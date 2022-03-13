Trina Braxton Net Worth 2022: Which Braxton Sister Is The Wealthiest?

Trina Braxton’s net worth in 2022:

Trina Braxton has a net worth of $1.5 million as an American singer, actress, and television personality. Trina and her four sisters earned a record deal with Arista Records in the late 1980s. Their debut record, however, was a flop, and due to the vast age range of the group’s members, Arista was at a loss as to how to promote them effectively. They were eventually dropped by the label, but the oldest sister, Toni Braxton, went on to have a successful solo career. Throughout the 1990s, the surviving members of the group, known as The Braxtons, recorded numerous songs and acted as backup vocalists and the opening act for Toni Braxton’s tours. Trina went on to star in the theatrical shows “Dreamgirls” (2004) and “Meet the Browns” (2004), as well as the films “The Walk” (2005), “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” (2009), and “Hip Hop Holiday” (2010). (2019). She has been on the WE tv reality series “Braxton Family Values” since 2011, and she co-hosted the discussion programme “Sister Circle” from 2018 to 2020. Braxton founded Bar Chix, a “chic, cosy, tapas-style restaurant and bar” in Duluth, Georgia, in 2015, and also sells Bar Chix spicy sauce and bourbon. She is also a co-owner of The Bass Mint, an Atlanta recording studio.

Early Life:

Trina Evette Braxton was born on December 3, 1974, in Severn, Maryland. Evelyn, her mother, was a cosmetologist, preacher, and former opera singer, and Michael, her father, was a power company employee and Methodist priest. Trina grew up with her brother Michael, Jr. and sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda, and Tamar, and she used to sing in the church choir.

Career:

In 1989, the Braxton sisters signed with Arista Records, and the following year, they released “Good Life,” which peaked at #79 on the “Billboard” Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart. Toni was contracted to LaFace Records as a solo artist when the Braxtons were dumped by their record label. Toni’s debut U.S. tour had Trina, Tamar, Towanda, and Traci as support vocalists, and they participated in her “Seven Whole Days” music video. The Braxtons were signed to LaFace Records in 1993, but when A&R Vice President Bryant Reid moved to Atlantic Records, he took the band with them. Traci departed the band, and it was reported in 2011 that she was unable to sign with the label because she was pregnant. On August 13, 1996, The Braxtons released the album “So Many Ways,” which peaked at #26 on the “Billboard” R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list and #2 on the Heatseekers Albums chart. The Braxtons dissolved in 1998 as Tamar opted to pursue a solo career.

Braxton starred as Tracy Stevens in Tyler Perry’s play “Meet the Browns” in 2004 and as Deena Jones in “Dreamgirls.” She participated in the films “Jail Party” and “The Walk” in 2005. Trina became the lead vocalist of Simply Irresistible, a wedding band, in 2009, and reconnected with Tyler Perry for a cameo in his film “I Can Do Bad All By Myself.” In 2011, the Braxton sisters debuted on WE tv’s “Braxton Family Values,” which was the network’s top reality show during its first season. Trina also acts as an executive producer on the show, which has broadcast 148 episodes over seven seasons as of this writing. In 2012, she launched a solo career and secured a record deal with Soltri Entertainment. She has released the songs “Party or Go Home” (2012) and “Game Time” (2013), as well as appearing on Tamar’s 2013 album “Loversland” on “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late).” The Braxtons’ album “Braxton Family Christmas” debuted at the top of the Heatseekers Albums list in 2015. In 2018, Trina performed in the play “Head Over Heels” and was featured on Traci’s track “Broken Things,” and in 2019, she starred in “Hip Hop Holiday” on the BET network.

Braxton also featured as a guest star in the TV series “The Soul Man” (2012) and in the television film “Where’s The Love?” (2014). Trina, Towanda, and Traci appeared on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” in 2013 and won $25,000 for the anti-bullying organisation “Saving Our Daughters.” Braxton has also been on “The Talk,” “The Mo’Nique Show,” “The Arsenio Hall Show,” “Bethenny,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” and “The Real,” and in 2015, the Braxton family participated on “Celebrity Family Feud” against Anthony Anderson’s family, winning money for Lupus LA (Toni was diagnosed with the disease in 2008).

Other Endeavors

In addition to her creative profession, she is the co-owner of The Bass Mint, a recording facility in Atlanta that comprises a recording studio as well as a studio for making films, television programmes, and music videos.

And established her producing firm, Soltri Entertainment.

She debuted her first hair collection brand in 2014. She had opened her own bar, Bar-Chix.

Trina Braxton Husband:

Trina married Jose Mojica Jr. in 1994, and they had two boys, Eric (born in 1995) and Caleb (born in 1998), before splitting up in 2001. Braxton married software developer Gabriel Solis on August 10, 2003, and the couple divorced after ten years of marriage. Gabe died of cancer in December 2018 at the age of 43, after their divorce was completed in 2015. Trina married Von Scales on December 15, 2019, and the wedding was aired in a season seven episode of “Braxton Family Values.” East Point, Georgia, declared June 24th “Trina Braxton Day” in 2020 because she “has long been a firm supporter of The City of East Point, and is very pleased, thrilled, and supportive of all its progress and initiatives.”

What is Trina Braxton’s husband Von’s profession?

Von Scales | Hamilton Mill Family Complete Care – Director of Wellness | LinkedIn

Property investment:

Braxton spent $660,000 for a 6,071 square foot property around an hour away from Atlanta in 2019. The house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a guest house and a salt water pool.

Which of the Braxton sisters is the richest?

Toni Braxton is the wealthiest of the Braxton sisters. Toni Braxton has sold more than 67 million records (of which more than 40 million are album sales) worldwide, with a series of No. 1 R&B songs including “Unbreak My Heart,” “Another Sad Love Song,” and “Breathe Again.”