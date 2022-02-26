Rescued By Ruby Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Other Update That You Must Know!

We can’t get enough of dog movies, and thankfully, our favorite streaming service is aware of the demand. Rescued By Ruby will be available on Netflix very soon, and if you’re a dog lover like us, you’ll want to learn everything you can about the upcoming Netflix film!

Rescued By Ruby is a biographical drama film directed by Katt Shea based on Karen Janszen’s screenplay. The drama film is based on a true tale and is adapted from two short pieces by Squire Rushnell and Louise DuArt titled Ruby: A Dogwink Story and Dogwink Ruby.

Many Netflix movies and programs, including Against The Ice, The Weekend Away, Pieces of Her, The Adam Project, and Bridgerton season 2, will be available in March 2022. However, Rescued By Ruby should be at the top of your list.

If you’re serious about seeing the drama picture, you should be aware of all the pertinent information, such as the release date, cast, synopsis, trailer, and so on. Don’t be concerned. We’ve got your back!

When will Rescued By Ruby be released?

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET, the drama film will be published on Netflix. Mark your calendars and allow roughly an hour and a half for the film’s release.

The cast of Ruby’s Rescue

Dan, played by The Flash’s Grant Gustin, will be the main character. The name of the dog who portrays Ruby is unknown.

Here’s the full cast list from IMDb:

Dan is played by Grant Gustin.

Scott Matt Zarrella is played by Wolf.

Melissa Camille Sullivan as Pat Inman is played by Kaylah Zander.

Seamus Brady, Tom McBeath

Sergeant Eileen Pedde Grinnell, Amanda

Sam is played by Sharon Taylor.

Michael is played by Jude Culham-Keays.

Rick McGuinness is played by Giacomo Baessato.

Tommy Two Towers is played by Brad Mann.

Billy Two Towers is played by Todd Mann.

Synopsis of Rescued by Ruby

Dan (Grant Gustin) is a state trooper who aspires to one day join the K-9 Search & Rescue squad. Unfortunately, no one will give Dan the chance. Then there’s Ruby, a shelter puppy that longs for a home. When fate brings the two together, they create a strong friendship and become partners. It’s a story about the strength of a dog’s love.

Rescued By Ruby: What is the story based on?

The film is based on the true story of Ruby, an Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix, and police officer Dan O’Neil. Ruby was about to be put down owing to her ‘unadoptable’ characteristics, and she would have died if Pat Inman hadn’t intervened, believing that she could be trained with a little additional work and discipline. He phoned the police department to request that she be accepted as a member of the K-9 unit, and she was finally offered to Dan. Dan had always wanted to be a member of the search team and now was his chance. Ruby, after much effort and patience, has finally become a trained and faithful K-9 partner. In her sixth year of duty, Ruby discovered a wounded youngster in a gully who happened to be Pat’s son. Since then, the coincidence has been the subject of several works of writing, the most recent of which is the forthcoming film.

The plot of Ruby’s Rescue

The forthcoming film is a warped retelling of the original story. Officer Dan in the film aspires to be assigned to the K-9 unit. His immediate superior, on the other hand, does not believe he is prepared for the task. When Dan persisted, the agency stated unequivocally that there is no funding for a new dog. Dan is now on his way to the local shelter to look for a suitable puppy when he runs into Ruby. Ruby has been dubbed the ‘unadoptable’ owing to the fact that she was often returned due to her hyperactive demeanor. From then, a narrative of collaboration, compassion, love, and loyalty unfolds.

Ruby’s Rescue age rating

The drama film is classified TV-G, which implies it is appropriate for a wide audience. It has minimal to no violence and no foul language. It’s a terrific family film that we recommend seeing with your kids over the weekend.

The trailer for Ruby’s Rescue

Check out the official trailer for the drama film below!

What is the current status of Rescued by Ruby’s production?

According to issue 1241 of Production Weekly and Variety Insight, Netflix’s Rescued by Ruby will begin production on June 2nd, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will wrap on July 15th, 2021.

Will you watch Rescued by Ruby on Netflix? Tell us in the comments.