Lana Rhoades Boyfriend: Who is Mike Majlak? Is She Still With Him?

Lana Rhoades is an ex-p**nstar. She’s until now modeled for Playboy journal and starred in a range of personal films. She is also in the 2017 movie Lana.

Rhoades is presently an influencer and digital producer, and she was co-host of the three Girls 1 Kitchen (3G1K) podcasts with fellow influencers Olivia Davis and Alexa Adams.

In July 2021, Rhoades introduced that she was once making ready to start her podcast. Rhoades talked about her experience in the p**n enterprise and some of the most dangerous scenes she’s been requested to film on the 3G1K podcast. She’s additionally talked about her marriage at age 18 and who she’s dated in history.

Who Is Mike Majlak?

Rhoades’ latest boyfriend is influencer Mike Majlak. The two were acquired collectively in January 2020 and had a part of an on-off relation. They have been added thru their mutual buddy, Logan Paul, and Rhoades currently regarded on their podcast, Spontaneous, where she talked about her time in jail as a youth.

In 2020, the two had a solid relationship, and false accusations broke the couple for a short duration in October 2020.

Rhoades has regarded Majlak’s vlogs on Youtube numerous times, also after they break up.

Are Lana Rhoades and Mike Majlak Still Together?

Majlak went on to make clear that the GTA failure wasn’t the purpose they broke up. Hence, several humans have been expecting that to be the case.

According to Majlak, their contact wasn’t fed by normal circumstances. He thinks that most human beings would not recognize the seriousness of his condition. But he used “toxic sludge” as the name to express his feelings.

All matters examined, it appears as although the couple broke up, the personalities weren’t cooperative. Majlak and Rhoades had been regularly clashing due to their divergent views on a precise topic.

Majlak concluded with the aid of pronouncing that he has no horrific blood with Rhoades. He respects her, wishes them the best, and desires her to be happy. Preferably date anyone who makes her comfortable.

He demonstrated that there would be no breakup video and wishes to be the ultimate time he discusses this subject matter in public.

Reason For Breakup Of Lana Rhoades and Mike Majlak

Two months after the social media strength couple formally referred to as it quits, Lana subsequently damaged her quietness and printed the genuine reason she went on from Mike Majlak.

Lana’s public relationship with Majlak used to be an on-again-off-again affair while they had been a couple. The two first divided approaches again in October earlier than getting collectively once more simply days later.

While many reasons have been given why the pair sooner or later cut up for proper in February, Lana has now printed her story aspect.

The main discussion again then concerned Majlak’s Grand Theft Auto Online sessions. He would “destroy the fourth wall” during his streams and hit ladies in the Role Playing servers. While this “traumatized” Lana at the time, it wasn’t the actual cause she moved on.

Not solely that, however, it additionally wasn’t due to him being “inappropriate with different women” in the actual world either. What it got here down to was once subsequently transferring in together, in accordance to Lana.

Having now been departed for simply over two months, the past couple has no intentions of attempting to construct the relationship as soon as again.

