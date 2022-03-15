Kim Min Gue: How Much Does Kim Min Gue Make A Year

Kim Min-kyu (born December 25, 1994) is a South Korean actor. He is well known for his debut on the variety show Crime Scene Season 3 and for his parts in the television series Queen: Love and War (2019-20), Backstreet Rookie (2020), So I Married the Anti-fan (2021), and Snowdrop (2022).

Career

Kim began his acting career in 2013, with a minor role in Mnet drama Monstar. He has since had notable roles in television series Signal (2016), Because This Is My First Life (2017), The Rich Son (2018), and Perfume (2019), as well as appearing as an assistant detective in the variety show Crime Scene season 3.

Kim rose to prominence with his first main part in the historical drama Queen: Love and War (2019-20), in which he portrayed Lee Kyung, King of Joseon.

Kim portrayed Kang Ji-wook in the SBS drama Backstreet Rookie in 2020.

Kim starred in So I Married the Anti-fan, which debuted on Naver TV in April 2021.

Later the same year, in the JTBC drama Snowdrop, he portrayed Joo Gyeok-chan, a cold-hearted North Korean operative.

In July 2021, Kim was announced to feature in the SBS drama Business Proposal, which debuted in February 2022.

Kim Min Gyu’s humble beginnings and meteoric rise to fame

Kim Min Gyu, 28, began his acting career in 2013 when he appeared in the Mnet drama “Monstar” in a minor role.

In the dramas “Signal,” “Because This Is My First Life,” “The Rich Son,” “Perfume,” and “Backstreet Rookie,” he portrayed minor but memorable roles.

He made his breakthrough in the historical romance drama “Queen: Love and War” in 2020, alongside Jin Se Yeon, Lee Yuk Eum, and Lee Si Eon. He was the Joseon dynasty’s King.

Kim Min Gyu starred as Joo Gyuk Chan, a cold-hearted North Korean agent, in the JTBC romantic drama “Snowdrop” with BLACKPINK Jisoo and Jung Hae In the next year.

The actor achieved international fame as a result of the drama, and he developed a strong fan following outside of South Korea.

How much did the actor make in his year-and-a-half to decade-long career? Continue reading!

Kim Min Gyu’s estimated net worth in 2022

The 28-year-old actor earned around 1.6 billion to 5.9 billion South Korean won ($1 – $5 million) through his long-running career.

Kim Min Gyu’s net worth is predicted to treble this year as he receives a flurry of different projects as he rises from the bottom to the top.

Kim Min Gyu, on the other hand, is preparing to return to the small screen with puppy-like charm in the upcoming SBS TV office rom-com drama “A Business Proposal.”

What is Kim Min Kyu doing now?

Kim Min kyu is a Jellyfish Entertainment trainee at the moment. He was a Produce X 101 contestant.

Tweets by minkyu_0312

He is most known for finishing in 12th place on the survival competition Produce X 101. Following the completion of the programme, he has been working as a model, MC, and actor.