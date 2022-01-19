HSMTMTS’ Season 3 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know is Here!

Will there be a third season of High School Musical: The Series? Here’s all we know about season 3 of HSMTMTS so far.

Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just ended, and there is already talk of a third season.

Will there be a third season of HSMTMTS?

Yes. On September 13, Disney+ announced on Twitter that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has been renewed for a third season. “Buckle up for Season 3, Wildcats,” Disney+ tweeted.

When will the third season of HSMTMTS be released?

Although there is no official release date for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, Disney+ has stated that it will be released in 2022. “We already have chills #HSMTMTS season 3 is coming in 2022,” they tweeted on November 12.

Olivia Rodrigo revealed in a TIME profile that filming will begin in January 2022. Season 2 premiered in May, therefore season 3 might premiere around the same time. Like the prior two seasons, episodes will most likely air weekly on Disney+.

Who will be in the third season of HSMTMTS?

As of now, it appears like all of our favourite characters from Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return in Season 3. Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Matt Cornett (E.J.), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Larry Sapperstein (Big Red), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Dara Renée (Kourtney), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), and Joe Seradini (Seb) are all expected to return.

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo who are worried that her new job as a singer will prevent Nini from appearing in season 3 need not be alarmed. Olivia told The Guardian in May 2021 that she’s “committed to HSM for two more years” and that she’ll be in season 3 of the show. She may appear in Season 4 as well, based on her statements in the Guardian.

Mr Benjamin Mazzara (Mark St Cyr) and Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders), who play East High’s favourite teachers, will almost certainly return for more HSMTMTS fun. Meanwhile, Olivia Rose Keegan (Lily), Roman Banks (Howie), and Derek Hough (Zack) are all expected to return for season 2.

Not to add, with Nini’s return, Jordan Fisher (Jamie) will most likely play a bigger role in season 3.

What will happen in the third season of HSMTMS?

With East High’s decision to withdraw from the Alan Menken Awards for High School Musical Theatre at the end of HSMTMTS season 2, High Academic Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 might centre on the school’s upcoming winter musical as the kids begin a new school year.

Tim Federle, the showrunner of HSMTMTS, revealed to Hollywood Life what we can anticipate in season 3: “I always enjoy continuing up where you left off because I believe that is the nature of today’s streaming TV, which is extremely practical. Season 3 has a handful of ideas, but it all has to start with the green light, so I’m hoping to have the chance.”

Ricky and Nini are no longer together, Gina and E.J. are dating, Big Red and Ashlyn are dating, Kourtney and Howie are dating, and Carlos and Seb are dating, but everything might change in the next season.

Ricky and Lily appear to be on the verge of starting a romance in Season 3. Nini is also expected to begin working on original songs alongside Gina’s brother Jamie. Gina and E.J., on the other hand, appear to have finally sorted things out.

We’ll also find out if Mr Mazarra will turn down his new job offer and start dating Miss Jenn.

Is there a trailer for HSMTMTS season 3 yet?

No, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as Disney+ releases a season 3 trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

