Charles Koppelman Death: Charles Koppelman Cause of Death

The popular music executive and the Martha Stewart Living Chairman, Charles Koppelman died on Friday. He was 82.

Charles Koppelman Death

A source has revealed that the EMI Records head was suffering from a major illness and that he – spent his last days with his family and friends. Brian Koppelman, his son, and the co-creator of the crowd-puller show ‘Billions,’ wrote on Instagram, “The thing that matters the most is how much I loved him (Charles Koppelman, his father). And how he taught me what should matter in life and what not. He lived a life that he wanted and spent the last days surrounded by those he loved.”

Meanwhile, Koppelman’s daughter Jenny Koppelman Hutt announced on social media with a ‘heavy heart’ that her beloved father ‘pop-pop’ and who she considered her ‘best friend’ had died peacefully ‘surrounded by his family.’ She is a radio personality who has so far hosted numerous radio shows and the famed Sirius Satellite Radio show was no exception from the list.

After taking small milestones by joining hands with The Ivy Three, Koppelman became a songwriter and worked with popular tunesmiths Carole King and Gerry Goffin. But when a random friend joked that Koppelman was the worst songwriter, he stepped back.

He immediately went on to serve as a managing director at Columbia Musics/Screen Gems and then initiated his own imprint. In the middle, Koppelman helped Dolly Patron by properly guiding the country star’s crossover into pop. Moreover, he also helped discover talented recording artists like Vanilla Ice, Tim Hardin, Wilson Phillips, and Lovin’ Spoonful.

Koppelman eventually wore the hat of a producer and co-produced Bobby Darin’s landmark song, “If I Were A Carpenter.” It’s he who produced nearly half a dozen of Barbara Streisand’s albums. In fact, there is a talk in the industry that says Koppelman helped Barbara in choosing her songs and even made her a pop superstar. It is said that she collaborated with artists like Neil Diamond, Donna Summer, and Barry Gibb as per his advice.

Shortly after, he built one of the largest independent music publishing companies and later sold it to EMI. Koppelman eventually became the CEO and chairman of the EMI Records and EMI Music Publishing Group North America.

After retiring from EMI at the age of 57, he became a director at Las Vegas Sands Corporation and also became a corporate leader at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. There he forecast agreements for several artists like Adam Levine with K-Mart, Marc Anthony, and Jennifer Lopez with Nicki Minaj. He later joined the former CBS Music in 1971 and worked in the recording division as well as in the publishing section. Dave Mason, JANIS Ian, Billy Joel, and Journey were the closest colleagues he had at the time.

In 1975, Koppelman founded the Entertainment company along with New York real estate developers Samuel LeFrak and Bandier. Over the next few years, the company brought hit singles like the Rascals, and Fifth Dimension as well as hit duets like Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer’s “No More Tears,” and Lionel Richie and Diana Ross’s “Endless Love.”

Koppelman signed Prince’s debut record, but he had to step down due to internal conflicts in 1997. Subsequently, the firm merged with EMI.

Before tying the knot with Gerri, Koppelman was married to Brenda Bunny Koppelman, who breathed her last in 2008. His beloved wife passed away from pancreatic cancer. Brian, Jenny, and Stacy are children he had together with Brenda.

After their demise, he remarried in 2011. Apparently, Koppelman has 7 grandchildren, who were literally the apple of his eye.

Koppelman was born to a Jewish family to Irvin Koppelman and Ruth and his uncle Morris Koppelman owned a patent for discovering egg cartons.

Other than daughter Jenny and son Brian, Charles Koppelman is survived by his wife Gerri Kyhill Koppelman and daughter Stacy Koppelman Fritz. At the time when he passed away, Koppelman was still the CEO of CAK Entertainment. It is currently unknown who will replace his position as the CEO, as it is crystal clear to the firm that no one can ever wear those shoes with a perfect fit. Since the world has to move forward, the void he created will be filled by destined individuals.

