Demon Slayer: How Old is Nezuko Kamado? Explained!

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is a fiction TV sequence that matches Tanjiro, who becomes a demon slayer after his total household is killed in an attack.

The solely different surviving part is his sister, Nezuko, who has become a vampire. Surprisingly, she nonetheless seems like a human, which helps Tanjiro to discover a therapy for her.

The series is primarily based on a best-selling fiction sequence of the identical title by Koyoharu Gotōge.

The significantly praised series, produced by using Ufotable, aired in April 2019 in Japan.

Following its victory, the exhibit was released in the USA in October of the same yr and sooner or later arrived on Netflix in 2021. The series has been preferred for its animation and combat shows.

Nezuko Kamado is the youthful sister of Tanjiro Kamado, the lead of Demon Slayer. She used to be previously a person till Muzan hit their family, destroying all her household individuals besides Tanjiro (who wasn’t there for the duration of that period), and became her into a vampire.

The small younger female is famous amongst followers due to her cuteness and specialty as a vampire. She is the sole devil who can live on beneath the solar and no longer consume human beings to reap strength.

What she does is sleep to recover her energy. Enthusiasts of the collection have been questioning her age. Here are all updates.

How Old is Nezuko Kamado?

Nezuko Kamado is one of the youngest casts in Demon Slayer as she is solely 12 years ancient at the beginning of the tale when she turns into a vampire.

A few chapters later, Nezuko is 14 years old; though actually, she has no longer aged because of that devoted and terrible day, and that is something that will now not trade except Tanjiro gets a medicine.

Her transformation into vampire hood quickly adjusted Nezuko’s personality, giving her some distance greater daring and personal than she used to be as a human. Hence, she recalls some of her preceding features; mainly her wish to defend Tanjiro.

Demon Slayer Plot

Fixes in Taisho-era Japan, Demon Slayer’s plot develops the heroic saga of Tanjirou Kamado, a kind-hearted youth upon turning domestic one day, gets his complete household killed by way of attacking beasts.

Most dangerous of all, he discovers that his sister, Nezuko, turned into a ruthless vampire herself. Vowing to avenge her, he promises to become a top-class demon slayer and discover a means to restore her to the human body.

After bone fracture coaching by way of isolated elite demon slayer Sakonji Urokodaki, Tanjirou restricts to be a part of Corps and joins fellow demon slayers that come to be his friends: the chicken but quietly skillful Zenitsu Agatsuma, a little tempered guy procured through a household of pigs.

Presently, Tanjirou identifies the actual identification of his nemesis, the leader at the back of his parents’ ugly crime: Muzan Kibutsuji, the first Demon King and the parent of all vampires in reality.

As Tanjirou fits into the life of the Demon Slayer Corps, he hears regarding the Hashira, the Corps’ as correctly as the life of the blood moons, a corporation of the most powerful vampires below Muzan’s control.

During his visit, Tanjirou characterizes by using Nezuko, who seems to control her violent desires for human flesh and blood and vigorously protect her brother and different human beings.

Tanjirou’s commitment to his sister places him at the edges with some participants of the Hashira, who deny agreeing that a demon partner like Nezuko should survive.

