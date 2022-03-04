Star Wars: Ahsoka – What We Know So Far About This Disney+ Series!

Ahsoka, one of the most anticipated original Star Wars programmes, is set to premiere on Disney+. The next programme will feature Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan to Anakin Skywalker and a popular character from the franchise’s animated endeavours, notably the 2008 series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Rosario Dawson, who made her live-action debut as Ahsoka in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, will appear in the new limited series.

There isn’t much information about the programme currently, but production is expected to begin in 2022. We can anticipate when the events of Ahsoka will take place, though, because Disney announced in 2020 that the series will be set “within the timeframe of The Mandalorian.” This suggests that the plot will take place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, in which Darth Vader dies.

Here’s all we know so far about Ahsoka, the next Star Wars series set in a galaxy far, far away.

When will the Ahsoka series be released?

Star Wars: Ahsoka does not yet have a clear publication date, but we can make some educated guesses: The Book of Boba Fett comes out in December, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor series is slated to be released in 2022, so we may expect Star Wars: Ahsoka to be released somewhere in 2023.

Star Wars: Ahsoka was reported to be in pre-production as of October 2021, however, there are reports that Dawson and crew may begin filming Season 1 of Ahsoka earlier than expected: December 2021, to be exact.

Who is the cast of the Ahsoka series?

Rosario Dawson plays the titular Ahsoka in the live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka. Ashley Eckstein provided the voice of the popular character in the Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars episodes.

“I know how the fans feel about Ashley, and I know how she feels about this role and how much she’s contributed to it,” Dawson told StarWars.com. “And I know it’s a very different sensation and space to put this character that people have adored for so long into live-action. I wanted it to be something that people could appreciate and get into like another Ahsoka storey.”

Dawson went all-in on portraying Ahsoka’s distinctive and unmistakable look in The Mandalorian for the first time, right down to her bright blue eyes.

“There was one time where Dave [Filoni] was unsure whether I should wear the contacts or not.” “I’d tried them on before, so I knew how much of a difference it made,” she explained. “Also, while we were talking about the fans, I was thinking, ‘You can’t do this to me.'” I can’t help but have blue eyes. That will not be acceptable.’ And that made a world of difference. Since, you know, you have the entire headgear, outfit, and world because we’re on this set—great, it’s with these gigantic screens, you feel everything there. You have lightsabers. However, the contacts would enter and you would be dropped into this character. I wasn’t Rosario dressed up as a cosplayer. “My name was Ahsoka.”

As of this writing, other confirmed cast members include Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as fan favourite Sabine Wren, and Ivanna Sakhno as a completely new character developed exclusively for the series. Fans have been clamouring for at least one more actor to feature in the series: Mena Massoud, who played Ezra Bridger in the live-action Aladdin. He told Screen Rant that he was “just manifesting, just manifesting, doing different things” when questioned about the rumours. There’s not much else I can say about it, but I had heard rumblings that this part was on the way, and now it’s a reality. So I just wanted to put my hat in the ring and—yeah, it’s all part of manifesting what you want.”

Related:

Theories on the Ahsoka storyline

While the Disney release provided little to no information regarding Ahsoka’s tale other than the fact that it is set in the same time period as The Mandalorian, we may have already received some hints in The Mandalorian season two.

In the fifth episode of the second season, we saw Ahsoka on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Star Wars Rebels villain who vanished with one of the series’ primary characters (Jedi-in-training Ezra Bridger) in the Rebels finale.

It seems reasonable to infer that this tease was inserted for a reason and that Ahsoka will watch Dawson’s hero pursuing down Thrawn (and attempting to save Ezra) over the course of several episodes.

And it’s possible that we’ll learn more about the characters in this new series as a result of this.

Who exactly is Ahsoka Tano?

Ahsoka Tano is a character created by Dave Filoni for The Clone Wars animated film and subsequent TV series (with Filoni serving as the creator and showrunner of the Ahsoka Disney+ series). She is from the Togruta species and enters the Star Wars universe as the young apprentice of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker.

During the Clone Wars, Ahsoka had a lot of adventures with Anakin and Obi-Wan and matured into a formidable fighter, but she left the Jedi Order after being falsely accused of a number of murders (even after being cleared, she lost faith in the Jedi Council for the mistake).

Later, she fled the demise of the Jedi after Order 66 and fought back against the Empire from the periphery, even clashing with her former teacher (as Darth Vader) in battle throughout the course of Star Wars Rebels.

She looks to be on a fresh mission to rectify wrongs and find old acquaintances. And woe to any criminals who stand in her way.

When can I see the Ahsoka trailer?

Unfortunately, no trailer has been released as of yet because filming has yet to begin.

But we pledge to keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

In the background

Dave Filoni, the executive producer of The Mandalorian and supervising director of the animated series The Clone Wars, is writing Ahsoka. Filoni and The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau will serve as executive producers.

What to Look For

Ahsoka will be available on Disney+.