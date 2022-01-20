Babylon Berlin Season 4 Release Date: Renewal Status & Cancellation in 2022!

In the case of Babylon Berlin fans, the wait is nearly over.

To celebrate the conclusion of production on Babylon Berlin’s fourth and final season, producers XFilme have debuted the first official look at the next season’s opening credits sequence. New Berlin Strasse-backlot at Studio Babelsberg as well as original sites all across Berlin, including Berlin’s iconic Karl-Marx-Allee, were used for 129 days of shooting in Season 4.

In 2022, the fourth season of Babylon Berlin, produced by X-Filme in co-production with ARD Degeto, Sky, WDR, and Beta Film, will premiere on German public broadcaster ARD.

Is the fourth season of Babylon Berlin still in the works?

In Germany, a fourth season has been commissioned alongside the third, according to many reports.

Release date Babylon Berlin Season 4:

As of this writing, neither Netflix nor the production company for “Babylon Berlin,” Filmgesichter, have announced a release date for season 4. From November 2018 until May 2019, the production of Season 3’s 12 episodes took place, according to the show’s star Volker Bruch. A month before Netflix’s streaming debut of Season 3, Sky 1 aired the official launch of Season 3. In total, Season 3 was in production for around 14 months before it premiered on Sky.

Season 4 is already in development, which is great news for the show’s fans. 2,000 extras were needed for the upcoming season of Filmgesichter in January 2021. Casting calls for Season 4’s production also stated that the season would begin filming “in the spring.” It was reported on May 4 by The Hollywood Reporter that filming was still going on.

If season 4 follows the same schedule as season 3, it will premiere in the summer of 2022 at the earliest.

Who’s in the Babylon Berlin cast for season 4?

Season 4 of “Babylon Berlin” will only include one new cast member. According to Deadline, Mark Ivanir will be joining the show as an executive producer. “Homeland,” “Transparent,” and “The New Pope” are just a few of the television shows and movies he has appeared in. As the sole major addition to the cast so far, we’re confident that Ivanir will play a large role in Season 4’s plot – check the plot section below for more.

Volker Bruch and Liv Lisa Fries are almost certain to reprise their roles as Gereon and Charlotte. As a result, a large number of the show’s recurring cast members are likely to return. Gereon’s long-lost brother Anno made a surprise appearance in Season 3 after being presumed dead during World War I. After the war, Gereon and Anno’s wife Helga Rath began an affair, which caused friction between the two of them. Anno and Helga, played by Hannah Herzsprung and Jens Harzer, are very certainly returning.

Miel Matievi, the Armenian nightclub mogul who oversees Berlin’s criminal underworld, is almost certainly returning for Season 4, given that it takes place in Berlin. Walter Weintraub’s associate, Ronald Zehrfeld, is likely to return.

Babylon berlin official trailer:

