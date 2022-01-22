DOTA Dragon’s Blood Season 3: Is it Officially Confirmed By Netflix?

Dota: Dragon’s Blood is a streaming animated epic fantasy television show. It’s based on Dota 2, a Valve-developed and published MOBA game from 2013. Studio Mir collaborated with Ashley Edward Miller’s Kaiju Boulevard to develop the show, which was animated by Production Reve. On March 25, 2021, Netflix released the series.

Release Date for DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Season 3

Season 2 of ‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’ was published on Netflix in its entirety on January 18, 2022. The series consists of eight episodes, each lasting approximately 25-27 minutes. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming third edition of the series thus far.

The show has yet to be formally renewed by Netflix. Because the show isn’t based on a manga or light novel, the decision to bring it back is entirely up to the creators and the streaming giant. Although it is too early to anticipate how fans will react to the latest chapter, the show’s first season received high web ratings and numerous rave reviews.

In addition, the season 2 finale’s post-credits scene contains an intriguing hint for fans. Fymryn pays a visit to Selemene, who has recovered her wounds after regaining her powers in the penultimate episode. Fans are scratching their heads because she is still alive, and Invoker’s wrath for his daughter’s death has yet to be exacted, and Fymryn’s intentions are still unknown at this time.

The uncertain finish isn’t the only thing that suggests a new beginning. Ashley Edward Miller, the show’s developer, and co-writer admitted in an interview that, while he is unsure how many seasons the show will have, he believes that three installments will be excellent for the series’ end. A similar arrangement is hinted at in the season 2 finale.

Since Netflix has been significantly investing in animation, and the most recent installment was published less than a year after the first season ended, it appears that fans will not have to wait long for the programme to return. Season 3 of ‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’ will air in its entirety in late 2022 or early 2023.

What Could the Plot of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Season 3 Be About?

After a bloody battle with Davion in the season 2 finale, Slyrak is separated from the Dragon Knight. Kashurra kills Marci in the meantime. Mirana is shocked by the experience, and she eventually gains the abilities of the God Empress of the Sun. A conflicted Fymryn encounters Selemene at the same time.

The invoker will continue to battle for what he believes in in Season 3 since his revenge is still not complete. His ultimate goal will be to overthrow the Goddess of the Moon, who has brutally oppressed the Nightsilver Woods’ rebel enclaves. Given that Selemene has recovered thanks to Fymryn’s activities, it will be interesting to see how Invoker’s warning regarding the Goddess of the Moon plays out in the next episodes. Fymryn’s reasons are now unknown, so the next installment should hopefully provide all of the answers and tie up all of the loose ends.

Is the third season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood in the works?

So yet, neither Netflix nor Studio Mir has said whether DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will be renewed for a third season. Despite this, the show’s popularity has only grown since its initial season. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, despite Kashurra’s tale being completed. Because of the popularity of the game and the cliffhanger ending of the second season, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is likely to get a third season.

