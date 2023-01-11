Stephanie Hsu is a profoundly amazing American actress, influencer, and comedian, who is best acknowledged for the roles she had portrayed so far whether it’s theatrical roles or film roles. Her top-notch performances have always made the fans intrigued and are keen to know more about her career and physical features.

So let us just dive into it and bring up some interesting thoughtful details about Stephanie Hsu.

How Tall Is Stephanie Hsu?

Stephanie Hsu is a resounding American actress who has managed to have hordes of fans across the globe for her resounding roles that she has pulled so far. So when we take Stephanie Hsu physique into account the actress stands tall at 5 feet and 8 inches and weighs around 57 kilograms.

She has a very attractive sculpted body with measurements 36-27-37in. She has maintained very good physical features and followers a stringent healthy lifestyle.

Stephanie Hsu Age

The remarkable actress was born on November 25, 1990, and is now at her prime age of thirty-two. She was born on the outskirts of Torrance, California and started her career back in 2010, and is soaring in the sky as a wonderful actress.

Stepahnie Hsu Net Worth

Being an established actress Stephanie Hsu has managed to acquire a handful of wealth estimated at around $3 million. Much of her wealth is acquired from her acting career other than any brand endorsements. As she is rising like an effulgent star in her career, probably she would soar even steeper.

Stephanie Hsu Early Life

Stephanie Hsu was born on the outskirts of Torrance, California, United States was raised by her single mother. Due to some reasons, her maternal grandfather left their homeland in China and delegated Hsu’s mother to pursue her dreams in the United States. More details about her father and other possible details are unknown.

Stephanie Hsu attended Palos Verdes Penninsula High School and later with the passion to study theatre, she moved to Brooklyn. Following her dreams, she acquired a graduation degree from NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2012. After that, she enrolled and was trained with the Atlantic Theatre Company.

Career Beginnings Of Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu started her career in experimental theatre and comedy and later she got the opportunity to make a regular appearance on the MTV reality comedy series titled Girl Code.

Following this opportunity, Stephanie landed her first and foremost television role as Joy Armstrong in The Path, a Hulu series. Before making her massive debut in the industry in 2017, she had some television roles that paved her for recognition.

With her incessant desire to become an actress, she participated in several theatre plays and her role as Christine Canigula in Be More Chill was highly appreciable. For her role in the play, Stephanie became the recipient of Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominations and this cemented her space in the industry.

The most remarkable role that came knocking at her door was in the form of the Amazon Prime series titled The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She was delegated to act in the third season of the series and the whole cast won surprisingly won the 2020 SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a comedy series. Her appearance in an independent film named Asking for It was something way too good and received acclamations.

Her role in the science fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once as Joy Wang gave her fame and recognition way more than she had anticipated. Now Stephanie is all set to appear in Disney+’s American Born Chinese.

Stephanie Hsu won many awards including, the Best Shorts Competition award for the Leading Actress, BroadwayWorld Audience Choice Award for Favorite Funny Performance, and Greater Western New York Film Critics Association award for Breakthrough performance.

She was nominated by Atlanta Film Critics Circle for Best Breakthrough performer, the Chicago Film Critics Association for Most Promising Performers and for best supporting actress, and Drama Desk awards for Best Actress.

Who is Stephanie Hsu’s Boyfriend?

She is happily romantically involved with her boyfriend Britton Smith. She is not married but is in a serious relationship her partner is the compelling lead singer of Britton and The Sting, a law lecturer at Columbia Law School and he also acted in Be More Chill as Jake Dillinger. They are leading a wonderful love life together.

