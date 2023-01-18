Greta Thunberg Net Worth- How Rich Is The Swedish Activist? Age, Bio

Greta Thunberg is a ferocious Swedish activist who vociferously talks about the incapability of the government and the respective authorities when it comes to environmental protection. She has been detained recently during her protest on coal mining in a German village. People are curious to know more about this young and fierce girl and more about her. So let us have a deep look at Greta Thunberg’s life.

Greta Thunberg Early Life

Greta Tintin Eleonora Emman Thunberg, the appealing Swedish activist, was born on January 3, 2003, and is at the dynamic age of twenty. She is best acknowledged for having the courage to challenge world leaders to take imperative actions for heavy climate change mitigation.

She is born to Malena Emman and Svante Thunberg, her mother is a talented Swedish opera singer and her father is a terrifically talented actor. Her paternal grandfather Olof Thunberg is also a prolific actor and director and Greta has a younger sister named Beata.

Greta Thunberg recalls that she first heard about this climate change back in 2011, and at that time she was only eight years old. And she was deeply influenced by the situation and she could not comprehend the reason behind the authorities not taking any needful deeds to make the situation under control.

As per sources, the situation adversely affected the small girl’s tender mind it made her fall into the deep pit of depression and she stopped talking and eating much and lost ten kilograms within the gap of two months at the age of eleven.

Greta Thunberg stated her condition in her TEDx Talk it was shocking to hear. So during her childhood, Greta Thunberg was diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and selective mutism. So when she started to protest against the inadequacy of the authorities in regard to climate change, she mentioned her selective mutism and accentuated that Greta “only speaks when necessary”.

So before becoming a strong campaigner for climate issues she had to cope with unfathomable depression for long four years. Her syndrome was publicly talked about by her mother back in 2015 so this might help similar families who are dealing with these mental issues.

And her mother, the Swedish opera singer considered this syndrome as her daughter’s superpower and does not describe it as an illness. So Greta Thunberg became the best autism activist and despite her challenging life, Greta Thunberg has made indelible marks in the history of climate change activism.

Greta Thunberg Net Worth

Greta Thunberg’s net worth is estimated at around $100 thousand. Some of the sources state it to be around millions, but it was true to an extent because her net worth once hit millions when she won an award. But her strong activism and speeches do not contribute to her wealth and fame as every other activist does and often Greta donates her money to umpteen needy hands.

The prolific climate campaigner was once awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity worth $1.5 million back in 2020, but she donated this huge money to several refugees without hesitation.

Expressing her deep gratitude, Greta Thunberg told in an interview that “The proceeds that I will make go to charity. It would be nice to have money but by donation. For example, if I donate it to rewilding or nature conservation, I can start a debate on that. If I donate to refugees, you can talk about why and then you can explain”.

Greta Thunberg Career As A Vociferous Activist

Back in August 2018, Greta started her strikes and vehement public speeches that made her a highly accomplished climate activist. She was steeply concerned about the issues that the ecosystem faces on a daily basis.

So many students from the Majority of Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida marched and raved about greater gun control. However, Greta once stated that she was enlightened by the idea of a climate strike after the school shootings in the United States led many youngsters not to go to school.

Back in May 2018, Greta Thunberg won an essay competition based on climate issues which were led by a Swedish newspaper titled Svenska Dagbladet. Greta Thunberg was only in the ninth grade and she decided not to attend her school until the upcoming Swedish General election in 2018.

So Greta Thunberg’s strong protest began when Sweden witnessed their hottest summer in at least 262 years with heat waves and wildfires. She persistently asserted her demands to the Swedish government to tremendously reduce carbon emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

After that Greta Thunberg posted a picture of her first powerful strike on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, and other respective social media accounts, and surprisingly the entire media took the cause and it became a high-profile youth activism that was amplified by her single post.

So Greta’s solitary activism eventually started to change to taking part in demonstrations throughout Europe and she made several poignant public speeches and which made her Instagram followers tremendously grow in number.

Furthermore, Greta Thunberg spoke outrageously against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination and asserted that it is pretty much unfair for children to attend such a competitive exam amidst the global pandemic.

Moreover. Greta Thunberg also supported the 2020-2021 Indian farmer’s protest and some people even burned Greta’s effigies in Delhi as a way of their protest towards her stance. One of its most acknowledged public speeches of Greta that went viral was during the plenary session of the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Greta stated that world leaders are not mature enough to tell what it is like and she was appreciated for her courage to make a comment about the world leaders.

Greta Thunberg Awards And Honors

She was honored as Time’s 25 most influential teens of 2018

She got the Fryshuset scholarship for Young Role Model of the year in 2018

She was nominated for Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 by the three Norwegian parliaments.

Greta was awarded the Rachel Carson Prize in 2019

Goldene Kamera film and television awards

Fritt Ord Award in April 2019

She was bestowed with the Honorary degree of Doctor honoris causa in May 2019

In June 2019, she was awarded the Ambassador of Conscience award.

