Shania Twain is the most versatile and intriguing Canadian singer and songwriter who has hordes of fans across the globe for her riveting scintillating acuity in singing and writing. Shania is vastly regarded as one of the best-selling music artists of all time and her name is forever etched in the history of music. Shania Twain is a true artist of life who was so eager to expand her wings into musical horizons.

So let us have a glance at her personal life and career briefly.

Shania Twain Biography

Eilleen Regina Shania Twain was born on August 28, 1965, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Shania Twain is now at her post-middle age of fifty-seven and her beauty is intact as she is aging like a fine wine. Shania Twain was born Eilleen Regina Edwards to Clarence Edwards and Sharon Morrison.

Twain has two beautiful sisters too. But their parent’s divorce was challenging for the family and along with her mother, the three little girls had to move to Ontario. Having a deep passion for music Shania’s spirit is engraved on every atom of her surrounding.

Shania Twain Net Worth

Shania Twain is highly acknowledged as the ‘Queen of Pop’ and is one of the evergreen best-selling artists of all time who is loved and worshipped by a plethora of fans across the world. The Ontario-based actress managed to sell over a hundred million records and her net worth is estimated at $400 million. Much of her wealth is attained through her music career and she is still one of the enlightening music souls.

Is Shania Twain Still Married?

Yes, the resounding singer and songwriter is married to her husband Fredric Thiebaud at present. She was previously married to the producer Robert John Mutt Lange on December 28, 1993. He was so pleased when he heard her soothing voice and their first encounter later ended in marriage. But unfortunately, the riveting couple got divorced when she found out about her husband’s infidelity with her best friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud.

Later reviving her love life, she was in love with her best friend Marie-Anne’s ex-husband Fredric Thiebaud a Swiss Nestle executive. The couple who hails from a broken marriage tied the knot on January 1, 2011. Currently, she is leading a tranquil life with her husband and is completely immersed in her music career.

Shania Twain Age

The most sophisticated and enlightening Queen of Pop Shania Twain was born on August 28, 1965. She is now at her fifty-seven and is still leading a great life where she tightly holds onto her god-gifted talents. Basically from Ontario, she had a huge desire to make her career steep by following her passion.

Shania Twain Family

Shania Twain was born to Clarence Edwards and Sharon Morrison. Her parents got divorced when Shania was a small girl and along with her two sisters, their mother moved to Ontario. Later their mother Sharon married Jerry Twain and Ojibwa and they together share a son named Mark.

He is the step-brother of Shania and also their stepfather Jerry decided to adopt his baby nephew Darryl when his mother died. The name of Shania’s two sisters is Jill and Carrie Ann. Later Jerry Twain adopted the girls of Sharon and their name was legally changed to Twain.

Shania Twain Children

Shania is the mother of Eja, her son whom she shares together with her first husband Robert John Mutt Lange. She gave birth to her son on August 12, 2001. Does she have other children from her second marriage is quite unknown. But we can presume that she is not and she has only one single child Eja.

Career Beginnings of Shania Twain

Before got the opportunity to sing with Mercury Nashville Records, Shania Twain pursued her passion from a very tender age. In 1993 she released her self-titled debut album which was a commercial bomb. But her good fortune arise when the producer who later became her husband Robert John Mutt Lange happened to hear her songs.

Shania managed to make her second studio album with Robert John Lange titled The Woman in Me and surprisingly it garnered widespread success. Her other album Any Man of Mine also sold over twenty million copies and made her to be the recipient of a Grammy award.

It was indeed a massive success when Shania’s third album named Come on Over surprisingly became the best-selling album by a female act in sort of genre and it sold over forty million copies which makes it the best-selling country album of all time. Her famous album Come On Over included several singles named, You’re Still the One, From This Moment On, That Don’t Impress Me Much, and Man! I Feel Like a Woman!. This made Shania the recipient of four heavy Grammy awards.

Shania’s fourth album is titled Up! Sold over twenty million copies and was certified Diamond in the United States which added to her fame and recognition. Shain entered into a major zone in her career where she was highly acknowledged as a prolific singer after her greatest Hits album was released in 2004.

But unfortunately, Shania Twain was diagnosed with Lyme disease and dysphonia which led to her voice being weak so she had to enter a hiatus. In the middle of 2011, after long six years, Shania released her first single Today Is Your Day and along with that, she managed to publish her autobiography named From This Moment On. with her resilience, Shania Twain returned to her skills and performed in an exclusive concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Shania: Still, the One. in her long fifteen years of career Shania finally managed to release her first studio album Now, in 2017.

Awards And Honors