Top 5 Most Popular Movie-Themed Slots

When it comes to online slots, casinos operators have oodles of games on offer for today’s slots enthusiasts. Not only do slots come with various numbers of reels and pay lines, but they also come in different genres, ensuring everyone’s tastes are catered for. Online casinos are awash with exciting slot themes such as music, travel, sports, history, and board games.

But one of the most popular slot themes is definitely movie-inspired slots – and the best casino software developers know this. That’s why they have teamed up with the Hollywood movie industry and secured licensing deals giving them the rights to produce awesomely realistic games based on the most popular movies. And if that’s not enough, many online gambling companies offer amazing bonuses to the players who sign up and deposit for the first time. So by using some of the fantastic first deposit bonus codes on offer you could be playing some of the best movie-themed slots in no time.

Bollywood Story

What better way to celebrate the release of the movie Hera Pheri 3 than trying your luck on the Bollywood Story slot. Developed by NetEnt, this slot has 5 reels and 9 pay lines. The visually stunning slot machine features a luxury house as a backdrop and the main motifs feature a young couple, a wicked stepmother, and a rich old man. The free spin bonus is triggered by 3 blue jewels scatter symbols which reward you with 10 to 30 free spins. There is also a floating wild to help you on your road to winning. Authentic Indian music plays in the background, adding extra enjoyment to your exotic experience.

Gladiator

This epic slot has been popular for quite a number of years but still appeals to slot fans, especially since the addition of the Progressive Gladiator Jackpot. Powered by the mighty Playtech, the slot features a brilliant soundtrack plus clips from the movie portraying your favorite Gladiator characters in action. The slot has 5 reels and 25 pay lines with scatters and wilds aplenty. Three Coliseum motifs trigger the free spins bonus round, while three helmets will bring into an exciting bonus round where you could win some very lucrative loot.

Phantom of the Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber is famous for his musicals including Evita, The Beautiful Game, and Cats – one production that he seriously disliked. Another great Lloyd Webber production is, of course, Phantom of the Opera which has been developed by software giant Microgaming into an exceedingly eerie slot with 5 reels and 243 pay lines. The realistic graphics and operatic soundtrack will keep you well motivated as you spin and hopefully hit the scatter symbols, wilds, and free spin bonus. And if you do, it will be well worth it – not only for the fantastic payouts but also for the congratulatory “Well Done” or “Bravo” that comes with every win.

Bridesmaids

Every girl should have that little pink dress on hand just in case they suddenly get the call up to be a bridesmaid at the next wedding. And while you wait in the hope you can always have a few spins on the Bridesmaids slot which is powered by Microgaming and has 5 reels and 40 pay lines. The game sure packs a pink punch and features all the fun-loving ladies from the movie. With bonuses galore including free spins, stacked symbols and wilds, prize picks, and multipliers it’s not only the girly types who will benefit from this generous paying game.

The Dark Night

Part of the DC Superhero Progressive Jackpot serious, this Batman-themed slot is powered by Playtech and has 6 reels and 50 pay lines – which give you extra chances to win as this slot game pays both ways. Batman and the Joker are the bonus symbols here, and once triggered will award you with 7 free spins with the chance of a double multiplier. The super dramatic sound effects and the realistic graphics will have you at the edge of your seat as you become a central part of the good vs evil struggle – all in the comfort and safety of your own home.

Having a few spins on your favorite slot machine is a super form of entertainment that can be made even sweeter by taking advantage of the many first deposit bonus codes available to the discerning player, and even sweeter still by spinning away in the virtual company of your favorite movie character.