket captain in history, having 220 victories in 324 caps with the Australian national team, with a winning rate of 67.91%.

Well, still talking about statistics, Ricky Ponting is the cricket player having the most World Cup appearances in history, with 46 matches in which he played a leading role. Moreover, thanks to his 8497 runs, Ponting also holds the record in ODI history for most runs as a captain. Not bad but … what about his scores? Ponting is the second-highest international century scorer after Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, in both the World Cup and the test.

During his nearly 18-year career, Ponting also won two Cricket World Cups as captain of the Australian national team, in 2003 and 2007.

Sachin Tendulkar

Each sport includes some players who have been an example for entire generations of “aspiring athletes”: Sachin Tendulkar is undoubtedly one of them. The Pakistani cricketer is a true legend, not only nationally, but on the world circuit, and has become the reference point for millions of cricket players who aim to achieve his results.

Throughout his international career spanning 24 years, Sachin Tendulkar earned a total of 15,000 runs, including 2,278 in the World Cup alone, with an incredible average of 56.95. He holds the record for the most runs in both testing and ODI, recording 100 centuries internationally. Thanks to these stratospheric statistics, Sachin Tendulkar has earned the nickname of “God of Cricket”.

Brian Lara

Trinidad is certainly not a staple in the circus of world sport, but when it comes to cricket, some of the best players ever come from this very country. Brian Lara is widely regarded as one of the best cricketers ever, but during his 17-year career he also earned the title of “toughest” on the ground.

To better identify the relevance of Lara for the global sports fans and experts, we want to remember the last US President Obama wanted to organize a meeting with Brian Lara, because he stated that his story can be compared to what Micheal Jordan accomplished for the basket world.

Brian Lara is a true star, this status can’t be denied. The results he got during his career are impressive and sculpted in the history of cricket.