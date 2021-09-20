Maia Mitchell’s Boyfriend: Who is Rudy Mancuso? Dating History!

Maia Mitchell is an Australian star and singer who is a famous early life image for younger technology and teens. She is recognized for her tv characters, like Brittany Flune in the kid’s tv sequence Mortified and Natasha Ham in the Seven Network’s youth comedy Trapped.

Maia was cast in the ABC Family comedy collection The Fosters in the role of Callie Jacob, which gained a Teen Choice Award nomination.

Who is Maia Mitchell dating?

Maia Mitchell is presently courting Rudy Mancuso. The couple began courting in 2015 and have been collectively for around six years, four months, and seven days.

The Australian TV star was born in Lismore, Australia, on August 18, 1993. The star who performed Brittany on the sequence Mortified and described Natasha on Trapped.

In 2013, she used to be chosen for a Teen Choice Award for her depiction of Callie Jacob in The Fosters.

Who is Rudy Mancuso?

Rudy Mancuso is an excellent YouTube name who used to be born on twenty February 8, 1992, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He grew to become well-known for his funny movies about governments and customs.

Maia Mitchell And Rudy Mancuso Relationship

They started a relationship someday in 2015. She is a Leo, and he is a Pisces.

Maia Mitchell had at least two relationships earlier than this one. She has no longer been formerly engaged.

Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso have been in love for about 6 years, four months, and 7 days.

Maia Mitchell P revious relationships

Ramy Youssef

She was once earlier dating Youssef from 2012 to 2014. He is an artist and standup comic, turned out to be well-known for his position in Nickelodeon’s sitcom See Dad Run concurrently.

Ross Lynch

She used to be rumored to be relationship her Teen Beach two co-actor Ross Lynch. In a conversation with Hollywood Life in 2015, Ross experienced that he and Maia had an unscripted smooch on Teen Beach 2.

John DeLuca

American actor John DeLuca and Maia Mitchell had been rumored to be courting in July 2013. The two were cast collectively in the Disney Channel Original Movie Teen Beach in 2013.

Luke Erceg

In 2008, Australian stars Luke Erceg and Maia Mitchell had been rumored to have had a party.

Conclusion

