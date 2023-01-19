Jayson Tatum Girlfriend Ella Mai Relationship, Family And More

The NBA coruscating star Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai went public in back 2022, but the couple is yet to confirm their relationship on social media. Rumors were hovering over the sky for a long time and now it is confirmed that they are both dating. So after the couple was spotted together which makes the rumors accurate, people became more curious to know about Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum’s life and career. So let us dive into it and explore some riveting facts.

Who is Ella Mai?

Ella Mai Howell is an astounding award-winning English singer and songwriter. Her kickstart to her musical career began back in 2014 at London’s British and Irish Modern Music Institute. At that time she auditioned for the eleventh season of The X-Factor.

Ella Mai, an utterly talented singer was born on November 3, 1994, in London, United Kingdom. Ella Mai is now in her Twenty-eight years of age. She was born to a Jamaican mother and an English-Irish father her mother was an ardent lover of American Jazz music and she named Ella after Ella Fitzgerald. When her mother moved to New York City, Ella Mai was often bullied for her accent and somehow she graduated from Queens High School of Teaching in Glen Oaks, Queens.

Ella Mai has released albums, and singles, and her talents in being a singer and songwriter are vastly acknowledged. Ella Mai has often stated in her interviews that she has drawn the greatest influences from Lauryn Hill, Chris Brown, Brandy, Destiny’s Child, Alicia Keys, and Mariah Carey.

Who is Jayson Tatum?

When we have a glance at Jayson Tatum, he is the pillar of strength of the historical Celtics who are constantly fighting for the ring. Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr was born on March 3, 1998, to Justin Tatum and to Brandy Cole. Jayson is at his early vibrant age of twenty-four.

Justin Tatum, his father started playing basketball when he was at Saint Louis University and he serves as a prolific gym trainer and basketball coach at Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis. And a year before Jayson was born his father got graduated from the same school where he is currently working.

Jayson was born when both of his parents were only nineteen and undergraduates. Jayson’s mother Brandy Cole graduated from Saint Louis University School of Law and she is currently practicing as a law attorney in the St.Louis area.

Jayson has his implicit faith in Christianity and he staunchly believes and credits his success to Jesus’s hands. Moreover, Jayson Tatum is the godson of the prolific former NBA Player Larry Hughes. Jayson is the father of his son named Deuce and who was born on December 6, 2017. Jayson Tatum plays fiercely for the Boston Celtics in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum And Ella Mai relationship

Jayson Tatum, the backbone of the historical Celtics, and Ella Mai, the resounding English singer do make a power couple and are undeniably big brands for themselves. So Jayson and Ella Mai look perfect and beautiful couple that everyone could dream of.

Both of them went public at the July 4th party which was hosted by Michael Rubin, but they both are yet to be Instagram official. People are avidly waiting for the couple’s official Instagram post.

As per sources, the rumors of Jayson Tatum dating Ella Mai started brewing back in October 2020. At that time Jayson Tatum was persistently for the third season in the NBA.

And furthermore, during the offseason, Ella Mai was seen at Jayson Tatum’s house filming a TikTok video and the viewers could not control their excitement and the beautiful white background with wooden window bars. And on the other hand, Jayson’s video had the same video with the exact background.

On July 4, 2022, when the duo appeared publicly for the first time was indeed shocking and it was a star-studded party by all means. The event manager of the party Will Makris uploaded a brief clip of the video and we could see the guest lists including, singers, athletes, businessmen, and actors like Odell Beckham Jr, Kendall Jenner, Carmel Anthony, James Harden, and more.

The interesting thing about the video was we could spot the lovable couple Jayson and Ella Mia, who both appeared in a perfect white dress, the code for Michale Rubin’s Independence day celebration function.

Jayson Tatum And His Family

Jayson Tatum was born to Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole on November 3, 1998. Jayson Tatum is undoubtedly a family man and he always makes his parents proud by crediting his success to them.

Jayson’s father Justin was so interested in playing basketball and he is a gym trainer and basketball coach at Christian Brother College High School in St.Louis. And whereas his mother, is currently serving as a law attorney who graduated from Saint Louis University School of Law.

Jayson Tatum was overwhelmed when he entered the NBA Draft back in 2017 from Duke University. His parents, especially his mother were thrilled to bits to see this most significant moment in his son’s life.

Jayson Tatum Siblings

Jayson Tatum is lucky to have two siblings: a sister and a brother. All of the Tatum siblings somehow have a background in athletics and share a close bond with each other.

Jayson Tatum’s brother is Jaycob Tatum and he is the only brother of Celtics forward Jayson, and Jaycob is a college footballer and basketball player too. His brother was born on January 27, 2004, and he is now eighteen years old and has graduated from high school. Jaycob Tatum has followed in his brother’s footsteps and is serving as the team captain for the CBCHS basketball team.

Kayden Marie Tatum is the youngest sibling of their family and she is referred to as Kay Tatum. Kay Tatum is only eight years old and her father Justin has documented her childhood on his Instagram account. She is the first Tatum lady and is currently a third grader.

