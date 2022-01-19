Cruel Summer season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Spoilers for Cruel Summer can be found below.

Make no mistake: Cruel Summer is cruel to the majority of its characters, but the same cannot be said of Freeform, which announced season two even before the first season’s finale aired.

Freeform President Tara Duncan stated in a statement to TVLine that the renewal was an “easy decision,” which makes sense given that Cruel Summer is currently the network’s most-watched series ever (via Deadline).

There will be some changes, and not just because Cruel Summer creator Bert V Royal has announced his departure as showrunner. Season two of Cruel Summer has a lot of uncertainty surrounding it right now, so tell your mother to get off the phone and get on your modem because we’re going to dial into everything you need to know about season two of Cruel Summer.

When will the second season of Cruel Summer premiere?

Cruel Summer will return in 2022 with new episodes, according to executive producer Jessica Biel (yes, that Jessica Biel). While no official release date has been set, we wouldn’t be surprised if season two follows the same timeline as the first, meaning we may be back in Skylin as early as April 2022.

Who’s in the cast of Cruel Summer season 2?

If season two follows the same plot as the first, we can expect the majority of the core cast to return, including:

Kate Wallis is played by Olivia Holt.

Jeanette Turner is played by Chiara Aurelia.

Jamie Henson is played by Froy Gutierrez.

Mallory Higgins is played by Harley Quinn Smith.

Angela Prescott is played by Brooklyn Sudano.

Vince Fuller is played by Allius Barnes.

Ben Hallowell is played by Nathaniel Ashton.

Greg Turner is played by Michael Landes.

Martin Harris died in the first episode and reappeared in flashbacks, therefore Blake Lee is the only member of the cast who remains a mystery. Given the nature of Kate’s trauma, she may see her abuser in additional flashbacks or perhaps in her memories in season two.

What will happen in the second season of Cruel Summer?

If season two picks up where season one left off, the implications of that twist will undoubtedly be felt in the future. Is Jeanette suffering from mental illness? Will she ever feel bad for abandoning Kate to rot in the basement? Is Kate going to find out? These are just a few of the numerous mysteries that Season 2 may begin to answer, not to mention Kate’s relationship with Mallory’s future.

Is this, however, the path that Cruel Summer will take? Season two might “include a fresh story with the same cast or, in anthology style, use the device of two points of view using multiple timelines with a new ensemble,” according to Deadline’s initial report on the renewal.

Someone else could grab the spotlight instead of Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt. Alternatively, we could travel to a new era – albeit we’d miss the show’s kitsch 90s appeal.

It’s also feasible that the same characters will appear again, this time with a brand-new mystery. Perhaps we’ll learn that Kate wasn’t Martin Harris’s only victim, triggering a cascade of anguish and trauma that threatens to swallow the entire community of Skyline.

Cruel Summer season 2 trailer: When can I watch it?

Cruel Summer fans will have to wait a long time for fresh footage, just as Kate had to wait for her dial-up connection to work. We don’t think we’ll see a season two trailer until early 2022, and that’s being optimistic.

