Sniper Elite 5 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

The Sniper Elite series from Rebellion has continually surprised and grown with each iteration, culminating in a fantastic excursion last time.

Sniper Elite 5 is the latest in the series, and details are beginning to emerge.

Now you know everything there is to know about Sniper Elite 5.

When will Sniper Elite 5 be released?

Although we just have “2022” for now, Sniper Elite 5 will be launched this year. Rebellion has yet to provide a specific date.

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC will all be able to play the game.

On Xbox Game Pass, it has also been confirmed as a day one release.

The location, scenario, and plot of Sniper Elite 5

The action shifts from Italy to France, which was the setting for Sniper Elite 4.

The biggest piece of news thus far is that this time around, there will be a brand-new invasion mode. When this option is selected, a human-controlled Axis sniper will enter your game with the goal of eliminating you before you finish your objective. You have no idea where they are or who they are; all you know is that they are out there since the game will notify you that an intruder has joined.

Related:

If you just want a single-player experience, you can disable invasion mode.

“There will be an option to turn off invasion mode for those who prefer alone gaming experience, but we suggest that everyone try it out at least once. In the studio, we’ve been having a lot of fun with it, hopping into one other’s games and devising new, sneaky ways to take each other out “Rebellion’s CTO, Chris Kingsley, stated.

Invasion Mode in Sniper Elite 5 is explained.

According to a press statement from Rebellion, “Invasion Mode will add a whole new level to the game’s tremendous drama and expand the range of techniques that players will have to deploy in order to fulfill their goal.” “The invading Axis Sniper’s main goal will be to eliminate the player, whereas the Allied Sniper will have an additional goal: to eliminate the invader. Invasion Mode will also be accessible in cooperative play, making it more difficult for the Axis invader to track down two Allies while simultaneously increasing the prizes.”

Trailers for Sniper Elite 5

A CGI trailer has been released, giving a glimpse of what to expect during invasion mode.

You can see it in the video below.