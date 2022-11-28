Menu
Irene Cara Cause...

Irene Cara Cause Of Death: Is The Flashdance And Fame Star’s Cause Of Death Known?

Written by Paridhi Mehrotra
Estimated reading time: 6 minutes
Irene Cara Cause Of Death

The staggering singer and actress Irene Cara, famed for soundtrack smash “Flashdance… What a Feeling,“ and “Fame” died at 63. An Oscar and two Grammy-winning singers was pronounced dead by her publicist Judith A. Moose, but the cause of death was mentioned as ‘unknown.’

Although the exact day of her death has not been revealed so far, it has been understood that Irene Cara breathed her last from her residence in Florida. In the statement, Moose has requested privacy for her family, as Irene’s death has profoundly saddened them. 

Irene Cara

“On behalf of her family, I announce the death of Irene Cara with a heavy heart. The Oscar-winning actress, songwriter, singer, and producer died at her home in Florida. The cause of death is unknown at the moment, but will be disclosed when (necessary) information is available.”

She further notified that the funeral services were pending and a memorial exclusively for the fans would be held in the coming days. She also requested the readers to mention whatever memories and thoughts they had with Irene so that her soul might smile from above the clouds. 

Right after the revelation, tributes began to pour in on social media. Among the mourners was singer and actress Holly Robinson Peete who recalled Irene and her performance saying she was an insane combination of talent and beauty.

Meanwhile, the Canadian singer and record producer Deborah Cox dubbed Irene as someone who inspired her; she also noted that Irene should have starred in films and made a hit show on TV,  rather than only having hit records. 

During her lucrative career, Irene has placed her songs thrice on the Billboard Hot 100  including, “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” “Fame,” and “Breakdance.” She was also credited for the most joyful ‘80s pop anthems like “Why Me,” and “Out Here On My Own.”

Born in New York City in 1959, Irene worked in theatres on television before landing a role in the musical drama Sparkle in 1976. 

She first came into the limelight playing the role of an arts high schooler in Alan Parker’s fame along with Paul McCrane, Debbie Allen, and Anne Meara. Irene played the iconic character named Coco Hernandez, a striving dancer, who even endured a nude photoshoot. 

She had a wonderful dialogue in the film that says – ultimate success depends on how well a person performs on the earth and what he contributes. 

“(Irene’s) Her music and talent will live forever,” Allen tweeted on Saturday. “Her name will be remembered forever,” she added. Allen also mentioned Irene as “a beautiful and gifted genius.”

The American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz took to her Twitter a short tribute where she wrote that Irene had inspired her more than she thought. Irene’s “songwriting and vocals” created a pure form of energy that can never cease. In fact, she “defined an era” that was close to Kravitz. Among the mourner’s list was actress Stephanie Mills, who is familiar with Irene as the duo co-starred in the flick, “Maggie Flynn,” in 1968. She addressed Irene as a “sweet person” with amazing talent. 

Irene was among the chorus of the song Remember My Name and was also responsible for bringing the song to be nominated for an Academy Award in the category of the best original song. Her singing credits include songs like “I Sing the Body Electric,” “Out Here On My Own,” and “Hot Lunch Jam.”

Roughly three years after she enjoyed the taste of triumph with ‘Fame,’ her entire team of Flashdance, including Keith Forsey and Giorgio Moroder was seen receiving the honorable Oscar for Best Original Song. 

On the auspicious occasion, Irene delivered a speech where she thanked Alan Parker, who she mentioned as a “very special gentleman,” who supported her throughout. She began her speech by saying words would be insufficient to express her gratitude. That was an emotional speech and anyone in the crowd would have guessed what she was going through at the moment. 

In the mid-’90s, Irene toured as Mary Magdalene in the “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Flashdance musical in 2012. Her journey began with a relatively narrow part in short-lived shows. Still, the musical named “The Me Nobody Knows” reached heights as it ran over 300 performances in total. 

Later, she created an all-female band named ‘Irene Cara presents Hot Caramel,’ with the single titled, “How Can I Make You Luv Me.’

