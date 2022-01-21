Sister Wives Season 17 Confirmed By Hulu ‘Say Kody Brown & Wives Filming Season 17’

Season 17 of Sister Wives has already begun filming, according to Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, who both confirmed the news. Instagram Live was used by the two. Fans were given an update on the Brown family’s recent activities. For years, there have been rumours that TLC’s series would be cancelled. However, the show will return for another season.

Meri’s “Fridays With Friends” live stream series began last year. Her bed and breakfast in Utah is run by her friend Jen, with whom she frequently appears on stage. She was photobombed by Robyn in her most recent Instagram live. When Jen and Meri’s followers tuned in to hear from Kody Brown’s wives, they received an important update.

Season 17 of Sister Wives is presently under production.

On Friday, January 7, Robyn appeared on Meri’s Instagram Live. Meri revealed to her that she had taken off her mermaid jewellery earlier that day. Fans may see her at Ariella’s mermaid-themed birthday celebration, but she didn’t want to give anything away to them. To help Meri put the jewellery back on, Robyn was asked by Meri Then she made a joke about Robyn trying to strangle her, which she laughed off.

Related:

Season 17 of Sister Wives has been announced by the cast members. Turning off their mics while using the restroom was a source of much amusement for them. They don’t want the members of the crew to be subjected to more noise. Her bathroom sounds were once mentioned by an audio engineer, and Meri remembers it fondly. Fortunately, the sound engineer is a woman, so the scenario was made less uncomfortable by her presence. Yesterday, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown began filming for the new season.

Friendship: Jen confessed that she doesn’t follow the show. They don’t watch it, and they don’t read what people are saying about it. Fans are chatting about the current season when it airs, and they don’t know what it is. Getting drawn into that type of negativity is the last thing they want to do.

Meri’s Instagram live didn’t just have Robyn as a special guest. Kody Brown and Solomon appeared later on the live feed. Ariella’s favourite party game, “Hide Your Assets,” was one of the games they played. To tell Robyn, Kody had finally worked out how their surround system worked.

Couples Robyn Brown and Meri discuss their relationships.

Until the end of the season, Sister Wives fans can enjoy Season 16. Meri and Robyn explore their ties with Kody in Sunday’s programme. Kody’s favourite wife, Robyn Brown, is evident. The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t kept him away from her.

While Meri and Kody are still having problems, their relationship appears to be improving. She thinks they’ll never be able to return to their previous state. Robyn, on the other hand, has a favourable outlook on Meri and Kody. They can start over instead of taking up where they left off. Kody only sees Meri as a friend, and Meri knows it.

Also, she has a strong sense of being an outsider in the family. However, in Season 17, she appears to be a member of the family. As the relationship dynamics continue to unfold, it will be interesting to see what happens next. What are your thoughts on the possibility of the third season of Sister Wives? In the comments section below, please share your thoughts.