Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Release Date: Renewed Or Cancelled?

It has solely been a yr seeing that the completion of Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun; hence, followers have previously started to appear for the spot of its series. Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season two is already one of the most anticipated series, and its target market is actively ready for its premiere.

Hence, they didn’t get any signal of its appearance so far. So, will there be a 2nd season? Continue studying to know.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun is a Japanese secret drama show. It is the recreation of the spiritual drama manga of a similar title by Aidalro.

Lerche Studio tailored this fiction into a 12-episode anime show. It dropped from January 10, 2020, to March 27, 2020. Since then, its followers have been ready for its series to appear on the screen.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Release Date

As of reporting, there is no legit info for 2nd season of Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun. Although considering how well supported the collection used to be plus the actual manga purchases, choosing up the 2nd season may no longer be too a ways off.

The first season was tailored till round Volume 7 of the manga. The manga is nonetheless presently continuing, with a complete of 15 volumes so far. This capability that there would most possibly be sufficient content material to cowl for the 2nd season.

It’s only been 12 months, given that the launch of Season 1, so it’s viable that a declaration won’t be made until 2022 or also 2023. For now, we can solely wish!

Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Cast

Hyuuga Natsuhiko

Akane Aoi

Minamoto Kou

Nanamine Sakura

Hanako Kun

Mermaid

Yashiro Nene

Minamoto teru

Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Trailer

No trailer released for Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun season 2 yet. We will update this post when we get a trailer.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Plot

The season spins around Hanako-san of the Toilet, a mysterious lady, and Nene Yashiro, an excessive student. Nene Yashiro research in the faculty known as Kamome Academy.

The institution is famed for its seven Wonders and mysterious incidents. Nene Yashiro urgently desired a boyfriend and additionally assumed in the Seven Wonder.

She asks the Seventh Wonder, known as Hanako-san of the Toilet. According to the news, Hanako-san of the Toilet is a lady who purportedly resides in the washroom.

She can supply everybody’s desires for the correct cost. Upon recalling her, Yashiro observed that “Hanako-san” is now not as identical as she listened. Later, it is published that Hanako is a guy.

She ultimately grew to become mystically sure to Hanako; consequently, she grew to be his representative to defeated evil spirits. They collectively started upon the journey of keeping stability between the universe of spirits and humans.

In this adventure, Yashiro got here to comprehend her link to the spirit realm. She additionally observed the darkish secrets and techniques regarding Hanako and his past.

The showrunners have no longer revealed the plot of Season two. Well, we anticipate that season two will begin from the place season 1 finished.

