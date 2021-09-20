Dakota Johnson Boyfriend: Who is Chris Martin? Relationship Status!

Dakota Johnson is an American actor and model. The children of stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith made her movie appearance at age ten with a secondary position in the darkish comedy movie Crazy in Alabama (1999) with her mother.

After graduating from excessive school, she auditioned for roles in Los Angeles and was forged in a minor section in the felony drama movie The Social Network (2010).

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson initially sparked relationship news in October 2017, when viewed collectively at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The pair reportedly separated in May 2019 and obtained returned collectively around August of that year.

Who is Chris Martin?

Chris Martin is a British artist and the best musician of the famous band Coldplay. He visited University College London, where he met Will Champion, who would be his bandmates. With Martin as best singer, swing guitarist, and musician, Coldplay’s première album, Parachutes.

At a live performance in 2002, Martin met star Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple wedded 12 months later, in December 2003, and had two youth together, child Apple Blythe Alison Martin and boy Moses Bruce Anthony Martin, sequentially—before setting apart in March 2014.

“It is with feelings full of unhappiness that we have determined to leave,” Paltrow composed in a put up on her internet site GOOP following the news.

“We have been running challenging for properly over a year, some of it together, some of it left, to see what would possibly have been feasible between us, and we have settled that while we love every different very much, we will stay separate.”

Martin is presently dating actress Dakota Johnson.

How did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin meet?

The couple met through familiar pals after Coldplay frontman Chris popularly separated from previous wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2015.

How long have they been together?

Dakota and Chris Martin have been in love since 2017. In February 2021, the pair moved in collectively to a $12.5M Malibu mansion.

The relationship has additionally come with some job possibilities for Dakota, who managed to bag the function of co-directing Coldplay’s tune video for Cry Cry Cry.

She said, “That journey was once simply incredibly dreamy. I am so grateful I was once given the opportunity. Then I was once working with such terrific artists in each department. After that, I felt extraordinarily privileged to make that video.”

Dakota printed that she’s been dealing with melancholy for years, and being away from her cherished ones at some point of the pandemic has been challenging.

The 30-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress stated that “being the type to her body” is how she’s managing to be away from household and pals for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You are at home; you’re now not with your friends, you’re now not with your family, you are now not capable of doing the matters that make your sense worthwhile,” she advised Extra on Wednesday.

“You’re sort of in this costume of depression,” she continued.

“Right now, there’s additionally sizeable ache and unhappiness ricocheting around the world continuously, so it’s challenging to sense completely nice all day, each day when the world is sad, it’s unsafe, and it’s frightening, and it’s lonely,” she added.

The kid of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson stated she manages her despair by staying active.

“Meditation or going for a walk, being form to your physique … Those little matters make a distinction ultimately.”

“I’ve been analyzing a lot and gazing at a lot of films and working on manufacturing stuff, making an attempt to be productive,” she said.

