Why Celebs Love Going To The Super Bowl

When it comes to booking a place at the renowned annual Superbowl game, it is not just the teams and fans in question who take great pride in attending the coveted event, but many of the world’s most familiar and established celebrities also look to flock out to the neutral venue housing the game ahead of gameday for one of the sporting world’s most prestigious occasions.

The NFL’s annual rendition of the Superbowl game is one of the world’s most popular and highly touted sporting events that attract fans from all different parts of the globe to witness the very best NFL talent on display as well as taking in the numerous commodities and leisure’s that such a spectacle provides

There are very few sporting events that can cater or sheerly match the hype surrounding Superbowl weekend as numerous fans are always looking to book their place at the game, whether that being near the field of the play or in the ‘nosebleed’ section at the far back of the stadium.

The event has garnered an immense amount of success from all corners of the sporting world and continues to amass a large quantity of fans that are eager to watch their favourite teams and star athletes play, including some of the world’s most recognizable faces.

Various high-profile celebrities and popular athletes from other rivalling sporting professions have expressed their desire to attend the Superbowl game and can often be sighted throughout the crowd showcasing their passion towards their team of choice, with many more celebs now expected to attend the upcoming Superbowl LVII game in February this year.

Some of the most frequently viewed NFL celeb fans include long-time Steelers fan Snoop Dogg, Boston native and Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg and passionate Seahawks fan Chris Pratt with many other celebs also gravitating towards the NFL landscape of fandom throughout the league’s many years of existence.

There are many reasons why the Superbowl has continuously attracted the world’s top names over the years, besides just the game itself, with some celebs often attending the event for various different occasions.

The sheer spectacle surrounding the Superbowl attracts any renowned name:

Whether a celeb is already a major fan of the NFL or not, attending the Superbowl is an honour that very few can rally towards as tickets are often sold-out in an instant, which means that attending an event of this magnitude is almost viewed as a once in a lifetime experience for most.

Celebs will often be granted the opportunity to attend the Superbowl on multiple occasions, depending on their profession and ties to the teams in question, yet it is still sighted as an unmissable event that many would be reluctant to pass on the opportunity.

Heading into Superbowl LVII, we could expect to see various famous fans of the teams that are expected to attend the game, with the likes of the Buffalo Bills (+380), Kansas City Chiefs (+380) and Philadelphia Eagles (+550) emerging as major favourites to earn a trip to the game later this year in the latest Superbowl odds presented on the DraftKings sportsbook.

Some famous fans of these teams include Philly natives Kevin Hart and Will Smith, former Olympic gold Medalist Summer Sanders who is a renowned member of the Bills Mafia as well as popular actors Paul Rudd and Henry Cavill who remain passionate fans of the Kansas City Chiefs amongst other notable star names.

The lure of the game itself and its festivities:

Many sports fans will often look to catch a glimpse of the NFL’s two best teams in action without a much greater interest in the other leisure’s that Superbowl weekend provides, however many neutrals or big-time names will often sight a bested interest to watch both the contest on the field as well as the event’s commodities that soon follow such as the half-time show.

This year’s performing half-time act will be the popular artist Rhianna who will sure to be providing fans in attendance and watching at home with a sublime performance that can bring even more energy to an already explosive crowd.

Many celebs may discuss their interest in watching the game unfold and the championship celebration, yet most neutral celebs will often enjoy the weekend’s many off-field commodities that have allowed the Superbowl to become the household name that it is today.

Whether it is heading out to the many fan zones (namely the tailgating parties) or watching the half-time show, there are plenty of unique ways to enjoy attending a Superbowl game that does not necessarily have to revolve around the match itself, hence why this has truly become the nation’s most popular yearly event.

The Superbowl attracts fans from all across the globe and has become a frequent destination to catch all of the big names from the likes of various high-profile professions who have taken a much greater intrigue in witnessing the NFL’s top names in-person rather than watching from home.