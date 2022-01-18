Discovery of Witches Season 3: Confirmed Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know in 2022!

Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode feature in the third and final season of the spooky drama.

Now that a witch is pregnant with a vampire’s child, A Discovery of Witches season 3 is an all-out battle. The final season of the supernatural drama, which finds Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) facing up against the powers that be that dominate the creature world, has a release date. The show will premiere in the United Kingdom on Sky One, and in the United States on AMC Plus, Sundance Now, and Shudder.

Diana and Matthew were sent back to 1590 London in the last part of A Discovery of Witches to hide from the governing Congregation long enough for Diana to develop her magical abilities.

They return to their present time period in Season 3 to discover tragedy has devastated Sept-Tours. Before it’s too late, the couple races to find the missing chapters from the Book of Life, as well as the Book itself, but a monster from Matthew’s past is waiting for him.

Here’s all we know about the third season of A Discovery of Witches so far.

Season 3 premiere dates for A Discovery of Witches

A Discovery of Witches season 3 will premiere in the United States on Saturday, January 8, 2022, thanks to Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC Plus. Shudder and Sundance Now is part of AMC Plus, which provides apps for some of the greatest streaming devices (as you can watch it on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV). AMC Plus is also available as a Sling TV add-on (one of our picks for the best streaming services).

Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches will air the day before in the United Kingdom on Friday, January 7.

The announcement of the release date did not specify whether all of Season 3’s episodes will be released at the same time. Season 2 premiered in the United Kingdom all at once and aired weekly on SkyOne. In the United States, however, episodes were only broadcast once a week. Season 3 is expected to follow the same pattern as season 2.

Season 3 teaser trailer for A Discovery of Witches

The first teaser trailer for A Discovery of Witches Season 3 opens with an image of Diana being held by Matthew, her pregnant tummy apparent. “Any danger to the present order must be eliminated,” says a menacing voice-over. We hear Matthew say, “It’s a conflict they can’t win.” Diana, on the other hand, isn’t having it. She warns, “Let them come.”

Season 3 cast of A Discovery of Witches

Teresa Palmer plays Diana Bishop, a witch, and historian, and Matthew Goode plays Matthew Clairmont, a vampire, and professor of biochemistry at Oxford University, in A Discovery of Witches.

They will be joined by the following individuals:

Peter Knox, a high-ranking witch, and member of the Congregation are played by Owen Teale.

Satu Järvinen, a Finnish witch and Congregation member, is played by Malin Buska.

Sarah Bishop, Diana’s aunt, is played by Alex Kingston.

Miriam Shephard, a vampire, and Matthew’s Oxford colleague are played by Aiysha Hart.

Marcus Whitmore, Matthew’s vampire son, and lab colleague is played by Edward Bluemel.

Ysabeau de Clermont, Matthew’s mother, is played by Lindsay Duncan.

Baldwin de Clermont is played by Peter McDonald (recast)

Gerbert d’Aurillac, an old vampire and Congregation member, is played by Trevor Eve.

Domenico Michele, a vampire and Congregation member, is played by Gregg Chillin.

Phoebe Taylor, played by Adelle Leonce, is a human who is associated with Marcus.

Tanya Moodie plays Agatha Wilson, a demon and member of the Congregation.

Nathaniel Wilson, a daemon and Agatha’s son, is played by Daniel Ezra.

Gallowglass, Matthew’s nephew, is played by Steven Cree.

Benjamin Fuchs, played by Jacob Ifan, is a vampire.

Hamish Osborne, a daemon and Matthew’s companion, is played by Greg McHugh.

Andrew Hubbard, played by Paul Rhys, is a vampire.

Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches will also feature some new characters. Toby Regbo will play an older version of Matthew and Diana’s adopted son Jack, an orphan whom they adopted in 1590 London.

Christopher Roberts, a molecular biologist who may be one of Matthew’s Oxford colleagues, is played by Ivanno Jeremiah.

Vampires have been cast as Olivier Huband, Parker Sawyers, and Genesis Lynea.

A Discovery of Witches season 3 story

Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches is based on Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy, which concludes with The Book of Life. So, be prepared for novel spoilers!

Diana and Matthew set out on a mission to find the missing chapters of the Book of Life after returning from 16th century London. They also seek retribution on the Congregation for Diana’s Aunt Emily’s death. The twins growing inside Diana, who pose a threat to the Congregation’s existence, are their first priority. The witches Peter Knox and Satu Jarvinen aren’t their only adversaries, as violent vampire Benjamin Fuchs is also on the lookout for them.

While working with a Yale scientist to find a way around the Covenant’s restriction on interspecies marriage and procreation, Matthew must confront the implications of his past. Meanwhile, Diana works on honing her abilities so that after they’ve finished the Book of Life, she can unveil its mysteries.

WHAT TIME DOES SEASON 3 EPISODE 1 OF A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES PREMIERE?

Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches will launch on Saturday, January 8 at 6 a.m. ET on Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+. Episodes will air on Saturdays in the future.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN SEASON 3 OF DISCOVERY OF WITCHES?

Alas! Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches has only seven episodes. The official series finale of A Discovery of Witches will air on February 19 on Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+. If that’s not clear, here’s the official A Discovery of Witches Season 3 release schedule:

Saturday, January 8th, is the first episode.

Episode 2 will air on Saturday, January 15th.

Saturday, January 22nd (episode 3)

Saturday, January 29th (episode 4)

Saturday, February 5th (episode 5)

Episode 6 will air on Saturday, February 12th.

Saturday, February 19th, Episode 7

