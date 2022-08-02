If you are a car lover and like to see old classic cars getting converted into new modern cars, then this show is for you. Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 5 is expected to be released in 2023. As the name suggests takes on old rusty cars and gives them a completely new look, for them to raise their resale value and make big profits for their company.

The show takes place in the real garage called Gotham Garage which is in California, which has also helped in making a lot of props for television series and movie studios over the years.

Will There Be A Season 5 For Car Masters: Rust to Riches?

Car Masters: Rust to Riches is an American reality TV show that was released in the year 2018 on Netflix. This series moves around the crew of the Gotham Garage and shows how they restore old cars with their creative ideas. The crew of the garage is led by Mark Towle. He is one of the leaders who never gives up no matter how demanding the project is. In each episode, you would see Mark taking on new projects. This show hardly focuses on the drama or the personal lives of the crew members.

This series gained so much popularity because the level of creativity that they show is unmatched and has never been seen before anywhere. This series is a great one for car fanatics because they take on projects for a variety of cars. You might be able to see a car model that you have never even heard of.

Every restoration of cars that takes place in this garage is one of a kind because Mark likes to challenge his creativity.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 5 Netflix Premiere

In season 5 one can expect even more unimaginable creativity and Mark Towle and his crew giving the old cars a new look that they deserve and making even more profits for their garage. Season 5 of the Car Masters: Rust to Riches would definitely be taking so many more unique projects and making their fans fascinated with their skills. Not just the cars but the fans will see some new improvements in the Gotham Garage.

The series is based in the state of California, where so many car enthusiasts live and it definitely caught their eyes. Mak Pictures is the producer of this show.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 5 Expected Release Date

Season 4 of the series just got released which was on July 27, 2022, and comprises eight thrilling episodes. Given the popularity of the show, we think that there will be season 5 and most probably it will be coming out in the year 2023. But for now, no official confirmation has been provided by Netflix.

Now, the admirers of this show should not get disappointed, just because there is no official statement about Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 5 that does not mean that is going to be canceled.

As for a series to get a renewal, it has to fit certain criteria like the amount of money it is bringing in for the network, viewer base, and critical reception. And luckily for us and the show, it marks all those criteria. So, there is a good possibility for Netflix to renew this show for season 5 in the near future.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3 is by far the one season that has gotten some bad reviews, but they were all taken over by the good reviews. If the show keeps on running smoothly as it has been for so long then, the future of this show looks as bright as the car when they are restored by Mark Towle and his crew.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 5 Cast (old and new)

Mark Towle the owner of Gotham Garage, is the garage where the show takes place so he will definitely make an appearance in Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 5. Mark Towle with the help of his creative and hard-working crew is able to restore old cars into new ones and without them, it is hardly possible for Mark to operate such a huge business all alone. So, not only Mark but his crew will also be making an appearance.

The creative and hard-working members of the crew who makes sure that nothing goes wrong with the project and things go according to the plan include:

Constance Nunes: The engine specialist and she is the only woman that is working in the Gotham Garage. Being an only woman in a male-dominated space is never easy but she had made her way into the hearts of her fans because Constance Nunes is really serious about her work. She brings so much experience and so much talent to the table.

Michael “Caveman” Pyles: The handyman who got so much fan following because of his skills, his sense of humor, and his energetic way of life. Caveman is the one who keeps the show running. He is full of creative ideas when it comes to the transformation of vehicles. He is not just a fan of cars but also of bikes.

Tony Quinones: The fabricator and the machinist who is one of the main members of the show. Tony loves to make people around him comfortable and he has a very cheerful personality. He can be seen putting in great effort in all the episodes. He has been there in the series from day one. Tony’s ideas and inspirations resulted in marvelous works of art in every episode.

Shawn Pilot: Also worked in a movie called ‘Three Kings’. He was first seen in Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 2 episode 2, which was titled ‘Will. I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas ’. Shawn is the one who brokers deals and finds the best buyers for the car that has been fully restored.

If Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 5 happens then we might also see Nick Smith, who Towle invites as he wants to take his company to the next level. Smith is a businessman and owner of an online vehicle auction website owner. Brian and Jake are the experienced fabricators who come alongside Nick and will also be joining Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 5. All three of them are expected to play an important role in the new season.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 5 may also have some more new faces which are yet to be known.

Talk on Social Media About Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 5

Car Masters: Rust to Riches has been on social media since its start. There are many negative talks about this show, like how some people think this show is scripted as they feel like they just make huge amounts of deals in a matter of a second but all this negative talk about this show is overshadowed by the positive ones. That is the reason Car Masters: Rust to Riches has such a huge fan base.

What to expect from Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 5?

There is no such news about Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 5 yet but we can expect to see some new faces in the series. And as all its seasons consist of eight episodes, this season will also consist of eight episodes. We should also expect many unthinkable projects and unique and creative restoration of old cars.

Netflix Car Masters: Rust to Riches Episode Guide

The Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 5 will consist of eight episodes as it has been going with this series’s seasons. We still don’t have any idea about what kind of projects will be seeing in season 5, but for sure they will be bang on.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 5 Trailer

The only trailer available online is of Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 4,

