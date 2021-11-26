‘Restaurant to Another World’ Season 2: Renewed Or Cancelled?

This article was checked and it is up to date as of 22nov, 2021. Fans of ‘Restaurant to Another World’ are waiting eagerly for the show to return. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting to find out what happens next.

Anime is a type of show. We’ll find out if it’s coming back for season 2. Here are some things we know about whether or not ‘Restaurant to Another World’ will have a second season. We found out that there will be a second season of the series.

Has ‘Restaurant to Another World’ Been Renewed For Season 2?

Netflix has announced that “Restaurant to Another World” will be returning for a second season! I can’t wait to see what happens next!

The Monthly Shonen Ace Magazine announced that there will be a Season 2 of the anime. The anime has also been regarded as one of the most popular anime series of the decade.

A new season of Isekai Shokudo is coming. This means that the manga will be back soon! The manga is published in a magazine called Bessatsu Shonen Magazine.

The anime, Isekai Shokudou (Restaurant to Another World) will be back for season 2. It will air in 2020. There is a restaurant in Tokyo where the chefs can be summoned from another world. They try to keep this existence secret from the commoners, who do not know about the existence of magic and other worlds. One day, a man who is investigating unidentified matters ends up finding out about the restaurant’s secrets.

The anime’s official Twitter account announced the arrival of season two. Season two is coming! In anticipation of the release, there will be a short anime prequel, “Zero: Jiyuu no Ko” that features Hideo Okamura’s major antagonist Zero.

The anime series Isekai Shokudo has been renewed for another season. The second season of the anime series is scheduled to be broadcast.

When Will ‘Restaurant to Another World’ Been Renewed For Season 2 Release?

I'm not sure when season two might be. I know that the first season came out in June of last year, so we can guess about a new one coming out this year, but it might be longer.

The anime adaptation of Restaurant to Another World was announced on September 7, 2016. The show is made by Silver Link and it ran for 10 months. It ended on Sept 18th, 2017. The first opening and ending theme songs to be used was "Nameless story" by Troye Sivan and "World's End Dancehall" by Illy. The anime was on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Based on that timeline, the second season of the restaurant to another world is expected to be released by 2022. Again, there is no official word yet about when it will actually air. The next paragraph should be about what is going to happen in the second season.

What Is The Plot Of ‘Restaurant to Another World’ Season 2?

Nekoya is a Japanese restaurant in Tokyo. Nekoya is close to the JR Sakuragicho Station. Nekoya offers a menu with many traditional Japanese dishes to choose from at affordable prices. The restaurant has been in operation for over 25 years and there are no complaints about the service or quality of food.

Every Saturday, a restaurant serves customers from other worlds such as elves, dragons, and animal men. The restaurant offers an extravagant menu with dishes such as octopus salad and dragon soup.

This story will continue to focus on Nekoya’s Door, but this time it will be in a different environment. One day, a criminal broke into Nekoya’s Door.

Who Are Cast In ‘Restaurant to Another World’ Season 2?

The following are the people who will be returning for the new season. For the new season, there will be a return of people.

Junichi Suwabe is Shopkeeper, Saori Onishi is Waitress Kuro, and Sumire Uesaka is Aletta. It is also one of the only series to have had an anime in the 2000s.

So far, this is the voice cast that will be in the movie. There may be more updates about who will be in it as it gets closer to being released. I can’t wait for the movie to come out!

Is There An Official Trailer For ‘Restaurant to Another World’ Season 2?

We will update this article with any new information when we get it.