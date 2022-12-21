Maitland Ward is one of the unbearably hot and gorgeous American actresses and models who have hordes of fans across the globe for her roles that really had a great place in each one of her audiences’ minds. After retiring from the mainstream film industry, she later took a diversion and began performing in pornographic films in 2019. Recently she happened to open up about an incident that really had a toll on her life which is quite exasperating when we learn about it. Let us have a brief look at the uncanny predicament that Maitland had to endure in her past and her early life in detail.

Maitland Ward Was Unabashedly Sexualized!

As per sources, Maitland Ward had been in numerous interviews lately and even this gorgeous actress has managed to write a book and managed to get published. The title of the book is Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me From Hollywood, and it entails her horrible story throughout her career where she was unapologetically sexualized by the directors and had to endure terrifying hardships.

So when the book was published, people across the globe were really astonished to learn about the obnoxious moments of her life. She had explicitly opened up about the disheartening moments that she had to endure during the time of Boys Meets World. In one of her latest interviews when the topic of Boys Meets World arise without being hesitant she opened up about the unpleasant incidents. Even though she had precisely narrated all the displeasing moments in her book, the words that came straight away from her mouth were like a knife at the chest of all the people.

Maitland recalls “I was asked to try on lingerie for (BMW) producers in the office. This happened more than once, as Rachel was the only character to consistently take off her clothes. An assistant would gather me from my dressing room and take me upstairs where I would be provided with a series of options, some playful and girlish, some so provocative I knew that Disney would never approve of them, but still I would try them on. I would strip down behind a curtain so thin I am sure they could see the silhouette of my naked form”.

In the show, Boys Meets World Maitland Ward appeared in the following sixth and seventh seasons of the show. She pulled off the role of the roommate of two boys named Jack and Eric where she was labeled and appeared as a sexy roommate. In the history of the show Boys Meet World, the scene where Maitland appears as a sexy roommate and the boys are completely off by her charming is regarded as the most iconic and side-splitting scene altogether.

During her time in the industry, Maitland was highly acknowledged as one of the most popular and hot actresses who had riveting roles in her career. But as she had vehemently said about her plight behind each role that she had portrayed. It is quite exasperating that actresses in the industry had to suffer such heinous deeds at the hands of directors in order to survive in the industry.

Women being objectified as mere sex toys is quite a repugnant issue that is still hovering in the sky. Especially women in the entertainment industry had to suffer various sorts of struggles both physical and mental if they had to survive. The hostile atmosphere really makes some of the talented actresses quit and Maitland was forced to retire from her acting career and turned into adult movies that somewhat liberated her from all the shackles that entangled her.

Even now, there are people across the world who binge-watch the show Boys Meet World, and so that we could simply understand how popular and acknowledged she was during her time. So it is no wonder why she is still famous among us and why her name still reverberates leaving a titillating effect on each viewer.

Being a ‘sex symbol’ for long years was really exhausting to the actress and following the male gaze and objectification, Maitland decided to step back from her passion. She happily now recalls how her porn career made tremendous growth of her career both financially and statistically.

Being sexualized, pitied, slut-shamed is very excruciating for women when it comes to a certain level that we could not tolerate. Same way, Maitland was trying her level best to evade the claws of these predators but she had to give up most of the time. But when she took the decision to take a diversion from her flourishing career it really opened a new world to her.

Take a look at Maitland Ward and her early life

Ashely Maitland Welkos who is best and popularly known by the professional name Maitland Ward was born on February 3, 1977, in Long Beach, California, United States. She was mostly regarded as one of the resounding actresses and models who was absolutely gorgeous with her coruscating eyes.

Her acting debut was on the CBS Soap Opera titled The Bold and the Beautiful as Jessica Forrester. After this kickstart, she continued to appear in film and television throughout the 2000s, but the magnum opus role was in Boys Meet World as Rachel McGuire. But she had to retire from the mainstream field and later entered indulging in pornographic films.

Maitland married Terry Baxter who is a real estate agent, on October 21, 2006. Her adult film career began when she out of the blue posted topless and nude pictures of herself on Snapchat and Instagram, which led to a larger following on each of the respective social media. The adult film career really made her economical level steep and she was actually liberated from being ‘sexualized and objectified’.

